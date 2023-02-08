ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Texas Workforce Commission opens JET Grant program applications

AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Texas Workforce Commission are looking for educational institutions to apply for funding for its Jobs and Education for Texans grant program. According to a news release from the commission, public junior, state and technical colleges, Texas independent school districts and open-enrollment charter schools are able to apply for […]
TEXAS STATE
towntalkradio.com

PAC Show On-Demand: Texas Retired Teachers Association

Listen to this edition of the PAC Show On-Demand as Eric Horton fills in for Dan Jackson and visits with Texas Retired Teachers Association representatives Judy Kennedy and Terri Navrkal. They talked about the Texas 88th Legislation and the hope of the Texas Retirement System will bring a cost-of-living adjustment for the retired teachers in Texas. So listen in to this informative show!
TEXAS STATE
KSAT 12

Gov. Greg Abbott tells state agencies to stop considering diversity in hiring

Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Gov. Greg Abbott’s office is warning state agency and public university leaders this week that the use of diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives — policies that support groups who have been historically underrepresented or discriminated against — is illegal in hiring.
TEXAS STATE
brownwoodnews.com

Texas House Bill Filed to Increase Teacher Salaries By $15,000

A new bill has been filed in the Texas House seeking to raise teacher salaries by $15,000 and give a 25% pay increase to school support staff as the Texas Legislature is currently deciding how to spend its $33 billion surplus. The bill has a good amount of supporters, and some see it as a way to address the problem Texas has with retaining teachers.
TEXAS STATE
houstonpublicmedia.org

Here’s everything you need to know about school vouchers in Texas

School vouchers aren’t a new idea. But over the past couple decades, voucher programs have expanded from small experiments to statewide policies. "School choice" is one of the big buzzwords at the Texas Capitol this legislative session. Most of the folks using it are talking about school vouchers —...
TEXAS STATE
KSST Radio

Texas School Districts Switching To Four Day School Weeks

Feb. 7, 2023 – School districts all over Texas are switching to a new school week schedule of four days rather than the traditional five day. This new scheduling idea was introduced to schools to help attract more teachers to districts that were lacking staffing power. Several schools have already made the switch with many more still on the fence about the idea.
TEXAS STATE
PLANetizen

Property Appraisal Caps Unlikely to Pass in Texas

Lawmakers and tax experts alike are rejecting proposals to cap year-over-year increases in appraised home values, and hence property taxes, for Texas homeowners, calling it a Band-Aid that simply shifts the tax burden to other property owners and distorts the real estate market, reports Jeremy Wallace in the Houston Chronicle.
TEXAS STATE
news4sanantonio.com

Texas heroes may qualify for free money

San Antonio- If you're looking to buy a home soon, there's a state program that may not only help you get into your dream home, but also save you some cash. It's a down payment assistance program offered by the Texas State Affordable Housing Corporation. In 2020, they had their best year helping about 20,000 families or homebuyers. Their goal is to get our Texas heroes such as educators, first responders, or military folks into a home by saving them some cash.
TEXAS STATE
pv-magazine-usa.com

Watch: West Texas community comes together for solar project

Texas is the nation’s leader in energy production, though its profile is rapidly switching from one dominated by oil and gas to one characterized by solar and wind. As the energy transition takes place, new jobs and revenues are being brought to West Texas, where drier climates and wide-open spaces make it an ideal fit for solar.
CONCHO COUNTY, TX
prosperpressnews.com

“Teen Click It or Ticket” urges buckling up to save a life

Nearly a quarter of vehicle crashes in 2021 in Texas involved a teen driver. Too many parents are living their worst fear: losing a child. These parents have lost teenagers in vehicle crashes in which they weren’t wearing their seat belt. Vehicle crashes continue to be the leading cause...
TEXAS STATE
MySanAntonio

Most popular girl names in the '00s in Texas

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Stacker compiled the most popular baby names for girls of the 2000s in Texas using data from the Social Security Administration.
TEXAS STATE

