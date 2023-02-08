Read full article on original website
Interview: Embattled Activision Blizzard plans to be more outspoken
Get ready for a more outspoken Activision Blizzard, the company’s head of corporate affairs Lulu Cheng Meservey tells Axios. Driving the news: Mersevey, in her role as Activision's top comms person since October, surprised many people last week when she tagged the Federal Trade Commission on Twitter, asking the regulator if it watched HBO’s hit adaptation of the PlayStation game The Last of Us.
How AI is making Microsoft cool
Among the many mind-blowing things that the latest generation of AI seems poised to do: Make Microsoft cool again. Why it matters: The software giant has invested billions into OpenAI and is betting that tools like Dall-E 2 and ChatGPT across its products will boost flagging products like Bing and reinvigorate franchises such as Office and Windows.
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
MTG yelled profanities and acted 'irrational' when being briefed about the Chinese spy balloon, report says
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene screamed profanities at intelligence officials when they briefed lawmakers about a spy balloon China flew over the US, The Hill reported. A lawmaker, who was not named, told the outlet that as the officials were providing information about the incident in a closed-door briefing Thursday, Greene yelled expletives, and acted in a way that was "irrational."
Chinese balloon was likely capable of collecting communications, U.S. says
The suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that traversed the U.S. last week before it was shot down was capable of collecting communications, a State Department spokesperson said Thursday. Why it matters: The balloon was furnished with "multiple antennas" and other equipment that was "clearly for intelligence surveillance," the spokesperson said. Details:...
U.S. blacklists 6 Chinese entities it says are linked to balloon program
The U.S. has blacklisted six entities in China that it says are linked to aerospace programs, including balloons, used by the military for intelligence. The big picture: The move, which comes after the U.S. last week downed a Chinese balloon that's suspected of being used for surveillance, will likely only increase the tension between the two countries.
PayPal CEO Dan Schulman to step down at end of 2023
PayPal CEO Dan Schulman will step down from his role at the end of the year and remain on its board of directors, the company said on Thursday, as part of its quarterly earnings announcement. Why it matters: Activist investor Elliott Management began building up a stake in the Silicon...
TikTok drama underscores growing US-China divide
Tik Tok, the popular social media app that’s taken the world by storm, is increasingly living a double life in the U.S. The platform faces growing bans and open disdain from lawmakers, while also representing potentially huge financial returns for its American investors. Why it matters: After decades of...
Entertainment has become increasingly hard to monetize
The business model of streaming media has chopped off the long tail of content monetization. Why it matters: The future of media and entertainment is tied, inextricably, to streaming — posing existential questions to creators and tightening the bind of costs to artistic decisions. The big picture: Making money...
Crypto winter comes for bitcoin ATM operator
The ATM is among the more ubiquitous gateways to crypto, found at truck stops and bars around the world, but that status hasn't saved them from the broader system's maladies, Crystal writes. Driving the news: Top-5 bitcoin ATM operator Coin Cloud filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in Nevada on Tuesday,...
