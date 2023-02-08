ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Upworthy

Furniture conservator stuns archaeologists by decoding 20,000-year-old ice age cave drawings

Fellow historians and archaeologists have lauded a London furniture conservator for deciphering significant Ice Age cave drawings. Ben Bacon examined 20,000-year-old markings and found it to be a reference to the lunar calendar. Many of the oldest cave drawings can be found in France and Spain, and they tell archaeologists about the various lifestyles that existed during the Ice Age. They are scrawled on the cave walls and range from daily activities to the routines of hunters and gatherers during that time. According to BBC, this discovery made by Bacon led to the revelation that early Europeans documented the timing of animal reproductive cycles.
Harper's Bazaar

Princess Kate Wore the Perfect Brown Coat on a Visit to ﻿Cornwall with William

Prince William and Princess Kate today made their official first visit to Cornwall since taking on the titles of Duke and Duchess of Cornwall. The royals, who are also Prince and Princess of Wales, learned about the maritime heritage of the region and visited the National Maritime Museum Cornwall in Falmouth. They also got to see a project locals are working on—the refurbishment of the Kiwi, a 14-foot sailing dinghy that the Royal New Zealand Navy gifted the late Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip as a wedding present.
BBC

Kate hugs former teacher during Cornwall museum visit

The Duchess of Cornwall had a surprise encounter with her former prep school teacher during a visit to the county. She and the Duke of Cornwall were on their first official joint visit to the county since taking on their new roles. Jim Embury, now a volunteer at the National...
BBC

Lady Jane Grey: Grant to preserve ruins of nine days' queen's home

Plans to protect the ruins of the birthplace of England's nine days' queen Lady Jane Grey have been helped by a Historic England grant. The heritage watchdog has given £37,160 to help assess the condition of Bradgate House, in Leicestershire. Much of the mansion, now within Bradgate Park, has...
WTRF- 7News

Six people die, including 3 children after throats slit by kite

Six people are dead, including 3 children, and a total of 176 people were injured by flying kites at a Festival on Monday. The kites were part of the Uttarayan festival in Gujarat, India. According to the LBC, the children were were ages two and seven. The news outlet reports the kites had sharp strings […]
Popculture

Kate Middleton Continues to Break Royal Rule

Kate Middleton seems to be making it a habit to break one specific royal rule. According to PEOPLE, Kate wasn't afraid to pose for selfies during her visit to Foxcubs Nursery in Luton on Wednesday. It's previously been reported that the royal family doesn't take selfies with members of the public, but it appears as though they have taken a more relaxed stance on the matter in recent months.
The Independent

Moment Second World War bomb explodes in unplanned detonation

A Second World War bomb exploded in an unexpected detonation in a Norfolk town on Friday, 10 February.The large device was discovered at a river crossing in Great Yarmouth on Tuesday, prompting emergency services to declare a major incident.Army specialists had been working to disarm it, cutting the bomb using a technique which creates a slow burn of the explosives, and burns off that material.An "unplanned" detonation occurred on Friday afternoon but no-one was hurt, Norfolk police confirmed.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Moment Norfolk mother arrested after trying to hire hitman to kill her exTearful survivor of transfusions scandal says ‘blood is on government’s hands’Brit describes racing across Turkey to reunite with newborn caught in earthquake
Popculture

King Charles to Pass Over Princess Charlotte When Handing Down Major Royal Title, Report Says

King Charles III is passing over his granddaughter Princess Charlotte for an important royal honor, favoring his brother Prince Edward instead. Recently, there have been reports that the new king would make his granddaughter the Duchess of Edinburgh, but the idea reportedly offended his Prince Edward. Now, a source close to the royal family tells The Daily Mail that the king has decided to give the title to Prince Edward after all.
People

Girl, 16, Dies in Australia Shark Attack After Jumping into Water to Swim with Dolphins: 'We Are Devastated'

Teenager Stella Berry died on Saturday after she was attacked by a shark in Perth's Swan River A teenage girl in Western Australia was killed in a rare shark attack on Saturday, authorities said. Stella Berry, 16, was jet skiing with friends on the Swan River in Perth when she jumped into the water to swim with a pod of dolphins, according to the Associated Press, Reuters and CNN. "There was possibly a pod of dolphins seen nearby and the young female jumped in the water to swim nearby the dolphins," Police Acting...

