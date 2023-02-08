Chick-fil-A® is testing a one-of-a-kind sandwich entrée, and it has everyone doing a double take wondering if it’s the original Chick-fil-A® Chicken Sandwich or its stunt double. The company announced it will begin testing its first plant-forward entrée, the Chick-fil-A Cauliflower Sandwich, at restaurants in three markets. The sandwich is made with a tender filet cut from a whole, real cauliflower and embraces the plant-forward style that places vegetables at the center of the entrée*. The preparation is similar to the original Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich – it is marinated, breaded with a signature seasoning, pressure-cooked, and served on a toasted buttery bun with two dill pickle chips.

NORTH CAROLINA STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO