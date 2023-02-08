ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Conversation U.S.

Cells routinely self-cannibalize to take out their trash, aiding in survival and disease prevention

By Åsa Gustafsson, Professor of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences, University of California, San Diego and Justin Quiles, Postdoctoral Scholar of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Science, University of California, San Diego
The Conversation U.S.
The Conversation U.S.
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PRT8T_0kgOQt6A00
Illustration of an autophagosome (light blue double-membrane to the right) engulfing cellular material. David S. Goodsell and Daniel Klionsky/RCSB PDB-101 , CC BY-SA

(SAN DIEGO) Don’t let the textbook diagram of a simplified two-dimensional cell fool you – within this tiny structure of life is a complex universe of molecular machinery that is continually being built, put into motion and eventually broken down.

Cells use the thousands of different proteins within them as tools to shape their internal environment. In this environment are specialized compartments known as organelles that carry out the cell’s functions. Two important organelles within cells are mitochondria and the endoplasmic reticulum, which produce energy and assemble proteins , respectively.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06qjMF_0kgOQt6A00
This microscopy image shows an endoplasmic reticulum engulfed by an autophagosome. Liza Gross/PLoS Biology , CC BY-SA

Since routine cellular activity generates toxic byproducts that can damage the cell, a disposal system is needed to degrade and recycle these molecules within cells. One of these processes is autophagy , a form of self-consumption cells use to eliminate and recycle abnormal or excess components, including proteins and organelles. Derived from Greek, the term literally translates to “self-eating.” In 2016, cell biologist Yoshinori Ohsumi won the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for his work on autophagy. Autophagy is essential for cellular health and longevity. When this process is not working well, it’s linked to several human diseases , including neurodegenerative and cardiovascular diseases and cancer.

We are researchers studying how autophagy is activated in cells. In our recently published research , we examined two key regulators of this process and identified a unique role one of them plays in degrading mitochondria that may serve as a potential target to treat certain diseases.

Autophagy and human disease

The connection between autophagy and disease is complex and not well understood.

For instance, autophagy appears to play a paradoxical role in cancer . On one hand, some studies have shown that because this process suppresses tumors by eliminating potentially harmful material, reduced or impaired autophagy can turn a cell cancerous. On the other hand, activating autophagy after a tumor has formed can promote cancer by helping it adapt and survive, potentially leading to treatment resistance.

These findings suggest that it is especially important to understand the precise steps and timing of autophagy when it comes to targeting this process as a cancer treatment strategy. Researchers are evaluating the anticancer effects of two malaria drugs, chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine , that block the final steps of autophagy. So far, they have varying efficacy depending on cancer type and stage.

Yoshinori Ohsumi was awarded the 2016 Nobel Prize in Medicine for his discoveries of the mechanisms of autophagy.

Dysfunctional autophagy also plays an important role in most neurodegenerative diseases . The aggregation of abnormal proteins in brain cells are common features in Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, Huntington’s disease and ALS. Some scientists believe that the accumulation of these proteins is due at least in part to a decline in their degradation through autophagy.

Autophagy is also important for heart health. Researchers have found that autophagy in the heart declines with age and contributes to cardiovascular disease. Decreased autophagy in cardiac muscle cells results in accumulating cellular garbage that can affect their ability to contract and even cause their death. With fewer cells and less contraction, the buildup of toxic material in cardiac muscle cells can ultimately lead to heart failure.

Breaking down mitochondria with mitophagy

For autophagy to be efficient, it needs to specifically get rid of only damaged proteins or organelles within the cell. Uncontrolled degradation would deprive a cell of its basic needs.

This is particularly true for mitochondria, as cells rely on them for much of their energy production. Our team has been very interested in how cells ensure that autophagy of mitochondria, also known as mitophagy, eliminates only dysfunctional mitochondria while sparing the healthy parts of the cell. Dysfunctional mitophagy has been linked to cancer , neurodegeneration and cardiovascular disease , among other diseases.

