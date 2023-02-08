Declining water levels threaten economic activity, public health, and ecosystems at Great Salt Lake and surrounding communities. Utah’s research universities, along with partners in state government, have joined in a partnership to analyze and share best available data and research on Great Salt Lake’s declining water levels. On Wednesday, leading scholars and other experts on Great Salt Lake presented synthesized data and research about lake levels, trends, and policy options to improve water management and increase water deliveries to the lake. The document is titled “Great Salt Lake Policy Assessment: A synthesized resource document for the 2023 General Legislative Session.” We’ll talk about it with two of the co-chairs of the strike team: William Anderegg, Director, Wilkes Center for Climate Science and Policy, University of Utah; and Brian Steed, Executive Director, Janet Quinney Lawson Institute for Land, Water, and Air, Utah State University.

UTAH STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO