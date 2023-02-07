Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Police identify Saginaw man killed in pileup on U.S. 10 in Bay County
MONITOR TWP, MI — Police have released the name of a Saginaw man killed in a recent early morning pileup on U.S. 10 in Bay County. Burke W. McCain, 39, was driving a 2003 Dodge Dakota west on U.S. 10 the morning of Wednesday, Feb. 8. About 6:40 a.m., McCain struck a guardrail on the overpass near Interstate 75.
1 dead in 6-vehicle pileup on U.S. 10 in Bay County
MONITOR TWP, MI — A traffic pileup on U.S. 10 in Bay County has claimed the life of one person. The crashes began about 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8, on the U.S. 10 overpass above Interstate 75 in Monitor Township. About six vehicles were involved, said Michigan State Police Lt. Kimberly Vetter.
Saginaw man, 39, killed in early morning pileup on U.S. 10 in Bay County
MONITOR TWP, MI — Police have confirmed a Saginaw man was killed in an early morning six-vehicle pileup on U.S. 10 in Bay County’s Monitor Township. The first crash on the freeway occurred about 6:40 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8, when a westbound 2003 Dodge Dakota struck a guardrail on the overpass near Interstate 75. The Dakota’s 39-year-old driver was ejected and suffered fatal injuries.
During World War II, Japanese bomb balloon landed in West Michigan
Lawrence “Buzz” Baily was 9 years old and headed to a local sledding hill with two friends when they noticed a large balloon descending over a North Dorr farm field near the Kent-Allegan county line.
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Farwell race team captures prestigious I-500 snowmobile race
Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan – February 4, 2023; — – In the history of snowmobile racing few people have ever loved one race as much as Tommie Bauer of Farwell, Michigan loved the Soo I-500. Attending all but two of the first 47 races Tommy dreamed of one day putting his Arctic Cat team into the winner’s circle at the legendary one-mile oval of ice., sadly Tommie passed away December 2, 2015, never realizing his dream while on Earth. Last Saturday Tommy saw his long quest for the I-500 checkered come to an end from his perch in heaven as Tommie Bauer Racing with drivers Cody Bauer, Joey Burch, Tyler Nickels and Nick Wickerham captured the closest I-500 in history with Joey Burch squeezing out a 0.0001 victory on his #19 Polaris over fellow Polaris team D&L Racing’s Ross Erdman in the closest race in I-500 history and no doubt one of the if not the smallest margins of victory in the history of motorsports.
fox2detroit.com
1 dead after 6 vehicle chain-reaction crash on US-10 near I-75
BAY COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 39-year-old man died in a chain-reaction crash Wednesday morning near Bay City. Michigan State Police said a Saginaw man was driving a Dodge Dakota west on US-10 when he lost control on the I-75 overpass in Monitor Township around 6:40 a.m. and hit the guardrail. The driver of a Dodge Ram then hit the Dakota, followed by a Hummer, and a Volvo. Two other drivers also crashed while trying to avoid the other crashes, making for a total of six vehicles involved.
Saginaw Township police sergeant recalls crashing vehicle into school amid active shooter report
SAGINAW TWP, MI — When Saginaw Township Police Sgt. Brian Anderson heard a gunman had shot two students at Nouvel Catholic Central High School, he didn’t hesitate to act. Within minutes of getting the call, Anderson and fellow officers responded to the school, arriving to find the doors all locked.
abc12.com
Police chase wrong-way driver on I-69 through Shiawassee County
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A high-speed police chase of a wrong-way driver along I-69 in Shiawassee County ended with a crash into the median. The Shiawassee County Sheriff's Office says a 40-year-old man was traveling at a high rate of speed westbound in the eastbound lanes of I-69 near Bancroft around 11:30 p.m. Thursday.
abc12.com
Car crashes into home in Flushing Township
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A car crashed into a house early Friday morning in Genesee County. It happened at a home in the area of McKinley Road and Coldwater Road in Flushing Township. ABC 12 is working to learn more about the collision. Flint police officers were at the...
WNEM
TV5 news update: Thursday afternoon, Feb. 9
Bay City State Park kicked off its centennial year celebration on Thursday, Feb. 9. An antique photo of a local family’s distant relative is back in familiar hands after it was sold and went missing at an estate sale. Crisis Point in Child Care Gap in Bay County. Updated:...
lansingcitypulse.com
Red alert on red-tagged residential properties in Lansing
Behind the heavy metal screen door, the sounds of excited children could be heard. The woman who answered the door Sunday asked to get her husband. Soon, Madi Mahamat Ibrahim was sliding on white loafers across the front porch at 1135 Farrand St. on the city’s northeast side. The...
Michigan father charged with breaking infant daughter’s bones in separate incidents
BAY CITY, MI — An Essexville father is charged with a life offense for allegedly breaking his infant daughter’s bones on two separate occasions. His attorney, though, is disputing the prosecution’s evidence against his client. The morning of Nov. 1, Michigan State Police troopers were notified by...
16-month-old found in ditch lived in ‘deplorable’ conditions prior to death, police report says
MT. MORRIS TWP., MI – Weeks prior to his body being found in a ditch along a Genesee County road, a 16-month-old boy spent many of his nights sleeping in a closet on the second floor of a house in disrepair. The living situations in the Mt. Morris Township...
Man who allegedly killed woman in Michigan could face death penalty
BAY CITY, MI — Charged with killing an Isabella County woman and wounding her baby in a shooting, a Saginaw man could potentially face a penalty nearly unheard of in Michigan — death. While Michigan does not have the death penalty, the accused killer is facing charges in federal court, which does allow for execution.
Grand Blanc, MI Bar Hilariously Calls Out the “Thief of the Week”
No matter where you go, there is always someone that will try to take advantage of the situation they are in. Just recently, a newly opened restaurant and bar in Genesee County saw a situation like this...on camera!. On Thursday, February 9, 2023, a customer sitting at the bar decided...
Morning Sun
Power outage reported in Mt. Pleasant
Much of Mt. Pleasant and portions of Union Township are without power. Consumers Energy is reporting that power went out just after 1 p.m. Wednesday for more than 2,000 customers, including downtown. Separate outages are reported, one impacting 1,242 customers and the other 809. As of 1:25 p.m. no cause...
abc12.com
Justice For Dominick: 4-year-old's family fights mom's release after murder
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Dominick Calhoun would have turned 17 years old this year and enjoyed being a senior in high school, deciding what the future would bring. But he was beaten to death by his mother's boyfriend at 4 years old in 2010. Thirteen years later, not a day goes by that Dominick's family doesn't think about the young man he would have become.
Former school administrator, coach and teacher in Genesee County competent to stand trial, judge rules
FLINT, MI — A former school administrator, teacher, and coach at multiple Genesee County districts has been ruled competent to stand trial. Eugene Pratt appeared before Genesee District Judge Tabitha M. Marsh Thursday, Feb. 9, for a review hearing in which the judge ruled Pratt was competent to stand trial on a single count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct.
Comments / 1