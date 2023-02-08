Read full article on original website
Governor Abbott to state agencies, public universities: Stop hiring based on diversity
SAN ANTONIO — Governor Greg Abbott's Office is warning state agencies and public universities not to hire people based on diversity policies. His office says hiring based on anything other than skills and qualifications is illegal. At issue are Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) policies. DEI policies include resources...
Texas Workforce Commission opens JET Grant program applications
AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Texas Workforce Commission are looking for educational institutions to apply for funding for its Jobs and Education for Texans grant program. According to a news release from the commission, public junior, state and technical colleges, Texas independent school districts and open-enrollment charter schools are able to apply for […]
towntalkradio.com
PAC Show On-Demand: Texas Retired Teachers Association
Listen to this edition of the PAC Show On-Demand as Eric Horton fills in for Dan Jackson and visits with Texas Retired Teachers Association representatives Judy Kennedy and Terri Navrkal. They talked about the Texas 88th Legislation and the hope of the Texas Retirement System will bring a cost-of-living adjustment for the retired teachers in Texas. So listen in to this informative show!
KSAT 12
Gov. Greg Abbott tells state agencies to stop considering diversity in hiring
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Gov. Greg Abbott’s office is warning state agency and public university leaders this week that the use of diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives — policies that support groups who have been historically underrepresented or discriminated against — is illegal in hiring.
brownwoodnews.com
Texas House Bill Filed to Increase Teacher Salaries By $15,000
A new bill has been filed in the Texas House seeking to raise teacher salaries by $15,000 and give a 25% pay increase to school support staff as the Texas Legislature is currently deciding how to spend its $33 billion surplus. The bill has a good amount of supporters, and some see it as a way to address the problem Texas has with retaining teachers.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Here’s everything you need to know about school vouchers in Texas
School vouchers aren’t a new idea. But over the past couple decades, voucher programs have expanded from small experiments to statewide policies. "School choice" is one of the big buzzwords at the Texas Capitol this legislative session. Most of the folks using it are talking about school vouchers —...
Texas School Districts Switching To Four Day School Weeks
Feb. 7, 2023 – School districts all over Texas are switching to a new school week schedule of four days rather than the traditional five day. This new scheduling idea was introduced to schools to help attract more teachers to districts that were lacking staffing power. Several schools have already made the switch with many more still on the fence about the idea.
Former Texas teachers explain why they called it quits
Former teachers are sharing why they left the classroom.
Three big Medicare changes for 2023
2023 brings healthcare changes for people on Medicare, changes that could stop people from going without necessary medicines.
OnlyInYourState
11 Quirky Facts About Texas That Sound Made Up, But Are 100% Accurate
Did you know the largest rose garden in America is located in Texas? How about the fact that our State Capitol is taller than the U.S. Capitol? Below are 11 crazy facts about Texas that sound unbelievable, but are 100% true. They just might surprise you!. How many of these...
PLANetizen
Property Appraisal Caps Unlikely to Pass in Texas
Lawmakers and tax experts alike are rejecting proposals to cap year-over-year increases in appraised home values, and hence property taxes, for Texas homeowners, calling it a Band-Aid that simply shifts the tax burden to other property owners and distorts the real estate market, reports Jeremy Wallace in the Houston Chronicle.
Record number of Texans just signed up for ACA health insurance, but many other Texans may soon lose their health coverage
DALLAS — Texas has long been a standout when it comes to health insurance – and not in a good way. This state has perennially led the country with the highest percentage and the highest total number of uninsured people. That distinction probably isn’t changing anytime soon, but...
news4sanantonio.com
Texas heroes may qualify for free money
San Antonio- If you're looking to buy a home soon, there's a state program that may not only help you get into your dream home, but also save you some cash. It's a down payment assistance program offered by the Texas State Affordable Housing Corporation. In 2020, they had their best year helping about 20,000 families or homebuyers. Their goal is to get our Texas heroes such as educators, first responders, or military folks into a home by saving them some cash.
How some Central Texas districts are making up missed school days from ice storm
Several districts told KXAN they are waiting on waivers from the Texas Education Agency before making final decisions.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Watch: West Texas community comes together for solar project
Texas is the nation’s leader in energy production, though its profile is rapidly switching from one dominated by oil and gas to one characterized by solar and wind. As the energy transition takes place, new jobs and revenues are being brought to West Texas, where drier climates and wide-open spaces make it an ideal fit for solar.
KSAT 12
Texas’ teacher pension fund divested from investment firms accused of “boycotting” oil and gas industry
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The Teacher Retirement System of Texas has divested part of its massive pension fund from 10 financial firms that the state comptroller singled out for “boycotting” the oil and gas industry.
prosperpressnews.com
“Teen Click It or Ticket” urges buckling up to save a life
Nearly a quarter of vehicle crashes in 2021 in Texas involved a teen driver. Too many parents are living their worst fear: losing a child. These parents have lost teenagers in vehicle crashes in which they weren’t wearing their seat belt. Vehicle crashes continue to be the leading cause...
Only the Filthy Rich Are Allowed to Live in These 10 Texas Cities
Unless you've got pockets deeper than the Gulf of Mexico, you won't be calling any of these cities home. Texas is riddled with affluent areas that cater to the wealthiest in the state. When average homes start at one million dollars you know you are in a filthy rich area....
prosperpressnews.com
Celebrating 100 years of Texas State Parks, Black History Month with special events throughout February
After a January kickoff with record attendance at First Day Hikes across the state, Texas State Parks’ Centennial Celebration continues with a new round of special community events this month. In February, state parks in North Texas, East Texas, Huntsville and San Antonio will host a variety of events,...
MySanAntonio
Most popular girl names in the '00s in Texas
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Stacker compiled the most popular baby names for girls of the 2000s in Texas using data from the Social Security Administration.
