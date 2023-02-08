ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
fox26houston.com

4-year-old child shot in Fort Bend County; father charged

HOUSTON - A Fort Bend County father has been charged with injury to a child and making a false police report after a four-year-old was shot on Thursday, authorities say. The sheriff’s office says Gendri Aguillon, 25, was booked into the Fort Bend County Jail, and his bond was set at $750.
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston PD officer shoots domestic assault suspect in Kingwood

KINGWOOD, Texas - Officials say a domestic incident in Kingwood ended with a suspect hospitalized during an officer-involved shooting. It happened at an apartment in the 100 block of Northpark Plaza Dr. a little before 3:15 a.m. when officers were called for an assault in progress. When police arrived, they heard screaming inside an apartment and what sounded like "help" on the third floor.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Gunfight leads to deadly shooting in northeast Houston between family members

HOUSTON - Authorities in northeast Houston are piecing together what led up to a deadly shooting that might have stemmed from a domestic squabble between family members. It happened a little before 11 p.m. Friday when Houston police were called to the 8000 block of Chateau St. That's where investigators said a man was found shot to death.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Woman jumps out moving truck, dies; 1 man charged in fatal crash

HOUSTON - A man is charged after a fatal crash that killed one woman in southeast Houston. Israel Arevalo Cocotl, 34, is charged with Driving While Intoxicated for the deadly crash at 7200 Galveston Road around 9:55 p.m. on Wednesday. DRIVE-BY SHOOTING: Houston drive-by shooting: New photo of suspect vehicle;...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

4-year-old child shot in possible road rage shooting in Houston

HOUSTON - A 4-year-old was taken to the hospital by family members after a possible road rage shooting in Houston on Thursday night. Details are limited, but Houston police said they received the call just before 9:15 p.m. in the 18000 block of Katy Freeway outbound. Authorities said the 4-year-old...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

19-year-old killed in Harris County Jail, effort to reduce overcrowding

An expanded effort is underway to reduce overcrowding at the Harris County Jail to move "mentally-ill" patients out of the criminal justice limbo and through the court system. FOX 26's Political Reporter Greg Groogan reports what's on the table.

Comments / 0

Community Policy