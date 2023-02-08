Read full article on original website
Phys.org
Scientists develop AI-based method to predict RNA modifications
A team of researchers from the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR) and the National University of Singapore (NUS) has developed a software method that accurately predicts chemical modifications of RNA molecules from genomic data. Their method, called m6Anet, was published in Nature Methods. Within the RNA, different types...
Phys.org
Researchers reveal endoplasmic reticulum–associated protein degradation and control of grain size in rice
In a study published in The Plant Cell, researchers led by Li Yunhai at the Institute of Genetics and Developmental Biology of the Chinese Academy of Sciences described a role for the endoplasmic reticulum (ER)–associated protein degradation in the regulation of grain size in rice (Oryza sativa). Grain size...
Phys.org
New models shed light on life's origin
The first signs of life emerged on Earth in the form of microbes about four billion years ago. While scientists are still determining exactly when and how these microbes appeared, it's clear that the emergence of life is intricately intertwined with the chemical and physical characteristics of early Earth. "It...
11 qualities in men that women find attractive, according to science
A plethora of scientific studies have shed light on what attracts women to men, like a sense of humor and doing good deeds.
msn.com
Science Reveals the Exact Age When People are at Their Peak of Physical Attractiveness: Are You There Yet?
We have all heard the saying, "age is just a number," but could there be some truth to the idea that certain ages are associated with peak physical attractiveness? According to recent studies, the answer is yes. Scientists have pinpointed the age at which people are considered the most physically attractive, and the results may surprise you.
Phys.org
Scientists invent 3D printed fiber microprobe for measuring in vivo biomechanical properties of tissues
Fiber sensing scientists at Shenzhen University have developed a compact fiber optical nanomechanical probe (FONP) for measuring in vivo biomechanical properties of tissue and even single cells. Publishing in the journal International Journal of Extreme Manufacturing, the researchers from Shenzhen University applied femtosecond laser-induced two‐photon polymerization technology to fabricate a...
The Science of Social Skills: How to Develop Confidence and Connections
People who are shy are often mistaken for being cold, aloof, or awkward. Even though shyness is a common trait, there’s still a societal tendency to tell people how not to be shy — as if it’s a personality trait greatly in need of correction to properly navigate the world. Yet, no one would think of telling a socially gregarious person how to be a bit more reserved.
Phys.org
Aggregated gold nanoparticle conjugates for multimodal imaging and synergistic phototherapy
National University of Singapore chemists have discovered that aggregated, photosensitized, gold nanoparticle conjugates can be used for multimodal imaging and synergistic phototherapy to destroy cancer cells effectively at power densities below the skin tolerance threshold. The research is published in the journal Nano Today. Phototherapy techniques such as photodynamic therapy...
Phys.org
Astronomers still scratching their heads over population of ocean-world exoplanets
In a recent study submitted to the Astrophysical Journal Letters, an international team of researchers led by the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) examine the potential for water-worlds around M-dwarf stars. Water-worlds, also known as ocean worlds, are planets that possess bodies of liquid water either directly on its surface, such as Earth, or somewhere beneath it, such as Jupiter's moon, Europa and Saturn's moon, Enceladus.
Phys.org
Beyond lithium: A promising cathode material for magnesium rechargeable batteries
Lithium-ion batteries have remained unrivaled in terms of overall performance for several applications, as evidenced by their widespread use in everything from portable electronics to cellular base stations. However, they suffer from few important disadvantages that are difficult to ignore. For one, lithium is rather expensive, and the fact that...
Phys.org
Does increasing farm productivity relieve pressure on remaining natural areas? Study suggests only among native people
Increasing farming intensity increases pressure to clear remnant native vegetation, a new study has shown. It is the opposite of what was expected. The international collaboration between researchers in Germany, Belgium, Spain and Charles Darwin University (CDU) in Australia found that deforestation was highest in export-focused countries. CDU Conservation and...
Phys.org
Q&A: Using social science to forecast societal change
Pandemic impacts on people everywhere brought a unique opportunity for social scientists to study and forecast changes in society. The Forecasting Collaborative was founded in 2020 by Dr. Igor Grossmann, associate professor of psychology at the University of Waterloo, to evaluate the accuracy of social and data scientists' approaches in predicting social change.
Phys.org
New insight into the relationship between slow slip events and the build-up and release of tectonic strain
The Japanese archipelago is actively undergoing seismic shifts due to interactions between the oceanic plate and the continental plate. At the plate boundaries located directly beneath areas of Japan (especially the Bungo Channel, Tokai and Boso-Oki regions), slow slip events (SSEs) occur, which involve gradual aseismic slipping taking place at a recurrence interval of several years.
Phys.org
Fossil discovery reveals complex ecosystems existed on Earth much earlier than previously thought
About 250 million years ago, the Permian-Triassic mass extinction killed over 80% of the planet's species. In the aftermath, scientists believe that life on Earth was dominated by simple species for up to 10 million years before more complex ecosystems could evolve. Now this longstanding theory is being challenged by...
Phys.org
Chemists create nanomachines by breaking them apart
"Every act of creation," Picasso famously noted, "is first an act of destruction." Taking this concept literally, researchers in Canada have now discovered that "breaking" molecular nanomachines basic to life can create new ones that work even better. Their findings are published today in Nature Chemistry. Evolved over millions of...
Phys.org
Dark singlet exciton sensitized triplet energy transfer realized across CsPbBr3 nanoplate-organic interface
Semiconductor nanocrystals (NCs) hold great promise as sensitizers for triplet-triplet annihilation up-conversion (TTA-UC) due to their facile bandgap tunability and negligible inter-system crossing loss. However, the understanding of the correlation between bright/dark exciton and triplet energy transfer (TET) is still lacking. More research on this is strongly needed to reveal the distinctions between NCs-sensitized and molecular-sensitized TTA-UC, which is important to further tailor and enhance the NCs-sensitized TTA-UC.
CNBC
A neuroscientist shares the 4 ‘highly coveted’ skills that set introverts apart: ‘Their brains work differently’
Being the most talkative person in the room may be a good way to get people's attention, but it doesn't necessarily mean you have the best ideas. As a neuroscientist, I've worked with large companies like Google and Deloitte on how to attract and retain top talent, and I've found that employers tend to favor extroverts.
Phys.org
Cockatoos know to bring along multiple tools when they fish for cashews
Goffin's cockatoos have been added to the short list of non-human animals that use and transport toolsets. In a study publishing in the journal Current Biology on February 10, researchers show that the cockatoos carry multiple tools to their worksite when the job calls for it. This behavior has only been previously reported in chimpanzees, our closest relatives.
The Psychology of Sad Songs - How Music Connects Us with Our Pain
When all hope is gone, you know sad songs say so much. — Elton John. Sad songs have long been a staple in music, with many people turning to them in times of despondency or heartbreak. But why do we find solace in listening to songs that make us feel worse? Well, it turns out there are distinct psychological mechanisms behind our preference for sad music.
Phys.org
More lunar missions means more space junk around the Moon—two astronomers are building a catalog to track the trash
Scientists and government agencies have been worried about the space junk surrounding Earth for decades. But humanity's starry ambitions are farther reaching than the space just around Earth. Ever since the 1960s with the launch of the Apollo program and the emergence of the space race between the U.S. and Soviet Union, people have been leaving trash around the moon, too.
