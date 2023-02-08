Read full article on original website
On the Move White bass spawning run not hitting on all cylinders yet, but it won’t be long
, Each year — usually sometime in late winter or early spring — the pin drops on Texas rivers that feed major reservoirs and the white bass spawning run sparks to life. It’s a great time to be around the water. An even grander time to be a fun fisherman with a ringside seat to what is widely regarded as one of freshwater fishing’s greatest shows. The winding, twisting riverine settings known for banner white bass fishing are plentiful in Texas. Among the most storied are the Sabine River above Toledo Bend, Trinity River above Lake Livingston, Neches River above Lake Palestine,...
Danger Lurks In The Leaves Of East Texas This Time Of Year
This actually happened to me a couple of years ago, right about this time of year I was sweeping up the leaves that had collected on the sidewalk leading up to my front door, when much to my surprise, I uncovered a small copperhead who was apparently snoozing in the middle of that pile of dead leaves. Luckily he was either stunned by my broom or just too sleepy to comprehend what was happening to him at the time but we luckily avoided any mishaps during that encounter.
Oak wilt poses a threat to Texas trees after ice storm, arborists warn
Destruction wrought by an early-February ice storm locally felled many of our local trees and greatly reduced their canopies, opening wounds that could lead to more dead trees, arborists warn.
DIANE ADAMS: Mysterious Cairns of West Central Texas
Along the creeks and rivers and on the high ridges of West Central Texas, within an approximate circle of 14 contiguous counties stretching from Brown to Taylor and Coke counties, and north to the Salt Fork of the Brazos River, the remains of ancient rock cairns can still be seen. The cairns are the relics of an older civilization, erected by inhabitants that settled here before the more nomadic and warlike Apaches and then Comanches. The people who built these structures are still a mystery today. What kind of people were they, and why did they build so many of these rock mounds?
Wardens Awarded For Going Extra Mile
Texas Game Wardens Dyke McMahen and Brannon Meinkowsky were presented with separate awards as Shikar Safari Officer of the Year and the Southeastern Association of Fish and Wildlife’s Officer of the Year, respectively, by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission. Nominated by their supervisors for outstanding service in the line of duty, both officers share a passion for conservation, youth outreach and criminal investigation.
Moral questions on a standard San Luis Valley farm
This series originally appeared in Source NM. MONTE VISTA, Colo. — A self-described Midwest import from Missouri, 39-year old Kyler Brown is a cowboy, farmer and philosopher. These days, he feels driven by questions of life and death. “Do people feel like they have morality in their occupation? I think people have moral moments, but probably most people don’t […] The post Moral questions on a standard San Luis Valley farm appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
Tesla Powerwalls help over 3,700 homes keep the lights on during TX winter storm
Central Texas experienced its worst icing event in over 15 years during the late January and early February 2023 ice storm. Recordings from Camp Mabry, Austin’s official weather reporting site, revealed that the storm brought 0.69 inches of ice, causing widespread tree damage and leaving hundreds of thousands of homes without power.
What Lives at the Bottom of the Brazos River?
Also known as the Rio de los Brazos de Dios, the Brazos River is a waterway in central Texas. In Spanish, the river’s name translates to the “River of the Arms of God.” No one knows exactly how the river got its name. One story claims that the river got its name from Spanish explorer Francisco Vazquez de Coronado. Coronado and his men journeyed into Texas in search of the Seven Cities of Gold. When he and his men were about to die of thirst, local tribes guided them to a stream, which they named Brazos de Dios after its life-saving water. Another tale tells a similar story of a Spanish ship that lost its way in the Gulf of Mexico. The ship ran out of drinking water and desperately searched for land. Luckily, they spotted the mouth of the Brazos River, and, upon replenishing their supplies, christened the river.
6 Of The Craziest West Texas Airbnb’s You Can Stay in This Valentines!
Need to get away? Looking for something crazy to stay in here in Texas? Here are 6 Airbnbs that are not only UNIQUE but in the West Texas area! Getting away to an Airbnb can be just what you need to get away for a bit. But, maybe you're looking for an Airbnb that's just a little different, these might pique your interest.
Celebrating 100 years of Texas State Parks, Black History Month with special events throughout February
After a January kickoff with record attendance at First Day Hikes across the state, Texas State Parks’ Centennial Celebration continues with a new round of special community events this month. In February, state parks in North Texas, East Texas, Huntsville and San Antonio will host a variety of events,...
New Nonstop Route Connects Texas To Spring Break Capital Of The World
American Airlines just announced a new flight route just in time for spring break!
Coyote Mating Season in Texas has Begun -- Keep Your Pets Safe
The coyote breeding season peaks in Texas around Valentine’s Day. During this time, they are more active and aggressive, making coyote-human encounters more likely. In addition to hunting for food, they are searching for a mate, and the females are searching for a suitable den.
History Uncovered: Buried in Plain Sight
Right off the side of the road they lie. Thousands passing by every day. Never seen. Never acknowledged. How often do you travel westbound on 114 towards I-35? Did you know there’s a small cemetery, about 120-feet north of 114? You probably pass it often and never knew it was there.
This Year, Texas Is Getting A New State Park For The First Time Since 1998
If you love exploring state parks in Texas, get excited! There is another one in the pipeline, and it’s slated to open in mid to late 2023. Palo Pinto Mountains State Park will be located about an hour west of the DFW metroplex, featuring a 90-acre lake, numerous trails, campsites, and astonishing views.
These are The Strongest Earthquakes in the History of East Texas
In East Texas, we experience a mixed bag of weather extremes. This is pretty much a given every summer. The main questions are just how hot and how dry. I can recall a number of Augusts where it's not a question of reaching 100 degrees, but for how many weeks in a row.
This City Has The Cheapest Beer In Texas & Hello Super Bowl Savings
Sports events are the perfect excuse to enjoy some ice-cold beer with friends, and if it’s the Super Bowl that we’re talking about, then this drink becomes almost a necessity. While a report by Men’s Journal states that Americans drink more than 325 million gallons of beer during...
11 Quirky Facts About Texas That Sound Made Up, But Are 100% Accurate
Did you know the largest rose garden in America is located in Texas? How about the fact that our State Capitol is taller than the U.S. Capitol? Below are 11 crazy facts about Texas that sound unbelievable, but are 100% true. They just might surprise you!. How many of these...
One Of The Most Authentic German Restaurants In Texas Has Its Own Outdoor Biergarten
One of the best German restaurants in Texas is tucked away in the tiny town of Walburg, about 30 miles northeast of Austin. People drive from all over Texas to eat at Walburg German Restaurant & Biergarten, which features both authentic German and American cuisine, live music, and a spacious outdoor area for drinking and relaxing.
With possibility of power outages, here are two types of generators to consider
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - With freezing rain in the forecast, there is the possibility of power outages. Something that can help during an outage is a generator. For those who weathered the winter storm of February 2021, which crippled the Texas power grid, some lost power for several days. After that storm, many people considered buying a generator. There are several types out there, but the two most common are your portable generators that use gasoline or diesel.
Can I burn my tree stumps, fallen branches post-storm?
As Central Texas pivots into recovery mode following last week's ice storm, many properties have been littered by fallen trees, branches and discarded limbs.
