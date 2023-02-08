ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Groesbeck Journal

On the Move White bass spawning run not hitting on all cylinders yet, but it won't be long

Each year — usually sometime in late winter or early spring — the pin drops on Texas rivers that feed major reservoirs and the white bass spawning run sparks to life. It's a great time to be around the water. An even grander time to be a fun fisherman with a ringside seat to what is widely regarded as one of freshwater fishing's greatest shows. The winding, twisting riverine settings known for banner white bass fishing are plentiful in Texas. Among the most storied are the Sabine River above Toledo Bend, Trinity River above Lake Livingston, Neches River above Lake Palestine,...
TEXAS STATE
Majic 93.3

Danger Lurks In The Leaves Of East Texas This Time Of Year

This actually happened to me a couple of years ago, right about this time of year I was sweeping up the leaves that had collected on the sidewalk leading up to my front door, when much to my surprise, I uncovered a small copperhead who was apparently snoozing in the middle of that pile of dead leaves. Luckily he was either stunned by my broom or just too sleepy to comprehend what was happening to him at the time but we luckily avoided any mishaps during that encounter.
TEXAS STATE
brownwoodnews.com

DIANE ADAMS: Mysterious Cairns of West Central Texas

Along the creeks and rivers and on the high ridges of West Central Texas, within an approximate circle of 14 contiguous counties stretching from Brown to Taylor and Coke counties, and north to the Salt Fork of the Brazos River, the remains of ancient rock cairns can still be seen. The cairns are the relics of an older civilization, erected by inhabitants that settled here before the more nomadic and warlike Apaches and then Comanches. The people who built these structures are still a mystery today. What kind of people were they, and why did they build so many of these rock mounds?
TEXAS STATE
fishgame.com

Wardens Awarded For Going Extra Mile

Texas Game Wardens Dyke McMahen and Brannon Meinkowsky were presented with separate awards as Shikar Safari Officer of the Year and the Southeastern Association of Fish and Wildlife’s Officer of the Year, respectively, by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission. Nominated by their supervisors for outstanding service in the line of duty, both officers share a passion for conservation, youth outreach and criminal investigation.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Colorado Newsline

Moral questions on a standard San Luis Valley farm

This series originally appeared in Source NM. MONTE VISTA, Colo. — A self-described Midwest import from Missouri, 39-year old Kyler Brown is a cowboy, farmer and philosopher. These days, he feels driven by questions of life and death. “Do people feel like they have morality in their occupation? I think people have moral moments, but probably most people don’t […] The post Moral questions on a standard San Luis Valley farm appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
TEXAS STATE
teslarati.com

Tesla Powerwalls help over 3,700 homes keep the lights on during TX winter storm

Central Texas experienced its worst icing event in over 15 years during the late January and early February 2023 ice storm. Recordings from Camp Mabry, Austin’s official weather reporting site, revealed that the storm brought 0.69 inches of ice, causing widespread tree damage and leaving hundreds of thousands of homes without power.
TEXAS STATE
a-z-animals.com

What Lives at the Bottom of the Brazos River?

Also known as the Rio de los Brazos de Dios, the Brazos River is a waterway in central Texas. In Spanish, the river’s name translates to the “River of the Arms of God.” No one knows exactly how the river got its name. One story claims that the river got its name from Spanish explorer Francisco Vazquez de Coronado. Coronado and his men journeyed into Texas in search of the Seven Cities of Gold. When he and his men were about to die of thirst, local tribes guided them to a stream, which they named Brazos de Dios after its life-saving water. Another tale tells a similar story of a Spanish ship that lost its way in the Gulf of Mexico. The ship ran out of drinking water and desperately searched for land. Luckily, they spotted the mouth of the Brazos River, and, upon replenishing their supplies, christened the river.
TEXAS STATE
Trisha Faye

History Uncovered: Buried in Plain Sight

Right off the side of the road they lie. Thousands passing by every day. Never seen. Never acknowledged. How often do you travel westbound on 114 towards I-35? Did you know there’s a small cemetery, about 120-feet north of 114? You probably pass it often and never knew it was there.
TEXAS STATE
OnlyInYourState

This Year, Texas Is Getting A New State Park For The First Time Since 1998

If you love exploring state parks in Texas, get excited! There is another one in the pipeline, and it’s slated to open in mid to late 2023. Palo Pinto Mountains State Park will be located about an hour west of the DFW metroplex, featuring a 90-acre lake, numerous trails, campsites, and astonishing views.
TEXAS STATE
newschannel6now.com

With possibility of power outages, here are two types of generators to consider

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - With freezing rain in the forecast, there is the possibility of power outages. Something that can help during an outage is a generator. For those who weathered the winter storm of February 2021, which crippled the Texas power grid, some lost power for several days. After that storm, many people considered buying a generator. There are several types out there, but the two most common are your portable generators that use gasoline or diesel.
TEXAS STATE

