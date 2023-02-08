Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walmart Unexpectedly Announces the Permanent Closing of a Sixth Location, Following Five Closures Announced This WeekJoel EisenbergTampa, FL
Hometown hero Ronde Barber inducted into the Pro Football Hall of FameCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Florida Strawberry Festival Announces FREE Special Sensory-Considerate DayUncovering FloridaPlant City, FL
With Republican Leaders, Biden is traveling to Florida with a new political challenger.GodwinFlorida State
Florida witness reports lights appearing and disappearing overheadRoger MarshFlorida State
Related
PWMania
What Happened After WWE SmackDown Went Off the Air, Pre-Show Dark Match Result
Butch defeated Giovanni Vinci in a dark match prior to Friday night’s WWE SmackDown TV tapings. After SmackDown went off the air, two dark match main events took place. In a No Disqualification match, Bray Wyatt defeated LA Knight, while Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods defeated Dominik Mysterio and Damien Priest.
wrestlinginc.com
Ronda Rousey Attacks Pair Of Stars In Surprise Return To WWE SmackDown
"The Baddest Woman on the Planet" stormed back onto WWE programming in a surprise appearance during Friday night's "SmackDown." Rousey's entrance music interrupted Shayna Baszler, who had just made her own interruption to cut a promo on Natalya, who retaliated by calling Baszler a "knockoff version of Rousey." Baszler responded by making some pointed comments about how her own career and accomplishments in pro wrestling predated Rousey's arrival in the industry. However, moments after Rousey hit the ring it became clear that she and Baszler were still on the same page. After teasing a faceoff, they both attacked Natalya. Shotzi ran down to the ring to try to even the odds but proved to be no match for the duo of Rousey and Baszler, who stood tall in the ring at the end of the segment. Later, WWE announced Rousey and Baszler will face Natalya and Shotzi on next Friday's "SmackDown."
PWMania
Cody Rhodes Believes Having Dustin Rhodes at WWE WrestleMania 39 Would Be Special
Cody Rhodes is set to face Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Title at WrestleMania 39. The exact night of the match has yet to be confirmed, but it is most likely the second night. Rhodes spoke with Alex McCarthy of Inside The Ropes about having his brother, AEW star...
wrestlinginc.com
AEW Star Reveals Plans To Return To The Ring
It has now been nearly two years since Paul Wight shocked the world and joined AEW, with him expected to work both as a wrestler and an announcer for AEW's YouTube show "AEW Dark: Elevation." In those two years however, Wight has done a lot more announcing than he has wrestling, and is now he is finally opening up to the reasons why.
bodyslam.net
WWE Write The Usos Off TV Due To Upcoming Trip To Canada
As seen on WWE SmackDown this week, Jey Uso reunited with Jimmy Uso to defend the SmackDown Tag Team Championship against Braun Strowman and Ricochet. The twins had a successful title defense. Jimmy asked Jey about his loyalty to The Bloodline after the match. Jey didn’t give a definitive answer....
webisjericho.com
Huge Hell In A Cell Match Planned For WrestleMania 39
While Hell In A Cell is its own pay-per-view, it has been used as a standalone concept when a feud requires things to move up a level. And now, according to H. Jenkins of Ringside News, WWE appears to feel that Finn Bálor vs. Edge is the type of feud ready for the stipulation, with the journalist reporting it is set to take place at WrestleMania 39 having been delayed from the Royal Rumble.
wrestlinginc.com
Dusty Rhodes Hated Pitched Name For WWE Star
Dusty Rhodes was no ray of sunshine when he first heard the initial name WWE wanted its former superstar Summer Rae to be called. During an autograph signing and Q&A session with "Golden Ring Collectibles," Rae told the story of how she came up with her WWE ring name and how Rhodes, a primary mentor at the time for up-and-coming WWE stars, had become angry with the promotion's initial pitches.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On JBL's WWE Status
For the past few months, WWE Hall of Famer JBL has accompanied Baron Corbin to the ring for his matches, touting the former United States Champion as the "Modern Day Wrestling God." However, JBL's opinion on Corbin drastically changed following his pinfall loss to Dexter Lumis on the February 6 edition of "WWE Raw," as he told Corbin backstage after the match that he was done with him. PWInsider have since reported that moving forward, JBL is not currently scheduled to be appearing on "Raw" or WWE TV at all moving forward.
ringsidenews.com
Jey Uso Drops A Clue About His Whereabouts Ahead Of WWE SmackDown This Week
The WWE Universe bared witnessed the internal decimation of one of the most dominant factions in the history of WWE at the Royal Rumble event last week, The Bloodline. The bold move that led Sami Zayn to choose himself over just being a tool for Roman Reigns led to serious implications, which also saw Jey Uso walking out on the group. However, it looks like Jey has dropped a hint about his whereabouts.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Austin Theory's Future As United States Champion
Austin Theory has an uphill battle to conquer next weekend, but a new report suggests a favorable outcome might be in line for the reigning United States Champion. On February 18, Theory will lay his title down inside WWE's most unforgiving structure — the Elimination Chamber — against five other men. The current champion will enter the chamber with some stiff competition, as he battles familiar foe Seth "Freakin" Rollins, along with Damian Priest, Bronson Reed, Johnny Gargano, and Montez Ford. According to the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, though, there is a possibility for Theory to retain.
wrestlinginc.com
Surprising New Challenger Emerges For GUNTHER's WWE Intercontinental Title
Madcap Moss emerged as the new #1 contender for GUNTHER's Intercontinental Championship on the 2/10 "WWE SmackDown" in Uncasville, CT. Moss earned a future title opportunity against "The Ring General" by defeating Rey Mysterio, Santos Escobar and Karrion Kross in a Fatal 4-Way bout that closed out Friday's show. Towards...
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE NXT Star Makes Impact Wrestling Debut Against Jordynne Grace
While she waits for her impending rematch for the Knockouts Championship, Jordynne Grace has stumbled upon some new competition. On the February 9 edition of Impact Wrestling, former WWE star Persia Pirotta stepped up to the plate against Grace, wielding a legitimate test of strength to Impact's residential powerhouse. Debuting under the name Steph De Lander, the Australian performer made her promotional debut after participating in their latest round of television tapings in Orlando, Florida a few weeks ago.
wrestlinginc.com
Elias Provides Health Update On Ezekiel
Since Elias made his long-awaited return to WWE in October 2022, there has been no sign of his brother Ezekiel. Ezekiel was last seen in August on "WWE Raw," ending up hospitalized following a vicious attack by Kevin Owens. He's also not part of any creative plans moving forward, as his name was later removed from WWE's internal roster. So how is Ezekiel doing and what is his status? Elias provided a quick health update during an interview with WWE Deutschland.
PWMania
Backstage News from WWE RAW’s Paul Heyman and Cody Rhodes Segment, Roman Reigns
The in-ring promo segment between Cody Rhodes and Paul Heyman on Monday’s WWE RAW, in which the late WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes was discussed, was the hot topic this week. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Heyman was not originally scheduled to appear on RAW, but he...
tjrwrestling.net
Former WWE Star Talks Scrapped Plans To Be Kane’s Brother
A former WWE Superstar has discussed original plans to become the third Brother of Destruction and how it left Jim Cornette dismayed. Kane was famously revealed as The Undertaker’s younger brother, who was long thought to be dead, at the 1997 Badd Blood pay-per-view. Over the years the brothers have warred with one another and also teamed up as the dreaded Brothers of Destruction. But there could well have been another brother in the mix.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE SmackDown Preview (2/10): The Usos Vs. Braun Strowman And Ricochet For The SmackDown Tag Team Championship, More
Will Jey Uso show up for tonight's "SmackDown" Tag Team Championship match in Uncasville, Connecticut? The Usos are set to defend the gold against "SmackDown" Tag Team Contenders Tournament winners Braun Strowman and Ricochet. However, Jimmy Uso may have to draft in Solo Sikoa as a replacement using the Freebird Rule after his brother walked out on The Bloodline following the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match between Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens at the Royal Rumble. That incident saw a distressed Jey exit the ring after refusing to attack Sami Zayn, who had smashed Reigns in the back with a steel chair moments earlier. Jey hasn't appeared on WWE programming since that dramatic turn of events.
Three More AEW Stars Are Dealing With Visa Issues
After Kenny Omega was kept off TV for multiple weeks due to visa issues, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer reported this week that three more stars had to miss this week's AEW Dynamite in El Paso for the same reason -- The Lucha Brothers & Bandido. Fenix and Penta haven't appeared in AEW since ...
tjrwrestling.net
Former Women’s Champion Possibly Returning To Smackdown Tonight
A former WWE Women’s Champion may be returning to this week’s Smackdown event following an absence that lasted over one month. Ronda Rousey has yet to appear on WWE TV in 2023. The last time she was on Smackdown was on the December 30th episode when she lost the SD Women’s Title to Charlotte Flair in about 45 seconds.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE NXT Star Wants To Main Event WrestleMania Against Charlotte Flair
Tiffany Stratton didn't always want to be a wrestler, but now she has a major goal of headlining WrestleMania. The 23-year-old recently appeared on "Real Radio Monsters" and discussed how she wasn't that big of a wrestling fan growing up, although her father and brother regularly watched. However, when she did get into wrestling, there was one talent who caught her attention.
PWMania
Tickets for MLW Battle Riot V in Philadelphia Now on Sale
Battle RIOT V tickets now available for purchase at MLW2300.com. (PHILADELPHIA) — Major League Wrestling today announced Battle RIOT V tickets are now available for purchase for the highly anticipated Saturday, April 8 event at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. 🎟 Tickets can be purchased at MLW2300.com and the...
Comments / 0