Read full article on original website
Related
fox26houston.com
Houston police searching for 3 suspects wanted in connection with at least 4 smoke shop robberies
HOUSTON - The Houston Police Department needs your help identifying three suspects involved in at least four smoke shop robberies. Officials said all of the robberies occurred on the morning of February 7. The first robbery occurred at 1544 Westheimer Road, the second at 10255 North Freeway, the third at...
fox26houston.com
4-year-old child shot in Fort Bend County; father charged
HOUSTON - A Fort Bend County father has been charged with injury to a child and making a false police report after a four-year-old was shot on Thursday, authorities say. The sheriff’s office says Gendri Aguillon, 25, was booked into the Fort Bend County Jail, and his bond was set at $750.
fox26houston.com
Houston PD officer shoots domestic assault suspect in Kingwood
KINGWOOD, Texas - Officials say a domestic incident in Kingwood ended with a suspect hospitalized during an officer-involved shooting. It happened at an apartment in the 100 block of Northpark Plaza Dr. a little before 3:15 a.m. when officers were called for an assault in progress. When police arrived, they heard screaming inside an apartment and what sounded like "help" on the third floor.
fox26houston.com
Gunfight leads to deadly shooting in northeast Houston between family members
HOUSTON - Authorities in northeast Houston are piecing together what led up to a deadly shooting that might have stemmed from a domestic squabble between family members. It happened a little before 11 p.m. Friday when Houston police were called to the 8000 block of Chateau St. That's where investigators said a man was found shot to death.
fox26houston.com
Woman jumps out moving truck, dies; 1 man charged in fatal crash
HOUSTON - A man is charged after a fatal crash that killed one woman in southeast Houston. Israel Arevalo Cocotl, 34, is charged with Driving While Intoxicated for the deadly crash at 7200 Galveston Road around 9:55 p.m. on Wednesday. DRIVE-BY SHOOTING: Houston drive-by shooting: New photo of suspect vehicle;...
fox26houston.com
Houston drive-by shooting: New photo of suspect vehicle; reward offered
HOUSTON - A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information in a drive-by shooting that injured four people in Houston. Crime Stoppers of Houston released a photo of a black pickup truck, possibly a Dodge, that authorities suspect was used in the shooting that occurred on Jan. 17.
fox26houston.com
Harris County Sheriff's Office responds to FOX 26 exclusive investigation of jail in chaos
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - In its response, the Harris County Sheriff's Office says the crisis in the jail requires significant action on the part of all participants in the Harris County Criminal Justice system. Two former Harris County jail employees worked there for years, both resigned saying they just couldn't...
2 people killed when SUV slams into forklift at high speed on Houston's south side, HPD says
Eyewitness News captured what was left of a wrecked SUV and an industrial vehicle after the high-speed crash on Houston's south side.
fox26houston.com
4-year-old child shot in possible road rage shooting in Houston
HOUSTON - A 4-year-old was taken to the hospital by family members after a possible road rage shooting in Houston on Thursday night. Details are limited, but Houston police said they received the call just before 9:15 p.m. in the 18000 block of Katy Freeway outbound. Authorities said the 4-year-old...
fox26houston.com
Mother accused of abandoning her children for weeks
Two children were home alone without their mother for two months. Now she's wanted by police in a Montgomery county community.
fox26houston.com
Harris County Constable: For Valentine's Day turn in your ex with warrants, drugs
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Valentine's Day is all about love and this year you can channel old love and any leftover feelings from an ex into being a Good Samaritan!. Harris County Constable Mark Herman's Office is offering a special this Valentine's Day to help you resolve any feelings you may have about an ex-lover who did you wrong.
fox26houston.com
Harris County woman Maria Del Rosio reported missing in Postwood neighborhood
Authorities are searching for a missing 57-year-old woman in north Harris County. According to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office, Maria Del Rosio has been missing since 5 a.m. Thursday. She goes by "Rosie". Authorities say she left a home on Crooked Post Road, in Postwood, on foot.
fox26houston.com
'Plaid Pillager' bank robber strikes again in Houston, police searching for suspect
HOUSTON - Authorities need your help locating a bank robber who targeted a Houston bank last week. According to FBI Houston, the "Plaid Pillager" bank robber from July struck again at the Chase Bank located at 10411 Westheimer. He's described as a slender white man in his 50s, approximately 6'...
fox26houston.com
At least 1 killed in 2-vehicle crash on North Freeway service road, police investigating
HOUSTON - The Houston Police Department is investigating following a deadly two vehicle crash in Houston on Friday evening. According to officials, the crash occurred on the 9100 block of the North Freeway service road, around 6:30 p.m. Officials said the service road inbound at W. Mount Houston is closed...
Police investigating after man with apparent trauma found dead near ditch in northeast Houston
Police said the man appeared to have suffered apparent trauma, but an autopsy will determine the cause of his death.
Homicide investigation underway after man possibly beaten to death during altercation in NE Houston
Houston police said it appears two men that knew each other were in an altercation, which led to one of them being killed. Authorities are questioning the other man involved.
fox26houston.com
Houston man accused of attacking wife with sword at apartment on Northborough Drive
HOUSTON - A man is accused of attacking his wife with a sword at a Houston apartment, police say. Hugo Alberto Orellana, 35, is charged with aggravated assault of a family member. Officers responded to the apartment complex in the 12600 block of Northborough Drive around 4:15 a.m. Thursday. According...
fox26houston.com
Santa Fe Shooting: Victims reach agreement with online ammunition seller who sold bullets to admitted shooter
HOUSTON - "I haven't been back to this school in five years. The last day I was here was the day of the shooting," said Rhonda Hart, who lost her daughter Kimberly in the mass shooting. Justice still alludes loved ones of the 2018 Santa Fe High School shooting. The...
fox26houston.com
19-year-old killed in Harris County Jail, effort to reduce overcrowding
An expanded effort is underway to reduce overcrowding at the Harris County Jail to move "mentally-ill" patients out of the criminal justice limbo and through the court system. FOX 26's Political Reporter Greg Groogan reports what's on the table.
fox26houston.com
Harris County robbery suspect shot to death at apartment complex on N Vista Dr: HCSO
A man shot and killed a robbery suspect at a Harris County apartment complex early Tuesday morning, the sheriff’s office says. The shooting was reported around 1:45 a.m. in the 300 block of N Vista Drive. Based on the preliminary investigation, the sheriff’s office says they believe a man...
Comments / 0