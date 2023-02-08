, , , , , , , , , , , Deep in the hearts and minds of many who grew up in Aransas Pass or visited the Harbor City is the memory of dining at one of the area’s most iconic restaurants in its day, ‘The Big Fisherman’. Bring up the topic to a more contemporary population and they may look at you funny. The business’s history is sustained in those from a different generation who occasionally discuss its eventual demise after 34 years in oblivion, often with a sadness that may be associated with the loss of a...

ARANSAS PASS, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO