Paul Rudd says Marvel had to 'tone down' his 'Ant-Man 3' fight with Kang: 'I was so beat up that if I had a headshot, you wouldn't be able to tell'

By Ayomikun Adekaiyero
 3 days ago
Paul Rudd as Ant-Man and Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror.

Marvel Studios/Disney

  • Paul Rudd told Access Hollywood that Marvel had to "tone down" a fight scene in "Ant-Man 3."
  • The trailers for the latest Marvel movie show a brutal fight between Ant-Man and villain Kang.
  • Rudd said that Marvel felt there was a "little too much" blood during the fight scene.

Paul Rudd said Marvel had to "tone down" the blood in his fight scene with Kang in "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania."

In the latest movie in the "Ant-Man" series, Scott Lang (Rudd) faces off against the powerful multiversal villain, Kang (Jonathan Majors), who many fans believe may actually defeat Ant-Man at the end of the movie because of his abilities and the fact he's being set up as a major villain in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In an interview with Access Hollywood , Majors and Rudd were asked about their climactic battle in "Ant-Man 3."

Access Hollywood's Scott Evans said that he was surprised by how much blood was visible on Lang's face in one scene.

Rudd replied: "They actually had to tone it down. They had to tone it down. They're like, 'You know what, this is a little too much.'"

Rudd did not specify who exactly at Marvel said the scene needed to be toned down.

When asked if they actually hurt each other while filming their fight scenes, both Majors and Rudd said that if they did, they wouldn't let their costar know.

Majors also said that in "Creed III," the "Rocky" sequel set to come out next month, he had to be more careful of harming his costar Michael B. Jordan's face.

"In 'Creed,' they were just like, be careful, be careful of the face," Majors said. "It's just respect. Like, I'm not gonna break the headshot. I might bruise the headshot, but not break it."

Lang added: "I was so beat up [in 'Ant-Man 3']  that if I had a headshot, you wouldn't be able to tell."

"Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," which also stars Michael Douglas , Bill Murray, and Michelle Pfeiffer , is in theaters on February 17.

Brian The Unit
1d ago

that's a good sign. 🙄 cut down on the action in a mindless action film. was it because the cgi sweatshops were overworked, or was it to squeeze in more woke propaganda?

