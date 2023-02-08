ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charles City, IA

KAAL-TV

County snow plows join in on Paint the Town Pink

(ABC 6 News) – As Paint the Town Pink” continues in Austin, Mower County’s Public Works department is getting in on the fun. The county’s snowplows got a make over, as part of a decorating contest, the trucks now sporting newly painted pink plows. Paint the...
AUSTIN, MN
KAAL-TV

No injuries in multi-vehicle crash in Austin

(ABC 6 News) – A multi-vehicle crash in Austin delayed traffic Friday afternoon. The crash happened around 5 p.m. on 14th St. NW over the Interstate 90 bridge. We’re told four vehicles were involved, but no one was injured.
AUSTIN, MN
KAAL-TV

Three Albert Lea bar staffers to stand trial

(ABC 6 News) – Three Albert Lea women who failed an alcohol compliance check are scheduled to stand trial. The bar staffers from Eddie’s bar, the Elbow room, and Trumble’s are accused of providing alcohol to minors during a routine compliance check. If the three staffers are...
ALBERT LEA, MN
KAAL-TV

Chatfield volleyball coach under fire, loses position

(ABC 6 News) – The Chatfield School Board has decided to move on from the current volleyball coach Molly Thomas due to allegations of unprofessional conduct. Board members made the decision unanimously not to renew the contract with Thomas after hearing from community members, school board members, and staff.
CHATFIELD, MN
KAAL-TV

Charles City man gets 14 years in federal prison for making pipe bombs and distributing meth

(ABC 6 News) – A Charles City man who manufactured pipe bombs and distributed methamphetamine was sentenced Friday to 14 years in federal prison. 34-year-old Thomas Jay Downer received the prison term after a July 7, 2022 guilty plea to distribution of more than 5 grams of pure methamphetamine, possession of multiple destructive devices (pipe bombs) and possession of firearms as a felon.
CHARLES CITY, IA

