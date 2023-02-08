Read full article on original website
Can You Guess The Best South Dakota City For Pizza Lovers?
It's hard to resist the cheesy taste of pizza. Heck, some people tend to eat the entire pizza pie!. When you think of pizza you think of cities like New York and Chicago. Most Sioux Falls residents would not think the city would be a great pizza spot. But think again! A new survey from LawnStarter ranks Sioux Falls as one of the best cities for pizza lovers.
Sioux Falls Eatery Named Best “Hole in the Wall” Mexican Food in SD
Cheapism.com recently compiled a master list of the best 'Hole in the Wall' Mexican restaurants in each and every state across our great country. There's no surprise that there are many great spots in South Dakota that could make the list, but one right here in the Sioux Empire was named best in the entire Mount Rushmore State.
What Gives? Is PizzaRev Ever Going To Re-Open In Sioux Falls?
It's hard to find someone who doesn't like to eat pizza. Honestly, I could not imagine a diet that doesn't include eating a few slices of pizza here and there. How about customizing your very own pizza? Heck, making your own personal pizza is undoubtedly just as enjoyable as eating it!
The Safest (And Most Dangerous) Sioux Falls Neighborhoods Ranked
Living in Sioux Falls or moving to the city in the near future? Take a look at this list of the safest neighborhoods in town, and see where your neck of the woods ranks. There are dozens of unique neighborhoods throughout the city and the website neighborhoodscout.com offers a detailed and interactive look at the city's map and determines where the safest areas are. The crime index, violent crime rate, property crime rate, and crimes per mile were all factors in determining the safest districts.
Sioux Falls Cartoonist Chris Browne Dies at 70
Longtime Sioux Falls resident, Chris Browne, the cartoonist behind Hagar The Horrible since 1989, died this week at the age of 70. He had been battling a long illness before passing away February 5, one day after the 50th anniversary of the cartoon strips' first appearance. The news broke via...
Construction Ahead! Sioux Falls Unity Bridge Project Starts Monday
Here's a good sign that spring isn't that far away, construction season is already getting underway in Sioux Falls starting on Monday. The first phase of the Unity Bridge project in downtown Sioux Falls starts on February 13th. As Dakota News Now reports the Unity Bridge project encompasses 6th Street...
Stolen Phone Stolen Heart (Textual Healing) – Brooke and Jeffrey
One of our listeners is having a CODE 9 emergency, which is why she stole her roommate's phone, and is now sitting in her car outside her apartment WAITING for us to help with a brand new Textual Healing!. Brooke and Jeffrey, the new Hot 104.7 Sioux Falls Morning Show...
Augustana University, University of Sioux Falls Basketball Return Home For Double-Headers
Four games are remaining in the regular season for both Augustana University and the University of Sioux Falls men's and women's basketball. The Northern Sun Conference games will be played at the Sanford Pentagon and Stewart Center in Sioux Falls this weekend. Coming off a split weekend the Augustana University...
Alexis Stole WHAT?! (What’s On Your Mind?) – Brooke and Jeffrey
Brooke is prepping for her family's first Disney trip, Jose has the perfect plan for Valentine's Day, Alexis stole a book from the library and Jeffrey has non-Super Bowl plans on Super Sunday. It's time to go around the room and share what's on our minds!. Brooke and Jeffrey, the...
