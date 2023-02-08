ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honorary Omaha police officer Leevi passes away

By Danielle Meadows
 3 days ago
Omaha police have shared some sad news that a child close to the department has died.

Leevi passed away recently after battling health complications for the last few years. He loved police officers.

During hospital stays, officers would visit him, and he became an honorary member of the force.

KMTV staff met Leevi after his fourth heart surgery a few years ago.

OPD visits a sick five-year-old in the hospital

