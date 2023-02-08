Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Have You Been to The Ultimate Whataburger Destination? Gov. Abbott Calls This a True Texas GemAsh JurbergTexas State
The Corpus Christi actress giving away millionsAsh JurbergCorpus Christi, TX
Gov. Abbott Sparks Controversy with Push for Universal School Vouchers in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
The USS Lexington in Corpus ChristiEast Coast TravelerCorpus Christi, TX
Texas Rangers offering cash rewards for help solving these three 1980s Cold Case homicidesMaliceandMurder.comHouston, TX
Related
CC artists' Sh-Sh-Sh-Sh song can't be silenced as viral hit gets national attention
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — WARNING: Some of the language in the music featured in this story could be considered offensive to some people. If you live in Corpus Christi, by now you've heard the song. You know -- THE song. And, by now, we're not the only ones. UrFavXBoyfriend...
USS Lexington joins in special partnership with local museums
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Its been part of the North Beach landscape for 30 years, and this year -- our very own USS Lexington is celebrating her birthday. The ship reopened as a museum in 1992, and will be offering admission at seven dollars a person starting next week.
Happy birthday, USS Lexington! 'Blue Ghost' turns 80 this year
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In just a few short days, the community will gather to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the commissioning of USS Lexington. USS Lexington was commissioned on Feb. 17, 1943. She would then sail on through multiple sinking attempts, and just as many international conflicts, which all but certified her status in history as "The Blue Ghost."
TikTok Famous “Popcorn Guy” from Texas is Going to the Oscars
If you are not familiar with Jason Grosboll, you will be once you see him at this year's Academy Awards. Texas' very own Grosboll has been invited by this year's Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel to make popcorn for the stars!. Who is "Popcorn Guy"?. But, let's go back to how...
House of Rock announces first Coastal Bend Music Industry Symposium
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Selena y los Dinos. It's no secret that Corpus Christi is home to some of the most talented musicians in the industry – just check out the list above. Despite the talent it harbors, not very many people would dare to call Corpus Christi...
Have You Been to The Ultimate Whataburger Destination? Gov. Abbott Calls This a True Texas Gem
Most Texans love Whataburger. It's a Texas institution and, for many, the best burger chain not only in Texas but in the United States. Now it appears Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is also a Whataburger fan. Today he tweeted a post about a two-story Whataburger store, saying, "a true Texas gem."
The Corpus Christi actress giving away millions
In order to spread more good news in 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a woman born and raised in Corpus Christi and the good he is doing for the community.
Black Excellence: Celebrating the life of Evelyn Cooper
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Entrepreneur, educator and activist, Evelyn Cooper, was known for many things in her life, especially her "Lott's of Art" shop. Cooper's shop was once at Sunrise Mall. She was a collector of afro-centric attire and artifacts but above all-- she loved serving her community. Her...
Annual bird exhibition takes flight at Rockport Center for the Arts
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Rockport Center for the Arts has an exciting exhibition that highlights our feathered friends. Around 60 pieces of art were selected for the Birds in Art exhibit. It's a highly competitive process with only the best bird artists across the globe featured. That brings...
Urn found in the bay being returned to rightful family
Ymelda Anaya found the urn floating in Corpus Christi Bay on Thursday. She said something told her to pull the brown box floating in the water after seeing the marking of Our Lady of Guadalupe.
H.S. Basketball Girls Playoffs: Schedule, Scores and Highlights
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Here is the schedule for the high school girls basketball playoffs for the local teams. Highlight links will be updated after that night's games. #23 Veterans Memorial vs. La Joya Palmview - Mon. 6 PM @ Falfurrias. #25 Flour Bluff vs. Laredo Nixon - Mon....
Aransas Pass-Area Legendary Restaurant Topic of Forthcoming Book
, , , , , , , , , , , Deep in the hearts and minds of many who grew up in Aransas Pass or visited the Harbor City is the memory of dining at one of the area’s most iconic restaurants in its day, ‘The Big Fisherman’. Bring up the topic to a more contemporary population and they may look at you funny. The business’s history is sustained in those from a different generation who occasionally discuss its eventual demise after 34 years in oblivion, often with a sadness that may be associated with the loss of a...
Corpus Christi Litter Critter clean up in Flour Bluff
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi will be hosting there "Litter Critter" clean up event in Flour Bluff to help anyone needing to get rid of large items. The event begins on Saturday, February 11, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Flour Bluff High school parking lot, 2505 Waldon Road.
Souper Bowl returns to the Art Center of Corpus Christi Feb. 16
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you ever wanted the chance to flex on the Dallas Cowboys, here it is: you are invited to go to the 2023 Souper Bowl!. Art Center of Corpus Christi Executive Director Dianna Bluntzer-Sherman joined us live to dish out the details of the 2023 Souper Bowl, which now simmers back to life following a years-long hiatus.
King softball looking for an upswing in 2023
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The start of the high school softball season is just five days away and one team looking to move up the standings a bit are the King Mustangs. The Mustangs struggled mightily in the 5A district last season under Coach Stephanie Vead, the former mathis coach who was in her first year with the mustangs. Vead is a former Islander who is looking for more success this season.
crossroadstoday.com
Cindy: 'Live life to the fullest with the one you love'
"Live life to the fullest with the one you love. That statement is under my husband's Facebook profile. My husband Troy Pena snapped this picture of me without me knowing. This is in Corpus Christi celebrating our wedding anniversary. He told me he loves this picture. Just when I had given up on love, Troy walked in." - Cindy Pena.
Cirque Italia brings its adult show 'Paranormal Cirque' to the Borchard regional fairgrounds
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's not Halloween, but Corpus Christi is about to get spooky with a different kind of circus. All weekend long, Cirque Italia's 'Paranormal Cirque' will be at the Richard M. Borchard Regional Fairgrounds. This show is a crazy, yet fun, fusion between circus, theatre, and...
Month of celebrating Black history, culture continues at the Island University
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Islander Cultural Alliance (ICA) has scheduled a month of events to celebrate Black history and culture at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi. Tuesday night, the community can attend a screening of Wakanda Forever, the sequel to Marvel's Black Panther. The university is also looking for...
Alice softball looking to build off deep playoff run
ALICE, Texas — The Alice Coyotes' softball team is looking to build off a successful 2022 season, one that saw them reach the region quarterfinal. The Coyotes were a strong force in a tough District 31-4A, finishing in third place, but knocking off state-ranked Calallen in one of their two match-ups. Alice was eventually swept by fellow district rival Tuloso-Midway in that third round series.
USS Lexington announces birthday plans ahead of 80th anniversary of first commissioning
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Four-score and no other years ago, the USS Lexington was commissioned to serve in the US Navy as an aircraft carrier during World War II. That ship would then sail on through multiple sinking attempts, and just as many international conflicts, which all but certified her status in history as "The Blue Ghost."
KIII 3News
Corpus Christi, TX
24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Corpus Christi local newshttps://www.kiiitv.com/
Comments / 0