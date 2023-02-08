Read full article on original website
Celebrating 100 years of Texas State Parks, Black History Month with special events throughout February
After a January kickoff with record attendance at First Day Hikes across the state, Texas State Parks’ Centennial Celebration continues with a new round of special community events this month. In February, state parks in North Texas, East Texas, Huntsville and San Antonio will host a variety of events,...
State Representative Shaheen files legislation to replace STAAR test
Representative Matt Shaheen announced legislation to replace the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness (STAAR) test on January 25. Representative Shaheen is concerned about the accuracy and validity of STAAR tests after reviewing a study by The Meadows Center for Preventing Educational Risk at the University of Texas at Austin. The study stated, “because we do not have confidence in these results, we are forced to conclude that analyzing item readability in a reliable manner for this report is not possible.” Shaheen said, “if changing the method by which we test our students will help maximize student academic potential and not decrease accountability, I’m willing to fight for an innovative substitute to STAAR, which is why I filed House Bill 680.”
