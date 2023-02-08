Read full article on original website
Wastewater warning from the Fort Worth Water Department
The city’s water department spokeswoman Mary Gugliuzza says the heavy rain Tuesday and Wednesday caused some sanitary sewer overflows to occur from the Fort Worth collection system.
Royse City police investigating fatality after high water washes away vehicle on I-30 service road
ROYSE CITY, Texas — The Royse City Police Department is investigating a fatality that occurred Wednesday morning after high water washed away a vehicle stuck on the I-30 service road near FM 1565 in Hunt County. Police responded to the incident at about 11 a.m. Wednesday along with the...
ketr.org
Hunt County suing Greenville company for damage to county roads
In Hunt County, the county government is suing a Greenville company for damage caused to roads while working on a project for the Commerce Independent School District. The Greenville Herald-Banner reports that the allegations are related to work that CT Excavating of Greenville did while assisting in the construction of a middle school and multi-purpose facility for the Commerce Independent School District. The work site is adjacent to Commerce High School. The Herald Banner reports the county is seeking up to $1 million in damages for what the county’s petition describes as “severe damage to the roadways, drainage ditches, and along the roads.”
Lewisville contests proposed speed limit decrease for segment of SH 121
Lewisville's transportation board recommended a speed limit decrease for a segment of SH 121. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Lewisville continues to work with the Texas Department of Transportation to reach a solution regarding a proposed speed limit decrease for SH 121. TxDOT recommends changing the speed limit for the segment of...
Witnesses say lighting strike sparked truck fire in Waxahachie
Witnesses say a pickup truck was apparently struck by lightning before erupting into flames late last night in Waxahachie. They describe hearing a loud bang, then seeing the fire engulf the car in front of Waxahachie High School.
City Of Frisco Tries To Reduce Concerns From Residents
As previously reported by Local Profile, Frisco’s plan for a new Universal theme park stirred concerns among its residents. Following a town-hall-style meeting held on Jan. 11 at Trent Middle School after the announcement, on Saturday the Frisco Chamber of Commerce organized a meeting to address the concerns raised by residents.
Flower Mound family displaced after lightning strike causes house fire
A Flower Mound family is temporarily displaced after an attic fire, believed to have been caused by a lightning strike, caused damage early Wednesday morning. Firefighters responded to the fire in the 3200 block of Hawthorne Court just before 6 a.m. Wednesday, according to Brandon Barth, spokesman for the Flower Mound Fire Department. The firefighters were able to get in and extinguish the flames quickly, limiting the damage to the roof and upstairs. No one was injured.
McKinney mayor: There's 'significant interest' from major airlines in possible commercial airport plans
MCKINNEY, Texas — The McKinney National Airport is one big step closer to having commercial flights. The city council voted Tuesday to let residents decide a $200 million bond to help pay for the airport. The bond would cover roughly two-thirds of the estimated cost for the project. "I'm...
Some people are posing as Dallas police to get through traffic. Here's how to know they're fake.
DALLAS — Dallas police are currently looking into reports of people posing as officers, and they want to make sure you don't fall for it. The department said there have been a few cases recently where people have put red and blue lights on their vehicles to cut through traffic and pull people over.
starlocalmedia.com
Frisco's proposed $473.4M bond package to land on ballot without animal shelter item
Frisco voters will be deciding whether or not to approve $473.4 million in proposed bond items this May. The Frisco City Council officially called the bond election during its Tuesday night meeting. The proposed bond package includes funding for public safety items, road construction and more, but the majority of the conversation Tuesday night centered around whether or not to include a $5 million bond item for an animal shelter in the package.
New emergency department coming to southern Dallas medical center
DALLAS — A brand new emergency department will soon open at Methodist Charlton Medical Center in southern Dallas. Crews are busy assembling furniture, decorating spaces, and putting on the finishing touches on the hospital’s new emergency department. “We are so happy to be able to provide this kind...
fox4news.com
No threat found after Dallas County HHS building evacuated due to false alarm
DALLAS - A reported shooting forced the evacuation of the Dallas County Health and Human Services Building late Thursday afternoon. No threat was found, but it was a tense situation just three months after a deadly shooting at the medical examiner's office. The call was originally reported at 2:54 p.m....
starlocalmedia.com
Little Elm Police Department requests help to locate critical missing person
The Little Elm Police Department posted on Facebook to request help in locating a critical missing person, Ali Tawakal. Tawakal is a 15-year-old student at Braswell High School and was last seen today at 12:15 p.m. wearing dark clothes and a dark ball cap. He is 5'8", 170 lbs., and was last seen at Navo Road and U.S. 380.
starlocalmedia.com
Here's what the future of road construction looks like in north Frisco
As development moves northward for Frisco, the city is planning to invest over $201 million in road projects in the northern corridor, according to a flyer shared by the city in February. Here’s a rundown of the road projects on Frisco’s docket and where they stand today.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Neighbors Voice Concerns Over Downtown Irving Alcohol Sales
Neighbors voiced concerns Wednesday over an Irving City Council vote planned Thursday to expand alcohol sales in the Old Downtown Irving area. The change would allow up to 70% of sales in downtown restaurants to be alcohol. Restaurants are now required to sell more food than alcohol. Old Downtown Irving...
Medical City McKinney begins $17M expansion to increase services for mothers, newborns
The expansion project will provide increased capacity and services for women and newborns. (Renderings courtesy Medical City McKinney) A $17 million project to expand care for mothers and newborns launched Feb. 6 at Medical City McKinney. The expansion will enhance space inside a $64 million patient tower, completed in December...
starlocalmedia.com
Multifamily project gets site plan approval from McKinney City Council
A new multifamily development is expected to come to a plot of land located off of North McDonald Street. The McKinney City Council gave zoning approval to a site plan for a 186-unit apartment complex at the southeast corner of North McDonald Street, northeast of Wilmeth Road and just south of the Trinity Heights residential neighborhood. The project is set to go on a 12.57-acre piece of land.
starlocalmedia.com
Allen P&Z committee passes new shopping center proposal
A new shopping center is being proposed near Greenville Ave. and High Trail Road in Allen. Community members gathered at a Feb. 7 Allen Planning & Zoning meeting to discuss possible concerns with the proposed shopping center. Five buildings were proposed for the 7.5-acre plot of land in question. Around 23,000 square feet would be used for office space while 79,000 square feet were slated for retail, warehouse and other uses, City of Allen Senior Planner Kim Yockey said.
starlocalmedia.com
Carrollton Police Department respond to rash of commercial burglaries in the past week
The Carrollton Police Department responded to several crimes the week of Sunday, Jan. 29 through Sunday, Feb. 5, including theft, commercial burglaries, and commercial robberies. Here are some of the crimes that happened in Carrollton last week, according to community crime map data. One aggravated assault happened last week, which...
KTEN.com
Texas DPS won't enforce handgun law
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is no longer enforcing a state law that prohibits adults 18 to 20 years old from carrying handguns in public. The DPS announced the policy change in a memo that was sent to agency officers on January 10. The...
