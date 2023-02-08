Read full article on original website
Upstate man in need of kidney transplant receives the gift of life from his wife
DUNCAN, S.C. — Bobby Brown and his wife, Shira Brown, reside in Duncan, where they have two young children. One child is almost 2 years old, and the other child is 3. Bobby is an active person who would've never suspected any type of health concerns at this point in his life.
Latest on snow possibility for South Carolina and North Carolina this weekend
GREENVILLE, S.C. — As we move closer to the weekend, we are getting a better picture of the snow possibility in parts of South Carolina. (Watch full forecast above) Here's what it's looking like as of Friday afternoon:. Cooler air moves into the area Saturday as heavy rain covers...
Hendersonville man sets up watering hole, cameras to capture wildlife in backyard
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. — As our region continues to grow, wildlife in our own backyard has to adapt. Hendersonville resident Tom Brass set up a watering hole and cameras in his moss-carpeted backyard when he realized bobcats, coyotes and bears regularly make their way through the neighborhood. "They don't want...
Snow Possible for WNC, Juvenile Accused in Restaurant Worker Shooting
(Haywood County, NC) -- Leaders in Haywood County are meeting later this month to discuss financing for a jail expansion. The commission chair told WLOS-TV this week that more than 150 beds are expected to be added to the 90 that already exist. That expansion could cost more than 20-million-dollars. The cost to do that could include a higher tax rate in Haywood County.
The Little-Known Park In North Carolina That Transforms Into An Ice Palace In The Winter
Owned by the State of North Carolina, Green River Game Land contains 14,331 acres and lies along the Blue Ridge Escarpment in Henderson and Polk counties. This beautiful acreage and crystal, clear Green River are utilized by wildlife lovers of all kinds from hunters to swimmers. Also hiking is very popular year-round on approximately 13 miles of developed trails offered here between the Big Hungry section of the game land and Green River Cove. Let’s take a look at this wild and wooded wonderland as it transforms into an abstract ice palace in the winter.
NC woman accused of killing bicyclist in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department said a woman was charged following a crash that killed a bicyclist on Jan. 29. Police said 44-year-old Vernon Bernard Whicker was on his bicycle in the right-hand lane heading south near the 1080 block of Hendersonville Road Whicker was hit from behind by an SUV just […]
Beloved, longtime Asheville restaurant employee shot in bed, with 6 children in home, friends say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A man described as a "longtime employee" of a popular Asheville restaurant was shot while sleeping in his home with his six children inside, officials said. Buncombe County deputies said they were called just after midnight Friday to a home on Black Locust Drive about gunshots...
Greenville couple's video of U.S. Navy ship landing North Myrtle Beach shore raises questions
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — UPDATE 2 p.m.: A U.S. Navy representative told WYFF News 4 that the vessel is working with the USS Carter Hall in the recovery efforts after the downing of the Chinese spy balloon. Lt. Cdr. Liza Dougherty said the Landing Craft Air Cushion (LCAC)...
‘Fell to my knees’: North Carolina woman plans to take care of family, start business with $2 million lottery win
PISGAH FOREST, N.C. (WGHP) — Melba Avery, of Pisgah Forest, won $2 million off a $20 scratch-off she bought at a convenience store, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. “I’ll be able to live comfortably,” Avery said. “And I can take care of my family.” Avery, a U.S. Forest Service cafeteria supervisor, bought […]
Blue Ridge Blankets
The Blue Ridge Blankets Project began in December 2021, with funding from a Natural and Cultural Resources grant from The Community Foundation of Western North Carolina. Local Cloth, a non-profit organization in Asheville, sourced fiber from 14 regional farms to produce a unique line of handcrafted blankets. To date, their team has created 13 designs made from their signature “Blue Ridge Blend” yarn (fine wool, alpaca, and mohair) and 6 designs made from Shetland wool.
South Carolina man beats 82-year-old mom to death with table leg, deputies say
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — A Greenville County man is accused of beating his mother to death with a table leg, according to an arrest warrant. Deputies said they were called to the Hickory Ridge Apartments on Wade Hampton Boulevard in Greenville about 11:30 p.m. Monday. They said they found...
Son accused of beating mother to death with table leg in Greenville Co.
A son is accused of beating his mother to death later Monday evening with a table leg in Greenville County.
North Carolina high school student killed in crash, troopers say
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. — A high school student was killed on Thursday in a crash on an area highway. Elyja Kieshaun Gibbs, 17, of Hendersonville, died at the scene of the crash reported just after 9:30 a.m., according to Trooper Rohn Silvers, with the North Carolina Highway Patrol. MORE HEADLINES:
This Glamping Hotel in North Carolina's Blue Ridge Mountains Has Stargazing Domes and an Epic Tree House
A closer look at Asheville Glamping, an incredible off-the-grid getaway.
Leader of copper wire theft ring sentenced to 7 years in prison in Buncombe Co.
The leader of a copper wire theft ring was sentenced to seven years in prison.
New Hendersonville rules aim to cut down on light pollution
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Hendersonville City Council has unanimously approved two lighting ordinances designed to cut down on the amount of artificial light that crosses between properties and buildings, as well as what goes up into the sky. “I would say that it was a general concern about the...
Man accused of planting IED at Grandfather Mountain Highland Games office in 2021 indicted by federal grand jury
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A man accused of trying to plant a bomb at the Grandfather Mountain Highland Games office in Linville will now appear before a federal judge in March. A federal grand jury indicted 43-year-old Thomas Dewey Taylor Jr. on Feb. 8, and he's been ordered to appear before a judge in Asheville on March 1. Dewey, who used to work for the games, is accused of trying to use the bomb against his former employer, possessing a firearm not registered to him, and making a bomb in September 2021.
‘Travel difficult to impossible’ – up to 10 inches of snow to hit NC mountains; Winter Storm Warning in effect
Amounts of six to 10 inches of snow are possible above 4,000 feet in Ashe, Alleghany and Watauga counties.
This is the Best Buffet in North Carolina According to Yelp Reviews
North Carolina is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online business directory known as Yelp.
North Carolina City One of the Friendliest, Most Welcoming in America
Hello! How are you? Pretty smile! Just a few ways to show your appreciation or friendliest to someone, right? Everyone knows about “southern hospitality” of course. Well, did you know some cities are considered to be the most friendly in the country? Yeah, there are actual rankings of the friendliest cities in the U.S.