The process of autophagy starts when the cell begins to form a membrane near damaged proteins or organelles. This membrane will expand into a vesicle, or sac, known as an autophagosome, that engulfs the damaged material. It will then fuse with another internal cell structure full of acid called a lysosome that helps degrade its cargo.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12Rzx6_0kgOQt6A00
Autophagy involves the formation of a membrane around the cellular material to be eliminated. This autophagosome eventually joins with another organelle called a lysosome (orange sphere, fifth step) which releases chemicals that break down its contents. Kateryna Kon/Science Photo Library via Getty Images

Beclin1 is a protein known to promote the formation of autophagosomes in cells. However, its role in mitophagy is controversial, in part because very little is known about its close relative Beclin2 . We wanted to disentangle the functions of these two proteins and determine their role in mitophagy. To do this, we used mouse and human cell models to examine how the presence or absence of these two proteins affected autophagy.

We discovered that activating a region unique to Beclin1 enables it to promote autophagosome formation next to dysfunctional mitochondria, facilitating their degradation in human cells. Because a similar region isn’t found in Beclin2, this meant that only Beclin1 may be essential for mitophagy.

Interestingly, we also observed Beclin1 at discrete points of contact between mitochondria and endoplasmic reticulum during mitophagy. This supports emerging research suggesting that physical interactions between these organelles facilitate the transfer of certain molecules needed to make autophagosomes. Our work indicates that only Beclin1 promotes engulfment of damaged mitochondria at these sites. Beclin2 may perform a different role in autophagy in other conditions.

Targeting autophagy for treatments

Autophagy represents a potential treatment target for many different diseases. Our team is currently studying how autophagy contributes to protein aggregation and mitochondrial dysfunction in the heart, and we are working to develop new tools to measure this process in cell and animal models.

However, therapeutic strategies to regulate autophagy is complicated by the fact that it is a complex multi-step process that involves many different proteins. Some diseases may require targeting the early steps of autophagsosome formation, while others may require focusing on when they fuse with lysosomes. Furthermore, different disease states may benefit from either autophagy activation or inhibition. More work needs to be done to identify all of the specific proteins that regulate each step of the autophagy pathway and how cells finetune this process in both health and disease.

We believe that helping cells better harness the power of autophagy in a complex molecular universe can train them to follow the three Rs – reduce, reuse, recycle – to promote health and longevity.

This article is republished from The Conversation , an independent nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. The Conversation has a variety of fascinating free newsletters .

It was written by: Åsa Gustafsson , University of California, San Diego and Justin Quiles , University of California, San Diego .

Read more:

Åsa Gustafsson receives funding from NIH.

Justin Quiles receives funding from The American Heart Association.

Comments / 0

Related
Phys.org

Team identifies a nutrient that cancer cells crave

Arginine is an amino acid naturally produced by our bodies and plentiful in the fish, meat, and nuts that we eat. But as recent research in Science Advances reveals, arginine is an essential nutrient for cancer cells too. And starving them of it could potentially render tumors more vulnerable to the body's natural immune response.
technologynetworks.com

Starving Cancer Cells of Amino Acid Could Aid Immune Response

Arginine is an amino acid naturally produced by our bodies and plentiful in the fish, meat, and nuts that we eat. But as recent research in Science Advances reveals, arginine is an essential nutrient for cancer cells too. And starving them of it could potentially render tumors more vulnerable to the body’s natural immune response.
MedicalXpress

New way to reduce progression of diabetic kidney disease discovered

A new method to reduce the progression of diabetic kidney disease, affecting 40% of people with diabetes, has been discovered by scientists. The University of Bristol-led study published today in JCI Insight, could help the 4.8 million people in the UK with diabetes who are four times more likely to need either dialysis or a kidney transplant.
MedicalXpress

Study finds that salt cuts off the energy supply to immune regulators

Eating too much salt, which is common in many Western societies, is not only bad for our blood pressure and cardiovascular system—it could also adversely impact the immune system. An international research team, coordinated by scientists at the VIB Center for Inflammation Research and Hasselt University in Belgium as...
psychologytoday.com

A Novel Cannabinoid May Help Protect the Brain From Aging

Targeting the mechanisms underlying chronic neuroinflammation by stimulating cannabinoid receptors may be a promising therapeutic strategy. Palmitoylethanolamide (PEA) is a dietary cannabinoid that can reduce the impact of many neuropathological mechanisms. PEA’s actions are beneficial because it activates two important receptors that control inflammation and the sensation of pain.
MedicineNet.com

What Are Signs of Cancer on the Lip?

Lip cancer is a type of oral (head and neck) cancer that can occur anywhere along the upper or lower lip, but it most commonly affects the lower lip. Most lip cancers are squamous cell carcinomas. Changes (mutations) occur in the DNA of squamous cells (thin, flat cells in the middle and outer layers of the skin). Abnormal cells start multiplying uncontrollably and form a tumor that can invade and destroy normal body tissue.
MedicalXpress

Scientists pinpoint protein that helps cancer-causing viruses evade immune response

The viruses Kaposi sarcoma-associated herpesvirus (KSHV) and Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) have been linked to several cancers. For the first time, UNC School of Medicine scientists have discovered that these viruses use a human protein called barrier-to-autointegration factor 1, or BAF, to evade our innate immune response, allowing the viruses to spread and cause disease.
Medical News Today

What to know about stage 3 colon cancer

Stage 3 colon cancer is when the cancer cells reach the lymph nodes near the tumor. While doctors consider stage 3 a more advanced form of cancer, treatment may remove all the cancer cells and put the disease into remission. Colon cancer diagnoses fall within stages 0 to 4. This...
MedicalXpress

Will revitalizing old blood slow aging?

Young blood has a rejuvenating effect when infused into older bodies, according to recent research: Aging hearts beat stronger, muscles become stronger, and thinking becomes sharper. Many scientists are looking for the elements of young blood that can be captured or replicated and put into a pill. But what if...
Medical News Today

How fast does oral cancer spread?

Oral cancer can spread quickly, so early diagnosis and treatment can help improve a person’s overall outcome and survival rate. Doctors will diagnose an estimated 54,540 new cases of oral cavity or oropharyngeal cancer. . And experts estimate that these cancers will account for about 11,580 deaths in the...
MedicalXpress

Scientists discover a rare neurological disease involving cellular recycling

Researchers at the National Institutes of Health have discovered a new neurological condition characterized by issues with motor coordination and speech. They report their findings in npj Genomic Medicine. Scientists from NIH's National Human Genome Research Institute (NHGRI) and Undiagnosed Diseases Program (UDP) identified three children with the condition, two...
Mint Message

Opinion: The World Has Millions Of Unempathic People That Can Potentially Harm Others...

I have found it strange that some people believe there are no unempathetic or uncaring people that can carry horrible or terrible movements across the globe. Of course, not all extremism is simply due to a lack of empathy, but it is probably a huge catalyst that affects most of humanity. For example, we have described how about four percent of the general population has antisocial personality disorder: one of the multiple mental illnesses that are associated with a lack of empathy. Applying this just to the United States with its population of 331.9 million in 2021, four percent would be over thirteen million people who lack empathy and could potentially join a movement to justify mistreating other human beings.
Medical News Today

Immunotherapy: Why T cells don't always destroy solid tumors

Immunotherapy is a treatment that uses biological substances derived from living organisms to treat cancer. It works by improving the immune system’s effectiveness in fighting off infections and diseases. The primary aim of cancer immunotherapy is to enhance immune cells to prevent cancer cells from escaping the immune system’s...
CALIFORNIA STATE
technologynetworks.com

Subset of T Cells Found To Protect Against Pneumococcal Disease

A new study by University of Liverpool researchers reveals how resistance to bacteraemic pneumonia is provided by a unique subset of lung T regulatory cells. Streptococcus pneumoniae (the pneumococcus) is the leading cause of community acquired pneumonia with a significant proportion of cases developing bloodstream infections. Such cases of bacteraemic pneumonia are associated with a high fatality rate ranging from 20% in young adults to approximately 60% in the elderly, despite the broad application of antibiotic treatment and the availability of effective vaccines. The reasons why certain individuals are more susceptible to invasive pneumococcal disease and others more resistant, has been one of the central unanswered questions of pneumococcal research for decades.
MedicalXpress

Researcher identifies new biomarker of early-stage Alzheimer's disease

University of New Mexico neurologist Rawan Tarawneh, MD, has identified a unique biomarker that could lead to new diagnostic tests to improve the detection of incipient Alzheimer's disease before symptoms appear. In a paper published in the Annals of Clinical and Translational Neurology in November 2022, Tarawneh and her colleagues...
The Conversation U.S.

The Conversation U.S.

45K+
Followers
6K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

A nonprofit news source unlocking knowledge from experts for the public. The Conversation finds people who have been studying a subject for years or decades and helps them explain important information. All stories are based on these experts' research.

 https://theconversation.com/us

Comments / 0

Community Policy