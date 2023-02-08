ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chick-fil-A is Trying Out a New Cauliflower Sandwich

Chick-fil-A® is testing a one-of-a-kind sandwich entrée, and it has everyone doing a double take wondering if it’s the original Chick-fil-A® Chicken Sandwich or its stunt double. The company announced it will begin testing its first plant-forward entrée, the Chick-fil-A Cauliflower Sandwich, at restaurants in three markets. The sandwich is made with a tender filet cut from a whole, real cauliflower and embraces the plant-forward style that places vegetables at the center of the entrée*. The preparation is similar to the original Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich – it is marinated, breaded with a signature seasoning, pressure-cooked, and served on a toasted buttery bun with two dill pickle chips.
Crumbl Cookie Weekly Menu Through February 11, 2023

Crumbl Cookies’ latest limited-time cookies for the week ending February 11, 2023. Find a location near you right here! Each week, their menu rotates to give you 6 deliciously gourmet flavors to experience. Classic Pink Sugar Cookie – A vanilla sugar cookie topped with a pink-colored, almond frosting.
National Cherry Pie Day History

If you love the taste of a delicious, handmade cherry pie, this day is for you! On February 20th, you can celebrate a holiday all cherry lovers adore: National Cherry Pie Day. Papa C Pies has a mouthwatering cherry pie to enjoy for the holiday or any other day of the year. Their cherry pie is filled with tart cherries, a dash of cinnamon, and almond extract to help bring out the delectable flavor.
