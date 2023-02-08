ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
ketr.org

Hunt County suing Greenville company for damage to county roads

In Hunt County, the county government is suing a Greenville company for damage caused to roads while working on a project for the Commerce Independent School District. The Greenville Herald-Banner reports that the allegations are related to work that CT Excavating of Greenville did while assisting in the construction of a middle school and multi-purpose facility for the Commerce Independent School District. The work site is adjacent to Commerce High School. The Herald Banner reports the county is seeking up to $1 million in damages for what the county’s petition describes as “severe damage to the roadways, drainage ditches, and along the roads.”
HUNT COUNTY, TX
Local Profile

City Of Frisco Tries To Reduce Concerns From Residents

As previously reported by Local Profile, Frisco’s plan for a new Universal theme park stirred concerns among its residents. Following a town-hall-style meeting held on Jan. 11 at Trent Middle School after the announcement, on Saturday the Frisco Chamber of Commerce organized a meeting to address the concerns raised by residents.
FRISCO, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Flower Mound family displaced after lightning strike causes house fire

A Flower Mound family is temporarily displaced after an attic fire, believed to have been caused by a lightning strike, caused damage early Wednesday morning. Firefighters responded to the fire in the 3200 block of Hawthorne Court just before 6 a.m. Wednesday, according to Brandon Barth, spokesman for the Flower Mound Fire Department. The firefighters were able to get in and extinguish the flames quickly, limiting the damage to the roof and upstairs. No one was injured.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Frisco's proposed $473.4M bond package to land on ballot without animal shelter item

Frisco voters will be deciding whether or not to approve $473.4 million in proposed bond items this May. The Frisco City Council officially called the bond election during its Tuesday night meeting. The proposed bond package includes funding for public safety items, road construction and more, but the majority of the conversation Tuesday night centered around whether or not to include a $5 million bond item for an animal shelter in the package.
FRISCO, TX
WFAA

New emergency department coming to southern Dallas medical center

DALLAS — A brand new emergency department will soon open at Methodist Charlton Medical Center in southern Dallas. Crews are busy assembling furniture, decorating spaces, and putting on the finishing touches on the hospital’s new emergency department. “We are so happy to be able to provide this kind...
DALLAS, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Little Elm Police Department requests help to locate critical missing person

The Little Elm Police Department posted on Facebook to request help in locating a critical missing person, Ali Tawakal. Tawakal is a 15-year-old student at Braswell High School and was last seen today at 12:15 p.m. wearing dark clothes and a dark ball cap. He is 5'8", 170 lbs., and was last seen at Navo Road and U.S. 380.
LITTLE ELM, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Neighbors Voice Concerns Over Downtown Irving Alcohol Sales

Neighbors voiced concerns Wednesday over an Irving City Council vote planned Thursday to expand alcohol sales in the Old Downtown Irving area. The change would allow up to 70% of sales in downtown restaurants to be alcohol. Restaurants are now required to sell more food than alcohol. Old Downtown Irving...
IRVING, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Multifamily project gets site plan approval from McKinney City Council

A new multifamily development is expected to come to a plot of land located off of North McDonald Street. The McKinney City Council gave zoning approval to a site plan for a 186-unit apartment complex at the southeast corner of North McDonald Street, northeast of Wilmeth Road and just south of the Trinity Heights residential neighborhood. The project is set to go on a 12.57-acre piece of land.
MCKINNEY, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Allen P&Z committee passes new shopping center proposal

A new shopping center is being proposed near Greenville Ave. and High Trail Road in Allen. Community members gathered at a Feb. 7 Allen Planning & Zoning meeting to discuss possible concerns with the proposed shopping center. Five buildings were proposed for the 7.5-acre plot of land in question. Around 23,000 square feet would be used for office space while 79,000 square feet were slated for retail, warehouse and other uses, City of Allen Senior Planner Kim Yockey said.
ALLEN, TX
KTEN.com

Texas DPS won't enforce handgun law

SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is no longer enforcing a state law that prohibits adults 18 to 20 years old from carrying handguns in public. The DPS announced the policy change in a memo that was sent to agency officers on January 10. The...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy