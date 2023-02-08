Read full article on original website
u.today
Arthur Hayes Started Buying Bitcoin (BTC), Here's Why
FTX cryptocurrency jumps more than 35% after CEO John Ray says bankrupt crypto exchange may restart
FTX's FTT token surged in value Thursday morning after the Wall Street Journal published an interview in which CEO John Ray III said the bankrupt crypto exchange may restart.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Could Scale Into Staggering $30,340,000,000,000 Market, According to ARK Invest’s New Crypto Forecast
A new forecast by Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest predicts that Bitcoin (BTC) will scale into a staggering multitrillion-dollar market. The research paper, which is spreading through crypto Twitter after being shared by Bitcoin advocate DocumentingBTC, expands on Wood’s prediction that the crypto king will have a massive price tag of at least $1 million by the end of 2030.
Ark's Cathie Wood Says Bitcoin Is Going To $1M, Jim Cramer Says Yeah, And I 'Walked On Water' In The Sea Of Galilee
Ark Invest founder and CEO Cathie Wood is doubling down on her prediction that Bitcoin BTC/USD will reach $500,000 and Jim Cramer can't help but laugh. Wood Sees Exponential Rise: In Ark Invest's Big Ideas release for 2023, Wood noted that "the price of one bitcoin could exceed $1 million in the next decade."
coinjournal.net
Binance to suspend USD deposits and withdrawals
Binance is reportedly set to suspend all US dollar (USD) deposits and withdrawals. According to a crypto news report on the matter, the suspension starts on 8 February 2023. Binance will reportedly continue to support all other payment methods, including bank transfers in another currently supported fiat currency. Binance will...
astaga.com
Shiba Inu Coin To Reach Rs.1 After Shibarium Launch?
Shiba Inu Coin Information: Among the many newest updates by the Shiba Inu group is the launch of the layer-2 scaling resolution, Shibarium. In line with latest updates, crypto analysts consider it’s going to solidify the $SHIB repute within the crypto market. Shibarium will supply some great benefits of scalability, decrease charges, quicker transaction occasions, and extra, which is strictly what all traders wish to see. Now, the query is, can Shibarium launch drive the Shiba Inu value to hit Rs.1?
Motley Fool
3 High-Growth Coins That Could Be Worth $1 Trillion by 2030
In the next crypto bull market, the most likely coins to attain a trillion-dollar market cap are Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana. Bitcoin, once considered to be "digital gold," is the only crypto that has ever attained a trillion-dollar market capitalization. In order to attain such sky-high valuations, Ethereum and Solana...
dailyhodl.com
Top US Crypto Exchange Coinbase Adds Ethereum Staking Altcoin to Listing Roadmap
Top US crypto exchange Coinbase has added the altcoin Liquid Staked Ethereum (LSETH) to its listing roadmap. Liquid Staked ETH is a new “receipt token” investors receive when they stake their Ethereum (ETH) with the Liquid Collective, a liquid staking protocol. The Liquid Collective notes its staking method...
The Verge
Kraken pays a $30 million fine and shuts down crypto staking in the US
Kraken will end its crypto staking program in the US and pay $30 million in penalties as part of a settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The regulator charged the company with selling unregistered securities through its “crypto asset staking-as-a-service program.” It’s been clear for a while now that the SEC was planning to clamp down on crypto yield programs. In 2021, it got into a spat with Coinbase over the exchange’s plans to launch a lending feature in the US, and last year, it (and several states) settled with BlockFi for $100 million over the company’s interest accounts.
investing.com
XRP Price Prediction: What to Expect in the Next 48 Hours
XRP Price Prediction: What to Expect in the Next 48 Hours. XRP’s price fell victim to the market-wide selloff over the last 24 hours. The remittance token’s price breached the $0.3971 and $0.3937 support levels. The price of XRP may rise in the coming 24-48 hours if it...
dailyhodl.com
Solana Whale Suddenly Moves $184,488,088 As Ethereum Rival Secures Partnership With Brave Browser
Nine figures worth of Solana (SOL) are on the move following a massive crypto whale transfer between two unknown wallets as the Ethereum (ETH) rival secures a partnership with software giant Brave. First reported by blockchain tracking service Whale Alert, an unknown whale on the Solana blockchain transferred 7,981,517 SOL...
astaga.com
Barry Silbert’s DCG selling off assets, but market doesn’t care
DCG personal the Grayscale Bitcoin Belief, which has been buying and selling at a sizeable low cost following concern across the reserves held. DCG has begun promoting off crypto property at distressed costs following chapter of Genesis. Market appears to have priced this in, however there may very well be...
investing.com
Ripple’s XRP Will Hit $23.8 in June, Says Crypto Analyst
© Reuters. Ripple’s XRP Will Hit $23.8 in June, Says Crypto Analyst. A crypto analyst said XRP would cross $23 by June this year. The crypto community disagrees, making fun of the analyst’s prediction. Last year, Crypto Bull said XRP would hit $4.7, but it never happened.
astaga.com
Lido DAO’s LDO price just went parabolic: 12% gains possible
Lido DAO LDO value jumped to its highest level since January 24 after the builders unveiled the subsequent steps in the direction of Ethereum’s Shanghai improve. LDO crypto jumped to a excessive of $2.63, which was about 40% above the bottom stage this 12 months. Lido unveils V2 plans.
astaga.com
Terra Classic Community Burns Over 15M LUNC
The Terra Traditional neighborhood in whole burned over 226 million LUNC tokens in January, sustaining stability as crypto exchange Binance briefly suspends its LUNC burn mechanism till March. This week, the neighborhood has burned over 15 million LUNC tokens, as in comparison with 12 million LUNC in early January. The...
dailyhodl.com
Whales Move Over $475,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC), Polygon (MATIC) and XRP – Here’s Where the Crypto’s Headed
Crypto whales are abruptly shifting hundreds of millions of dollars of prominent crypto assets including Bitcoin (BTC), Polygon (MATIC), and XRP. New data from whale-watching platform Whale Alert reveals that deep-pocketed crypto investors are moving troves of the king crypto to and from various wallets and crypto exchange platforms. One...
CoinDesk
Indexing Protocol The Graph’s GRT Token Soars Back Past $1B Market Cap
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Indexing protocolThe Graph’s GRT token surpassed a $1 billion market capitalization again on Sunday, according to data from CoinMarketCap. The spike reflects the platform’s significant ecosystem growth in 2022, particularly during the fourth quarter.
cryptoglobe.com
Mysterious Bitcoin Whale Moves 412 $BTC After Being Dormant for Over a Decade
A mysterious Bitcoin ($BTC) whale has moved 412 coins from an address that had been dormant for the past 11 years, in a transaction that shows some long-term holders are moving their stash as the cryptocurrency market recovers. The transaction was spotted by blockchain security firm PeckShield, which alerted its...
bitcoinist.com
LocalBitcoins Closes Trading Platform After A Decade Of Service
Via an official statement, the popular peer-to-peer (P2P) crypto trading platform LocalBitcoins announced the discontinuation of its service. The company claims that the persistent downside pressure in the crypto market negatively impacted its service capacity. LocalBitcoins Joins The List Of Fallen Companies. LocalBitcoins was created ten years ago as one...
astaga.com
Bitcoin Activity Jumps Higher, BTC Price $30K Next?
Bitcoin is within the news as of late after the sudden improve in Bitcoin value in 2023. Together with the latest value rally, Bitcoin can be witnessing a rise in every day common block measurement, particularly in February. Bitcoin block area utilization is working at 100% as ordinal inscriptions are...
