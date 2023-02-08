Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wrestling: Injuries cost No. 5 Ohio State in 25-16 loss to No. 8 NebraskaThe LanternLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football makes cut for dynamic playmaker Aeryn HamptonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Garret McGuire has one important focus as coachThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Wrestling: No. 5 Ohio State wraps Big Ten competition against No. 8 NebraskaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Doane University: A Private University in NebraskaMint MessageCrete, NE
Related
Nebraska Basketball: Huskers never say die against Wisconsin
Almost a week to the day that the Nebraska basketball team upended Penn State, the Huskers might have ended Wisconsin’s tourney hopes. There has been quite a bit of talk about whether or not Nebraska basketball coach Fred Hoiberg has done enough to keep his job for another season. AD Trev Alberts basically put that talk to bed with an interview where he cited “undeniable progress” Then the Huskers went out and got drilled by Michigan.
2023 Husker Signee Analysis: Defensive Backs
Additions to an experienced room will make for an interesting spring
2023 Signee Analysis: The Linebackers
Hausmann’s surprising portal exit offset by additions of versatile Rogers and Fields
Nebraska Football Introduces Final Two Assistants
The media had their first chance to speak with Bob Wager and Garret McGuire
Nebraska Football makes cut for dynamic playmaker Aeryn Hampton
Nebraska football was able to make the cut for four-star wide receiver Aeryn Hampton. The wide receiver put Nebraska football in his top seven. This was first reported by ON3's Hayes Fawcett.
klkntv.com
Nebraska high school basketball scores, Feb. 10
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – High school basketball was back in action across the Capital City on Friday night. Here are the scores and highlights.
Husker press conference updates with Bob Wager and Garret McGuire
The next two Husker assistants up to meet the media are Bob Wager and Garret McGuire. The tight ends coach Wager comes aboard to the Nebraska program after a long, successful career coaching in the high school ranks in Texas, most recently for the last 17 years at Arlington Martin.
HuskerExtra.com
Amie Just: 24-year-old Garret McGuire has built-in advantage as Nebraska WR coach
The man standing behind the podium is not what he seems. Fresh off celebrating his 24th birthday, you’d assume the 5-foot-10 blond in the black Nebraska football hoodie was a senior on the team taking advantage of his COVID year. Alas, no. Enter Nebraska football’s version of Doogie Howser:...
CBS Sports
Creighton is in Big East race by playing aggressive defense while committing the fewest fouls in the nation
NEWARK, N.J. — Creighton coach Greg McDermott did not need to peruse the box score or ponder some intellectual response. Standing outside the visiting locker room Wednesday night at the Prudential Center after his team's seventh straight victory -- a 75-62 win at Seton Hall -- the Bluejays' coach instantly identified the key to his team's dominant run with the game on the line.
earnthenecklace.com
Chris Swaim Leaving KMTV: Where’s the Omaha Meteorologist Going?
Chris Swaim has been an integral part of the KMTV 3 News Now weather team. And now, after three years, the meteorologist has decided to exit the Omaha station. Chris Swaim is leaving KMTV in February 2023. Of course, regular 3 News Now viewers are saddened to see him go but are excited to see what’s in store for him. Also, they are curious to know if he is leaving Nebraska. So here’s what Chris Swaim has to say about his departure.
Daily Nebraskan
Nebraska University Board of Regents votes to combine plant biology majors
The Nebraska University Board of Regents gathered for its first meeting of 2023 Friday morning to vote on combining the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s multiple Plant Biology majors, elect a new vice chair and discuss a vast range of topics. After some discussion, the board moved to offer one...
Spotlight to shine in Nebraska on what critics call ‘home equity theft’
Nebraska is among a dozen states and the District of Columbia with laws under which homeowners can lose the full value of their home for nonpayment of a much smaller property tax debt.
WOWT
The Reuben sandwich: A Nebraska original
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Our state is the birthplace of the Reuben. In this story, we discover that it was invented at a hotel in Omaha, and you can still enjoy that hotel today. We caught up with Steve Shern, who is the general manager of the Kimpton Cottonwood Hotel....
tourcounsel.com
Crossroads Mall | Shopping mall in Omaha, Nebraska
Crossroads Mall was an enclosed shopping mall located in Omaha, Nebraska, United States, at the intersection of 72nd and Dodge Streets. Originally opened in 1960 by Omaha's Brandeis department store, the mall has been home to several major chains, including Sears, Target and Dillard's before the store closed in 2008. The mall is now demolished, and is expected to be redeveloped as a mixed-use center, called The Crossroads, in 2024.
5 of Our Favorite Chicken-Fried Steak in Nebraska
NEBRASKA - Many places offer chicken-fried steak in Nebraska. Some of these places are Brother Sebastian's Steakhouse in Omaha, Round the Bend Steakhouse in Ashland, Bailey's Breakfast & Lunch in Omaha, and Hi-Way Diner in Lincon. These places all serve excellent steaks, but they lack that certain crunch in the crust that makes the dish so good and uniquely Nebraskan.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burgers places that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
kiowacountysignal.com
Meet Scoular’s new farmer advisory group
OMAHA, Nebraska (Feb. 3, 2023) – A diverse group of forward-thinking farmers is collaborating with Scoular to identify solutions to emerging farm management challenges and to influence the company’s future producer strategies. The group – called the Farm Advisory Roundtable Members, or FARM – consists of 15 producers...
This Is Nebraska's Most Luxurious Spa Getaway
For anniversaries, Valentine's Day, or just because.
KETV.com
University of Nebraska Board of Regents planning for shortfall from Jim Pillen's proposed budget
LINCOLN, Neb. — University of Nebraska system President Ted Carter is warning of strong headwinds, and the university may have to make some drastic changes. The concern was discussed during the board of regents meeting Friday morning. Carter said Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen's proposed budget only gives a 2%...
klkntv.com
Supporters tell Nebraska lawmakers marijuana is safe medical option, not ‘devil lettuce’
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Marijuana took center stage once again at the State Capitol on Thursday. It began at 9:30 a.m. with a hearing on the Medicinal Cannabis Act, or LB 588. Nebraska, Kansas and Idaho are the only states that don’t allow access to marijuana in any form....
FanSided
307K+
Followers
612K+
Post
161M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0