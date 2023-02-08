ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In Fast-Growing Georgia, These Areas Are Leading the Housing Price Surge

Georgia residents are more than familiar with population growth. It's been happening around them for decades, after all. The nation's 12th-fastest growing state in 2022, Georgia has seen a nearly 14% population increase since 2010. While the state's housing costs are still quite affordable compared to some other regions, there's no question that the influx of new residents has also spurred on pricing surges for both homebuyers and renters alike.
Here's who could see snow this weekend in Atlanta, north Georgia

ATLANTA — A wintry mix is possible late Saturday into early Sunday in parts of north Georgia. Even if it does snow, getting that snow to stick will be a challenge around the metro. Our temperatures will be marginal and the ground will be very warm -- limiting any snow from sticking.
Atlanta man with multiple warrants arrested while walking dog

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An Atlanta man was arrested while walking his dog, dragging the dog during a brief foot chase. Michael Hardeman was walking his dog on Victoria Place Feb. 3 when he was met by Atlanta police officers. The officers questioned him before he fled, dragging his dog behind him. The officers tased Hardeman after Hardeman took a firearm out of his pocket and threw it into the street.
Pregnant women searching for options after Atlanta Medical Center closure

ATLANTA - Celena Martin planned to give birth at Atlanta Medical Center. "Atlanta Medical was a great choice," Martin said. Martin, who works as a doula, says AMC provided a friendly environment for women who want to deliver their babies naturally. "The water birth, the people around me a doula...
7 highly-rated places to live that are located inside the Perimeter in Atlanta

Atlanta is home to dozens of neighborhoods and is surrounded by just as many suburbs, all unique and worth visiting. The city is often discussed in terms of areas “inside the perimeter” (ITP) and “outside the perimeter” (OTP), referring to the highway that loops around the city. In this article, we’ve focused on some of […] The post 7 highly-rated places to live that are located inside the Perimeter in Atlanta appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
SK Battery America to Create 200 High-tech Jobs in Georgia

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A manufacturer of batteries for electric vehicles...
Georgia bill would lower penalties from school zone speed cameras

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — A bill in the legislature could gut the effectiveness of cameras designed to slow traffic around school buses and school zones across Georgia. HB301 would drastically reduce the amount of money drivers would pay if they’re caught. Gwinnett County boasts it has speed cameras at...
Atlanta Is Starting Construction of ‘Cop City.’ Here’s What You Need to Know.

As the family of Manuel “Tortuguita” Paez Terán was holding a press conference on the steps of the DeKalb County courthouse on Monday, a coalition of Georgia law enforcement teams were conducting another SWAT operation at the forest encampment where Paez Terán had been killed by police while protesting the planned “Cop City” training facility.
This Cafeteria-Style Restaurant Has Some Of The Best Home-Cooked Food In Georgia

Cafeteria-style restaurants in Georgia are not as common as they once were. There’s something charmingly old-fashioned about the timeless experience of a cafeteria serving line where employees dip out your portions right before your very eyes. One of our favorite cafeteria restaurants in Georgia is Airport View Restaurant in Hapeville. The Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is the world’s busiest airport, but surprisingly enough, there aren’t too many places to dine with runway views. One of the few places where you can do just that (outside of the restaurants within the airport itself) is Airport View Restaurant. One side of the restaurant features views of planes as they taxi in from landing and takeoff at the Delta hangar.
Exploring the Ever-Changing Beauty of Our Favorite Georgia Hiking Trails

As avid hikers, we keep a list of all our favorite hiking spots in Georgia and beyond. And sometimes, when considering our next trip, we fall victim to the "we've been there before" trap. But experience shows that's a mistake, so we've developed our own partial immunity to this reasoning. Now, we look forward to returning and finding new experiences in all seasons.
