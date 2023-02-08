ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mediaite

ABC’s Jon Karl Declares SOTU One Of Biden’s ‘Best Speeches’ — Made Republicans Look ‘Bitter Rude Angry’

By Tommy Christopher
Mediaite
Mediaite
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
The List

Body Language Expert Dissects Jill Biden And Doug Emhoff's Kiss That Rocked The SOTU - Exclusive

President Joe Biden's second State of the Union address since taking office saw the commander-in-chief rallying ordinary Americans and his fellow politicians alike to work together to get the country back on its feet (via The Guardian). Following years of turmoil, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic and widespread economic disparity, which led to a more divided citizenry than ever before, Biden took an optimistic approach to moving forward.
News Breaking LIVE

Major Flip Seen in New Presidential Poll

Following the controversy around his handling of classified documents that were found at several locations dating from when he was vice president during the Obama administration, President Joe Biden has seen his polling numbers take a significant hit, a trend backed again by a recently released poll.
Matthew C. Woodruff

DeSantis’ Teenage Girl Problem.

Former President Trump has a lot to say about people and it seems it isn’t always backed up with hard facts. In an interview with Fox News early last year, Trump warned Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) against running for president in 2024 and threatened him with the release of unflattering information.
FLORIDA STATE
OK! Magazine

Kimberly Guilfoyle Slays In Tight Purple Dress & Heels After Calling Out President Joe Biden — See Photo!

Kimberly Guilfoyle looked all dolled up when she posted a selfie on Tuesday, January 31. In the photo, the TV star, 53, rocked a tight purple dress and black heels as she posed at home. It's unclear where the brunette beauty, who is engaged to Donald Trump Jr., was going, but she looked ready to have a good time. The sighting comes after Guilfoyle attacked President Joe Biden for having classified documents in his home — something that also happened to Donald Trump. On Thursday, January 26, Guilfoyle shared a photo of two kids in play cards with the caption,...
DELAWARE STATE
msn.com

Donald Trump 'Caught in Repeated Lies' During Deposition—Attorney

Donald Trump may have severely damaged his case in the defamation lawsuit brought against him by a woman who accused him of rape by expressing "repeated lies" during his deposition, according to an attorney. Katie Phang, legal analyst and MSNBC host, was reacting to the unsealed transcripts of the testimony...
NEW YORK STATE
The Independent

Voices: Is the Republican Party going to regret letting Marjorie Taylor Greene act like that?

Ahead of President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said he did not want Republicans to misbehave during the speech, telling members “cameras are on” and “the mics are hot.”Mr McCarthy had tried to pre-empt the president by delivering an address on Monday laying out his terms for debt ceiling negotiations. Save for saying that Social Security and Medicare are “off the table,” after years of conservatives saying they needed to be reformed and made solvent, it was mostly typical Republican fare about fiscal responsibility.Mr McCarthy’s hopes of GOP civility went up in smoke as...
GEORGIA STATE
HollywoodLife

Chrissy Teigen Loses It After Learning Trump Tried To Get Her ‘Derogatory’ Tweet Deleted

Chrissy Teigen was very amused when Congress revealed that the White House had tried to get a 2019 tweet of hers removed, because she had insulted then-President Donald Trump. Former Twitter U.S. Safety Policy Team Senior Expert Anika Collier Navaroli revealed that the White House had reached out during the House Oversight Committee’s hearing on Wednesday, February 8. Chrissy tweeted her disbelief. “I… Oh my god,” she wrote along with a video of one of her tweets with many curse words.
New York Post

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s yellow dress at State of the Union draws mockery on Twitter

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema ignited Twitter over the bright yellow dress she wore at President Biden’s State of the Union address Tuesday — with social media users cracking jokes over the flamboyant outfit choice. Sinema’s loud dress with giant ruffle sleeves jumped out among a sea of Congress members in black and navy business attire, and many on Twitter said it was an obvious attention-grabbing stunt. “Kyrsten Sinema……tell me you’re desperate for attention without telling me you’re desperate for attention,” Twitter user Jason Rector wrote with a screenshot of the C-Span broadcast showing her dress in stark contrast to the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene unapologetic over Biden heckling after State of the Union

Georgia Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene was unapologetic after heckling President Joe Biden during his State of the Union address before Congress. Despite standing up and screaming “liar” at Mr Biden during the speech on Tuesday night, Ms Greene later took to Twitter to complain about the president’s supposed “yelling” during the speech. “I just got back to my office after listening to the State of the Union with Joe Biden,” she said in a video posted on Twitter. “Part of the time we couldn’t really understand what he was saying as he was yelling at people, yelling through...
GEORGIA STATE
Mediaite

Mediaite

New York City, NY
21
Followers
558
Post
115K+
Views
ABOUT

From TV green rooms to the corridors of the senate to the latest White House press briefing, Mediaite is a trusted source on the intersection of politics and media across the political spectrum. Breaking news, analysis and opinions aplenty, we deliver it all with lightning quick speed. Mediaite is part of the Abrams Media Network.

 https://www.mediaite.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy