KAAL-TV
Big Lots opens new store in Albert Lea with grand opening celebration Saturday
(ABC 6 News) – Big Lots will hold a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony for the opening of its newest store in Albert Lea on Saturday. The store located at 2614 Bridge Ave., in a portion of the former Shopko building in the Northbridge Mall, will open to the community at 8:45 a.m.
KAAL-TV
SMART Transit announces Austin, Albert Lea shuttle changes, trip pay increase
(ABC 6 News) – SMART Transit announced that passengers in both Austin and Albert Lea will have opportunities to go to new stops in each city on Tuesdays and Thursdays beginning Feb. 28. The new stops will include retail locations that were not previously offered. However, deviations to these...
KAAL-TV
County snow plows join in on Paint the Town Pink
(ABC 6 News) – As Paint the Town Pink” continues in Austin, Mower County’s Public Works department is getting in on the fun. The county’s snowplows got a make over, as part of a decorating contest, the trucks now sporting newly painted pink plows. Paint the...
KAAL-TV
How did a Grand Meadow man convicted of violent crimes obtain a Mower County gun permit?
(ABC 6 News) – Earlier this week, ABC 6 News reported on a Grand Meadow man’s pending court cases in Mower County. According to Mower County law enforcement, Nicholas Sneed was initially charged with illegally owning firearms and ammunition, based on several previous felony convictions. The Mower County...
KAAL-TV
Charges filed against Plymouth, IA woman in child endangerment investigation
(ABC 6 News) – The Mason City Police Department (MCPD) announced on Friday that charges have been filed against a Plymouth, Iowa woman after the result of a child endangerment investigation. Allyssa Marie Luke, 29, has been charged with two counts of child endangerment – one charge resulting in...
KAAL-TV
Two Austin Auto Zone employees charged with theft of around $30K in merchandise
(ABC 6 News) – Two Austin Auto Zone employees appeared in Mower County Court after being accused of working together to steal and sell around $30,000 worth of merchandise from their employer. Auto Zone staffer Jerimiah Coal Beaman, 24, and Auto Zone store manager Christopher David Simmons, 40, each...
KAAL-TV
No injuries in multi-vehicle crash in Austin
(ABC 6 News) – A multi-vehicle crash in Austin delayed traffic Friday afternoon. The crash happened around 5 p.m. on 14th St. NW over the Interstate 90 bridge. We’re told four vehicles were involved, but no one was injured.
KAAL-TV
Three Albert Lea bar staffers to stand trial
(ABC 6 News) – Three Albert Lea women who failed an alcohol compliance check are scheduled to stand trial. The bar staffers from Eddie’s bar, the Elbow room, and Trumble’s are accused of providing alcohol to minors during a routine compliance check. If the three staffers are...
KAAL-TV
New details about drug arrest at Austin restaurant: fear of drug-contaminated flour, nearly 60 grams of cocaine allegedly located
(ABC 6 News) – A drug bust at an Austin restaurant led to concerns that controlled substances could contaminate the restaurant’s food, according to court documents. APD arrested 39-year-old Terry Izeal Heggs of Austin in connection with a drug bust at Austin restaurant Wing Bazaar in mid-January. Heggs...
KAAL-TV
Chatfield volleyball coach under fire, loses position
(ABC 6 News) – The Chatfield School Board has decided to move on from the current volleyball coach Molly Thomas due to allegations of unprofessional conduct. Board members made the decision unanimously not to renew the contract with Thomas after hearing from community members, school board members, and staff.
KAAL-TV
Charles City man gets 14 years in federal prison for making pipe bombs and distributing meth
(ABC 6 News) – A Charles City man who manufactured pipe bombs and distributed methamphetamine was sentenced Friday to 14 years in federal prison. 34-year-old Thomas Jay Downer received the prison term after a July 7, 2022 guilty plea to distribution of more than 5 grams of pure methamphetamine, possession of multiple destructive devices (pipe bombs) and possession of firearms as a felon.
KAAL-TV
Soiney’s 33 points propel Cougars to a road victory over Schaeffer Academy
(ABC 6 News) — Kinley Soiney exploded for 33 points in Mabel-Canton’s 47-41 win over Schaeffer Academy. Schaeffer got 15 points and nine rebounds from Kate Friese. Linnea Ekbom added nine points and 14 rebounds.
