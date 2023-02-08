Read full article on original website
Michelle Rodriguez Jokes 'Something Primal' Happens to Her When She Sees Jason Momoa: 'That Guy's Hot'
The pair both star in the upcoming action sequel Fast X Michelle Rodriguez can't hide her love for Fast X costar Jason Momoa. "Oh, hot damn, right? Like, what's up with that? It's something primal that happens to me when I see that boy. It's some ooga-chaka that comes out of me," the Dungeons & Dragons actress, 44, told Variety with a laugh at the Fast X trailer launch event in Los Angeles Thursday. "I become a barbarian. Like, my D&D character comes out, like, 'Yo, what's up...
Channing Tatum Recalls Being Starstruck Meeting Matt Damon: 'I Panic When I Talk to People'
The Magic Mike's Last Dance star spoke to PEOPLE for One Last Thing Channing Tatum couldn't compose himself when he met Matt Damon for the first time. The Magic Mike's Last Dance actor tells PEOPLE in this week's issue that it's "one of the funniest" stories, which happened while he was filming the 2011 Steven Soderbergh film Haywire, and a moment that still haunts him today. "We're in Albuquerque, and we've shot for the day. We're all just hanging out at the hotel bar and Matt Damon comes by...
Jamie Lee Curtis Shares Flashback Photo with Lindsay Lohan 20 Years After Freaky Friday
"Freaky fingers crossed!" Jamie Lee Curtis wrote on Instagram Jamie Lee Curtis could be hinting toward quite the freaky reunion with Lindsay Lohan. On Friday, Oscar nominee Curtis, 64, shared a throwback photo of herself and Freaky Friday costar Lohan, now 36, from the time they made the 2003 family comedy together. "It's Friday. I'm just sayin! Freaky fingers crossed!" the actress wrote, as she tagged Lohan and Disney in the caption to her Instagram post. Lohan, who returned to movies in December with the Netflix holiday rom-com Falling for...
Watch Martha Stewart Get a Tattoo of Her Close Friend Snoop Dogg in New Skechers Spot
Spoiler: It's fake. Or is it? Martha Stewart is never afraid to take a little risk, as evidenced by her latest upcoming commercial. The 81-year-old lifestyle mogul will be appearing in a clip for Skechers, in which she demonstrates how easy it is to slip on the athletic shoe brand's Hands Free Slip-ins® footwear. "You don't even need to touch them," she demonstrates, taking her stockinged feet out to recline in a chair that turns out to be in a tattoo shop. Stewart leans back and then is shown...
Shemar Moore Visits Mom's Grave with Baby Frankie in New Photo: 'Momma's Dream Is Now Reality'
Shemar Moore and girlfriend Jesiree Dizon welcomed their first baby together earlier this month Shemar Moore is sharing a bittersweet moment with his little girl. On Thursday, the new dad, 52, shared a new photo on Instagram showing that he brought Jesiree Dizon and their newborn daughter Frankie to visit his mother Marilyn's grave. In the photo, Moore cradles his 2-week-old daughter with one arm and wraps the other around Dizon as they both toast a glass of wine to Moore's late mother, who died in 2020. "Shemar, Jesiree, Frankie, and...
Kathie Lee Gifford's Grandson Frankie Looks Just Like Dad Cody in Adorable New Photo
Cody Gifford and wife Erika Brown Gifford became first-time parents when they welcomed Frankie, now 8 months Kathie Lee Gifford is loving life as a Bubbie. Sharing a photo of Frankie on Instagram Friday, the 8-month-old holds a bright red book, John C. Maxwell's Wisdom On Leadership, and appears to be intently examining it as he sits in his high chair. "Just a little light reading," the loving grandmother captioned the photo, adding, "Have a blessed day!" Frankie is Gifford's first grandchild, the son of son Cody Gifford, 32, and his wife Erika Brown...
Ali Wentworth and George Stephanopoulos Recall 'Kicking Their Legs Up to Greek Music' at 2001 Wedding
After the veteran Good Morning America co-host and the comedian exchanged vows 2001, the newlyweds hit up the dance floor with their wedding guests Ali Wentworth and George Stephanopoulos aren't afraid to bust a move. When the veteran Good Morning America co-host married his comedian wife in 2001, the pair tore up the dance floor with their wedding guests. "George and I had a traditional Greek wedding, which included Greek dancing," Wentworth tells PEOPLE exclusively of their New York City nuptials. "One of my favorite memories...
Pamela Anderson Reveals Sons Didn't Know Their Assistant P.E. Teacher Was a Hired Security Guard
Pamela Anderson recalls having to find ways to provide normalcy for her sons Brandon and Dylan as children despite being constantly bombarded by paparazzi Pamela Anderson is opening up about the lengths she went to to protect her kids during their childhoods. Speaking with Drew Barrymore on her eponymous talkshow about what it's like to have one's kids targeted by paparazzi, the Baywatch actress, who shares sons Brandon Thomas Lee, 26, and Dylan Jagger Lee, 25, with ex-husband Tommy Lee, revealed one of the "clever ways" she made sure her sons were protected. Barrymore, 47,...
Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick Duet on Cover of Miley Cyrus Hit 'Flowers' — Watch
The couple, who have been married since 1988, tackle the tune and add their own personal touch — a bleating toy goat Talk about a sensational cover! Kevin Bacon and wife Kyra Sedgwick showed off their musical chops in a video rendition of the Miley Cyrus hit "Flowers" posted to Instagram Wednesday. The Mystic River actor, who has released seven albums as part of The Bacon Brothers, teamed up with The Closer star to put their own spin on the power ballad. It's one of the few covers Bacon,...
Fox News Anchor Julie Banderas Announces Divorce from Andrew Sansone on Live TV
Banderas has been married to financial advisor Sansone since 2009 Fox News' Julie Banderas announced on live TV that she is divorcing her husband of almost 14 years, financial advisor Andrew Sansone. Appearing on conservative talk show Gutfeld! on Thursday, the anchor didn't hold back when host Greg Gutfeld began discussing Valentine's Day and asked her if she was going to get anything special for the holiday. RELATED: How Fox News Rushed to Help Its Journalists After They Came Under Fire in Invasion Banderas said flatly, "F--- Valentine's Day," adding:...
Gretchen Rossi Mourns Slade Smiley's Son, Posts Video of Special Moments Daughter Shared with Him
Grayson Smiley-Arroyo, the son of the Real Housewives of Orange County alum, died Sunday Gretchen Rossi is remembering the special moments as she mourns the loss of her fiancé Slade Smiley's son. On Tuesday, Rossi, 44, announced that Grayson Smiley-Arroyo died. He was 22. His mother, Michelle Arroyo, also confirmed his death years after he was diagnosed with brain cancer. Rossi shared a touching post on Wednesday that showed Grayson and her 3-year-old daughter Skylar Gray — whom she shares with Smiley — enjoying a little sibling...
90 Day's Loren 'Speechless' at Baby Shower When Estranged Mom and Sister Walk In 'Like Nothing Happened'
Loren & Alexei haven't spoken to her family in months since a trip to Israel turned sour Loren Brovarnik is in for the surprise of a lifetime. In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Monday's Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days, two unexpected guests show up to the star's "lemons and love"-themed baby shower: Loren's mother Marlene and sister Rebecca. The women's arrival comes as a shock after they'd RSVP-ed "no" amid months of emotional distance. Though an "upset" Loren admits at the start of the clip that she is approaching the shower...
Anderson Cooper Shares Adorable Video of 'Sweet and Strong' Son Sebastian on First Birthday
Anderson Cooper is dad to sons Wyatt, 2, and Sebastian, 12 months Anderson Cooper is celebrating his baby boy on his first birthday! The CNN journalist, 55, shared an adorable video of his son Sebastian Luke on Instagram Thursday, honoring his little one as he celebrated his first birthday. In the cute clip, Sebastian intently listens to a music box that plays "It's a Small World," which Cooper noted is an "old music box that belonged to my mom." "Sebastian just celebrated his 1st birthday!" Cooper wrote alongside the clip....
John Legend Talks 'Challenges' He and Chrissy Teigen Faced on Journey to Welcoming New Baby Esti
Legend and Teigen welcomed baby Esti, who joins big sister Luna and big brother Miles, on Jan. 13 John Legend says the road to welcoming his new baby girl with his wife Chrissy Teigen wasn't easy. On Thursday's episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show, the "All of Me" crooner, 43, got candid about the obstacles he and Teigen faced while trying to conceive their newborn daughter Esti Maxine and why they think it's helpful to others to be open about their struggles. "We've been open about it because we've had challenges," Legend told...
Kristen Bell Says Her Two Daughters Know 'Daddy Is an Addict': Nothing Is 'Off the Table'
Kristen Bell explains the importance of open conversations, even about difficult subjects, between herself, husband Dax Shepard and daughters Delta, 8, and Lincoln, 9½, in REAL SIMPLE's Game Changers print and digital issue Kristen Bell believes in keeping an open relationship with her daughters. Appearing in REAL SIMPLE's Game Changers print and digital issue — it's first-ever celebrity cover — the Frozen star, 42, talked about why she thinks keeping total honesty with her kids is one of her keys to parenting. "I hate the word 'taboo.' I think it should be stricken from...
Reese Witherspoon Shares Snap with Jennifer Aniston During 'Last Days' Filming The Morning Show Season 3
"Season 3 is on the WAY!" Reese Witherspoon wrote on Instagram beside her behind-the-scenes photos from The Morning Show set Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston are cozying up as they celebrate the final days of filming The Morning Show season 3! On Instagram Wednesday, the Your Place or Mine star posted a series of behind-the-scenes photos from the set of the Apple TV+ drama, including one snuggly shot of her and Aniston, 53. "Last days of shooting @themorningshow! Season 3 is on the WAY!" Witherspoon, 46, captioned the carousel. The post...
See Disney's New Collection of Princess Bridal Gowns Inspired by Tiana, Cinderella and Snow White!
The collection, a collaboration with Allure Bridals, is now in its fourth year, and for the first time includes bridesmaids dresses Brides-to-be, meet the wedding gowns of your princess dreams! Disney's new 2023 Fairy Tale Wedding Gown dress collection in collaboration with Allure Bridals includes a tribute to Cinderella, Snow White and Tiana, as well as gowns inspired by Ariel, Aurora, Belle, Jasmine, Pocahontas and Rapunzel. For the first time, the dreamy collection of 21 gowns also includes bridesmaid dresses, all of which are revealed Feb. 10 in a...
Marla Gibbs Remembers Giving Regina King Tough Love on 227 Set: 'We Can Argue If You Want To'
The TV icon played the future Oscar winner's mother from 1985 to 1990 on NBC's 227, King's first professional role Marla Gibbs made her name — and scored five Emmy nominations — playing The Jeffersons' no-nonsense maid Florence Johnston for 11 seasons. In her next project as headliner of NBC's 227, she naturally brought that same spirit to her on-screen relationship with future Oscar winner Regina King. In fact, a mother-daughter collaboration was at the heart of 227 from its inception. The show — which aired on NBC from 1985 to 1990 and...
Kimberly Stewart and Benicio del Toro Pose for Rare Photo with Daughter — and Grandpa Rod Stewart!
Kimberly Stewart and Benicio del Toro share 11-year-old daughter Delilah Kimberly Stewart and Benicio del Toro are enjoying quality time with their little girl. On Thursday, Stewart, 43, shared a sweet photo with del Toro and their 11-year-old daughter Delilah enjoying a trip to Puerto Rico with the actress's dad, Rod Stewart. In the rare family photo, the group of four poses together while walking through the streets of Puerto Rico, where del Toro is from and Rod, 78, will be performing this week. Delilah stands between her two parents while Rod poses at...
Jerry O'Connell Would Do More Magic Mike Shows 'In a Heartbeat' – but Has to 'Unfreeze My Gym Account' First
Jerry O'Connell performed at Magic Mike Live in Las Vegas in celebration of 49th birthday — and PEOPLE has an exclusive First Look, which will be featured on Friday's episode of The Talk Jerry O'Connell is ready for an encore performance at Magic Mike Live. In an exclusive First Look at Friday's episode of The Talk, O'Connell takes the stage alongside the Magic Mike dancers at the SAHARA Las Vegas in celebration of his 49th birthday on Feb. 17. Speaking to PEOPLE about his memorable birthday celebration, the actor says he would "do...
