Phoenix, AZ

ABC15 gets a peek behind the Waste Management Phoenix Open technology curtain

By Venton Blandin
 3 days ago
Two major events, Super Bowl LVII and the Waste Management Phoenix Open, are bringing plenty of excitement to the Valley this week.

ABC15 got a behind-the-scenes look at the technology helping the WM Phoenix Open event possible.

Jerry Englehart and his friends plan to attend the festivities.

"Like anybody, when it comes to using my cell phone, I want to be able to get quick access and do what I need to do. Nobody wants to grind, never get anything, or get online,” said Englehart.

Randall Loar and his team at Cox Business have been working hard, "I install cable, internet, phones, and security for all commercial business and government accounts."

Loar took ABC15 on a ride, showing a first look at the technology behind the popular golf tournament.

The first stop showed the towers on wheels which will beam wireless internet from a 35-foot tower to spectators moving around.

"As they approach the gate, they can jump on the cell, pull up their tickets, scan their tickets, and then enjoy the cellular as they are walking down the walkway to get into the event,” added Loar.

The towers on wheels have three points of access putting out an 80-foot signal.

"If this wasn't here, we would have no wi-fi coverage right here which would create problems at the main gate,” Loar added.

Another stop on the technology tour took ABC15 through the security area.

Over at the Kiva club is where Cox Business invested a lot of resources for this week's event.

"It has more wi-fi than any other structure out here because we have to be able to support 500 people betting,” said Loar.

One of the most challenging places.

"So, this is the underside of 16," said Loar. "This is where we do most of our work.”

Loar's team has thrown fiber optics underneath the grandstand at the famous 16th hole.

Planning for this event, Loar says, has taken about a year. But, technology is only part of helping make this successful. Another is safety.

"We have a massive golf course. We have hundreds of thousands of people coming out here every year. So, it is always top of mind,” said WM Phoenix Open spokesperson Ryan Woodcock.

