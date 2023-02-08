Read full article on original website
Related
This Chinese billionaire has lost over 90% of his fortune and analysts are worried about the future of his 200,000 staff
The chairman of China Evergrande tried propping up the business by selling his assets. The chairman of an embattled Chinese real estate developer has seen his wealth drop from $42 billion to $3 billion as the country’s formerly hot property market continues to slow. Hui Ka Yan was once...
Gautam Adani went from Asia's richest man to losing $60 billion after a scathing short-seller report. Here are the new top 5 wealthiest people on earth.
Gautam Adani was the world's third richest person at the end of 2022, but that has changed. Adani lost $60 billion after a scathing short-report from Hindenburg Research last month targeted his companies. These are the new top five wealthiest people after Adani fell to the world's 21st richest person.
Apple vs. Microsoft vs. Amazon: Which Tech Stock Is The Best Value?
Tech stocks have recovered some lost ground in 2023. But which of the three is the best-value play: Apple, Microsoft, or Amazon? We look at the fundamentals and reach our conclusion.
Trump backer Peter Thiel reportedly made $1.8 billion cashing out an 8-year bet on crypto – when he was still touting a massive bitcoin price surge
Peter Thiel's fund closed almost all of its crypto positions shortly before prices crashed last year, according to the Financial Times. Founders Fund made $1.8 billion cashing out its bet on digital assets, the publication said. Thiel predicted bitcoin's price would surge 100 times around the same time his fund...
Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg got $12.5 billion richer yesterday
Thanks to the best share performance in nearly a decade for Facebook parent Meta Platforms, Mark Zuckerberg is a whole lot wealthier.
Tech layoffs continue as IBM, SAP announce massive cuts
Tech sector layoffs continue, as SAP announced they plan to cut about 3,000 employees on Thursday, a day after IBM announced they will lay off nearly 3,900 workers.
Just buy more Tesla stock if you want to cash in on the ChatGPT-driven surge for AI tech, Cathie Wood says
Buying Tesla stock is the best way to add AI to a portfolio, Cathie Wood said Thursday. The Ark Invest chief expects the electric carmaker's share price to surge eightfold in five years thanks to investors' passion for tech like ChatGPT. "Tesla is one of the most profound AI companies...
CNBC
Chinese IPOs are coming back to the U.S.
BEIJING — Chinese startups are raising millions of dollars in U.S. stock market listings again, after a dry spell in the once-hot market. Hesai Group, which sells "lidar" tech for self-driving cars, listed on the Nasdaq Thursday. Shares soared nearly 11% in the debut. The company raised $190 million...
Got $3,000? 2 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
These tech stocks are exploring massive growth markets from positions of (sometimes surprising) strength.
Tech Giant Microsoft Announces Widespread Layoffs
As threats of a possible recession loom large, several organizations have been forced to consider layoffs in recent months as they try to limit costs, especially after several experienced widespread job growth in previous years.
CoinTelegraph
Banks under pressure from U.S. authorities to cut ties with crypto firms
United States authorities appear to be resurrecting past techniques to crack down on crypto firms and banks offering services to the industry, several sources told Cointelegraph. The alleged strategy consists of isolating the traditional financial system from the crypto market by relying on “multiple agencies to discourage banks from dealing...
Tesla stock will soar 44% as Elon Musk is the new Steve Jobs, veteran Wall Street analyst says
Elon Musk is the new Steve Jobs, according to Wall Street vet Keith Fitz-Gerald. Fitz-Gerald said Musk was capable of "incredible transformation," predicting Tesla stock to soar 44%. The EV maker has rebounded 95% since the start of the year, despite hefty losses in 2022. Investors should be bullish on...
Tesla shares rebound from January bottom
Shares of billionaire Elon Musk's Tesla are rallying above $200 marker in 2023 after underperforming last year and early January.
The 10 companies that produce the most startup founders, including Bain, McKinsey, and Sony
Thirteen percent of former employees of the consulting firm Bain & Co. start their own ventures — more than any other US company.
Alibaba exits India's Paytm, selling shares for $167 million
BENGALURU, Feb 10 (Reuters) - China's Alibaba Group (9988.HK) has sold its remaining stake in Indian digital payments firm Paytm (PAYT.NS) for about 13.78 billion rupees ($167.14 million) through a block deal, stock exchange data showed on Friday.
Microsoft under fire for hosting private Sting concert for its execs in Davos the night before announcing mass layoffs
The tech giant’s party in the exclusive Swiss ski resort was labeled “seriously bad executive symbolism.”
AI Token Gains Outshine Bitcoin, Ethereum After Google Reportedly Invests $400M In ChatGPT Rival
AI-based tokens are rallying, outpacing Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD gains in the last 24 hours. What Happened: Decentralized AI network SingularityNET AGIX/USD was up 24% in the last 24 hours. While Fetch.AI FET/USD was trading at $0.42 up 27%, and Artificial Liquid Intelligence ALI/USD at $0.04 up 30%. The...
Yahoo plans to cut 20% of its workers as tech layoffs pile up
Yahoo plans to cut about 20% of its workforce, or roughly 1,700 jobs, over the next year, as the technology industry continues to shed employees ahead of a potential economic slump later this year.Of that number, the internet company will cut 1,000 jobs starting this week, Yahoo confirmed with CBS MoneyWatch. Nearly half of the layoffs at Yahoo, which has been owned by private equity firm Apollo Global Management since 2021, will be in its unprofitable business ad tech unit. That business has not delivered as the company expected."Despite many years of effort and investment, this strategy was not profitable and...
Tesla stock is having a dominant start to 2023 and retail investors are loving it
Good morning team. I'm senior reporter Phil Rosen. Today I want to point you toward Tesla. Not that Elon Musk really needs more attention, but his company's stock warrants a look for a very successful six-week stretch. We're right on the brink of the weekend — let's not delay.
EY: 97% of CEOs have changed their investment strategy in response to geopolitical challenges–and almost a third already halted a project
Restrictive policies have supplanted COVID-19-related issues as the key reason for altering international investment plans, according to EY's research.
Comments / 0