ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KIII 3News

Happy birthday, USS Lexington! 'Blue Ghost' turns 80 this year

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In just a few short days, the community will gather to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the commissioning of USS Lexington. USS Lexington was commissioned on Feb. 17, 1943. She would then sail on through multiple sinking attempts, and just as many international conflicts, which all but certified her status in history as "The Blue Ghost."
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
Ash Jurberg

The Corpus Christi actress giving away millions

In order to spread more good news in 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a woman born and raised in Corpus Christi and the good he is doing for the community.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Black Excellence: Celebrating the life of Evelyn Cooper

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Entrepreneur, educator and activist, Evelyn Cooper, was known for many things in her life, especially her "Lott's of Art" shop. Cooper's shop was once at Sunrise Mall. She was a collector of afro-centric attire and artifacts but above all-- she loved serving her community. Her...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
Aransas Pass Progress

Aransas Pass-Area Legendary Restaurant Topic of Forthcoming Book

, , , , , , , , , , , Deep in the hearts and minds of many who grew up in Aransas Pass or visited the Harbor City is the memory of dining at one of the area’s most iconic restaurants in its day, ‘The Big Fisherman’. Bring up the topic to a more contemporary population and they may look at you funny. The business’s history is sustained in those from a different generation who occasionally discuss its eventual demise after 34 years in oblivion, often with a sadness that may be associated with the loss of a...
ARANSAS PASS, TX
KIII 3News

Corpus Christi Litter Critter clean up in Flour Bluff

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi will be hosting there "Litter Critter" clean up event in Flour Bluff to help anyone needing to get rid of large items. The event begins on Saturday, February 11, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Flour Bluff High school parking lot, 2505 Waldon Road.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Souper Bowl returns to the Art Center of Corpus Christi Feb. 16

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you ever wanted the chance to flex on the Dallas Cowboys, here it is: you are invited to go to the 2023 Souper Bowl!. Art Center of Corpus Christi Executive Director Dianna Bluntzer-Sherman joined us live to dish out the details of the 2023 Souper Bowl, which now simmers back to life following a years-long hiatus.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

King softball looking for an upswing in 2023

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The start of the high school softball season is just five days away and one team looking to move up the standings a bit are the King Mustangs. The Mustangs struggled mightily in the 5A district last season under Coach Stephanie Vead, the former mathis coach who was in her first year with the mustangs. Vead is a former Islander who is looking for more success this season.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
crossroadstoday.com

Cindy: 'Live life to the fullest with the one you love'

"Live life to the fullest with the one you love. That statement is under my husband's Facebook profile. My husband Troy Pena snapped this picture of me without me knowing. This is in Corpus Christi celebrating our wedding anniversary. He told me he loves this picture. Just when I had given up on love, Troy walked in." - Cindy Pena.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Alice softball looking to build off deep playoff run

ALICE, Texas — The Alice Coyotes' softball team is looking to build off a successful 2022 season, one that saw them reach the region quarterfinal. The Coyotes were a strong force in a tough District 31-4A, finishing in third place, but knocking off state-ranked Calallen in one of their two match-ups. Alice was eventually swept by fellow district rival Tuloso-Midway in that third round series.
ALICE, TX
KIII 3News

KIII 3News

Corpus Christi, TX
24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Corpus Christi local news

 https://www.kiiitv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy