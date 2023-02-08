Read full article on original website
U.S. Sanctions Six Chinese Tech Companies for Supporting Spy Balloon Programs
A new round of U.S. sanctions will target six Chinese aerospace companies identified as supporting the nation's military's reconnaissance balloon program, the Commerce Department announced Friday. The sanctions were imposed just hours after an American military F-22 shot down the second "high altitude object" to enter U.S. airspace in the...
The ChatGPT AI Hype Cycle Is Peaking, But Even Tech Skeptics Don't Expect a Bust
OpenAI's ChatGPT, with new funding from Microsoft, has grown to over one million users faster than many of dominant tech companies, apps and platforms of the past decade. Unlike the metaverse concept, which had a hype cycle based on an idea still nebulous to many, generative AI as tech's next big thing is being built on top of decades of existing machine learning already embedded in business processes.
Google Employees Criticize CEO Sundar Pichai for ‘Rushed, Botched' Announcement of GPT Competitor Bard
Google employees took to Memegen this week, filling the message repository with criticisms of company leadership over the Bard announcement. Memes described the effort as "rushed, botched" and "comically short sighted." Alphabet shares dropped more than 9% this week amid Google's attempt to compete with Microsoft's ChatGPT integration. Google employees...
Crypto Markets Are Undergoing a ‘Flight to Quality,' Says Goldman Sachs Digital Assets Chief
There's a "flight to quality" happening in crypto markets, Goldman Sachs digital assets chief Mathew McDermott told CNBC's "Crypto World" on Friday. He pointed to the key areas in crypto in which the big bank plans to focus: tokenization, remaking the plumbing of financial markets and the "profound" effect that digital currency will have across markets.
What Investors Need to Know About ‘Staking,' the Passive Income Opportunity at the Center of Crypto's Latest Regulation Scare
Not six months ago, ether led a recovery in cryptocurrency prices ahead of a big tech upgrade that would make something called "staking" available to crypto investors. Most people have hardly wrapped their heads around the concept, but now, the price of ether is falling amid mounting fears that the Securities and Exchange Commission could crack down on it.
Cramer's Week Ahead: There Are Plenty of High-Quality Stocks to Buy
CNBC’s Jim Cramer told investors that they should watch for stocks to add as earnings season winds down. In addition to corporate earning reports, he said that he’s keeping an eye out for the January consumer price index report on Tuesday. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday told investors...
