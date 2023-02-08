Read full article on original website
For big pre-spawn bass, right targets are a key
For many outdoors enthusiasts across Texomaland, the last few days have brought a serious case of cabin fever. A week of subfreezing cold, sleet, freezing rain, snow flurries, Winter Storm Warnings, and Ice Storm Warnings tends to do that. To quote Capt. Pete “Maverick” Mitchell in Top Gun: Maverick, where this week is concerned in terms of Texomaland weather, “It’s been a minute, huh Mav?”
“Teen Click It or Ticket” urges buckling up to save a life
Nearly a quarter of vehicle crashes in 2021 in Texas involved a teen driver. Too many parents are living their worst fear: losing a child. These parents have lost teenagers in vehicle crashes in which they weren’t wearing their seat belt. Vehicle crashes continue to be the leading cause...
Collin County State Representative files bill to combat human trafficking
State Representative Matt Shaheen announced on January 24 that he has filled House Bill 1004 that will fight human trafficking in Texas by increasing the criminal penalties for individuals caught engaging a prostitute who is a victim of sex trafficking “The truth about human trafficking victims is it affects women and children disproprortionally,” Shaneen stated. “Individuals engaging prostitutes are supporting the human trafficking trade by increasing demand and this legislation will strongly penalize them. My goal is a hard-hitting approach to attack the problem from every angle that will help reduce human trafficking in Texas,” said Shaheen.
State Representative Shaheen files legislation to replace STAAR test
Representative Matt Shaheen announced legislation to replace the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness (STAAR) test on January 25. Representative Shaheen is concerned about the accuracy and validity of STAAR tests after reviewing a study by The Meadows Center for Preventing Educational Risk at the University of Texas at Austin. The study stated, “because we do not have confidence in these results, we are forced to conclude that analyzing item readability in a reliable manner for this report is not possible.” Shaheen said, “if changing the method by which we test our students will help maximize student academic potential and not decrease accountability, I’m willing to fight for an innovative substitute to STAAR, which is why I filed House Bill 680.”
