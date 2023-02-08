Cafeteria-style restaurants in Georgia are not as common as they once were. There’s something charmingly old-fashioned about the timeless experience of a cafeteria serving line where employees dip out your portions right before your very eyes. One of our favorite cafeteria restaurants in Georgia is Airport View Restaurant in Hapeville. The Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is the world’s busiest airport, but surprisingly enough, there aren’t too many places to dine with runway views. One of the few places where you can do just that (outside of the restaurants within the airport itself) is Airport View Restaurant. One side of the restaurant features views of planes as they taxi in from landing and takeoff at the Delta hangar.

HAPEVILLE, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO