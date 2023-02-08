KINGWOOD, Texas - Officials say a domestic incident in Kingwood ended with a suspect hospitalized during an officer-involved shooting. It happened at an apartment in the 100 block of Northpark Plaza Dr. a little before 3:15 a.m. when officers were called for an assault in progress. When police arrived, they heard screaming inside an apartment and what sounded like "help" on the third floor.

