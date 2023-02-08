BP Azerbaijan Declares Force Majeure on Crude Loadings from Turkey's Ceyhan Port

Read full article on original website
First Vessel Arrives at Freeport LNG Plant Since 2022 Fire
The first liquefied natural gas (LNG) vessel arrived on Friday at Freeport LNG's long-idled export plant in Texas since the facility shut in a fire in June last year, according to ship tracking data from Refinitiv. The vessel Kmarin Diamond is operated by a unit of oil major BP, one...
Venezuela's PDVSA Allocates Heavy Crude Cargo to Italy's Eni
Venezuela's PDVSA has allocated an oil cargo to a unit of Eni for a February loading, the first to the Italian firm following a contract suspension this year by new management at the state-run company, people familiar with the matter said. Eni and Spanish oil firm Repsol in May last...
Fears Putin is readying MAJOR Satan-2 nuke missile launch on exact date to ‘get the world’s attention’ over Ukraine
VLADIMIR Putin is feared to be readying the launch of the catastrophic Satan-2 nuke missile in a chilling message to the West. The major new test launch is set to coincide with the Kremlin's massive offensive planned in days. Hundreds of thousands of soldiers are gearing up for the push,...
Russia has prepared 1,800 tanks and 4,000 armoured vehicles 'for invasion in ten days'
A Ukrainian official, speaking to Foreign Policy, also estimated that Russia has 300 helicopters and 2,700 artillery systems ready for a new invasion.
Ukraine claims its first kill of Russia's 'Terminator' armored vehicle, believed to be one of Putin's most advanced weapon systems
Ukraine's governor of the Luhansk region shared images that appeared to show a "Terminator" armored vehicle destroyed after a direct hit.
Turkey earthquake drone footage shows fissures slicing through land
TEVEKKELI/TEPEHAN, Turkey, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Drone footage in southern Turkey showed fissures slicing and cracking across fields, roads, streams and hillsides, caused by a massive earthquake that struck the region at the start of the week.
Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war
A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
Regulators Green Light Freeport LNG to Return Ship Loading at Texas Plant
U.S. federal energy regulators on Thursday approved Freeport LNG's request to return ship loading to service at its long-idled Texas liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant. Freeport, the second biggest U.S. LNG export plant, shut after a fire in June 2022. The energy market expects gas prices to rise once the plant starts producing LNG again.
TOTE Sells LNG Bunker Barge to Seaside LNG
A file photo of the LNG bunker barge Clean Jacksonville at JAXPORT's Blount Island Marine Terminal (Photo: JAX LNG) Seaside LNG announced the acquisition of the liquefied natural gas (LNG) fueling barge the Clean Jacksonville from TOTE Maritime Puerto Rico, LLC, a subsidiary of TOTE Group, LLC. Seaside LNG’s maritime...
PowerCell to Establish US Presence
PowerCell has received a multi megawatt fuel cell system order from U.S. based Maritime Partners, worth approximately $3.6 million for delivery during the third quarter of 2023. Maritime Partners plans to launch the world’s first hydrogen-electric towboat, Hydrogen One. (Image: Maritime Partners) PowerCell announced it is looking to establish...
Everything we know about the mysterious ‘object’ shot down by US warplanes in Alaska
Faced with an unidentified flying object in the skies over Alaska just one week after an encounter with a Chinese surveillance balloon, the US military apparently opted to shoot first and ask questions later.Now that object is scattered across the frozen sea in an assortment of smaller pieces – but the questions still remain.Pentagon officials announced on Friday that they had brought down a car-sized aerial intruder of "unknown origin" inside US airspace, despite not knowing what it was, who owned it or what it was for.It comes less than one week after a large airship, allegedly sent by...
Canada Says 'Rigorous' Regulations Needed for Subsea Mining
The Canadian government said on Thursday it would not allow mining in its domestic ocean seabeds without a "rigorous regulatory structure" and that the need for natural resources does not override Ottawa's environmental commitments. Sea floor nodules contain critical minerals used in batteries that are needed to fuel the world's...
Australian Coal Arrives in China for First Time in More Than Two Years
At least two vessels carrying Australian coal have arrived in China for the first time since an unofficial ban on imports was introduced more than two years ago, and several more are on the way, shiptracking data showed. The cargoes are being closely monitored by coal traders as they are...
Pakistan Navy to Host 50 Nations in Maritime Exercises
Defense Tech: Deploying the CUBE to Launch, Lay, Store Sea Mines
SH Defence of Denmark; DA-Group and FORCIT Defence OY AB, both located in Finland, signed an MOU to explore the potential development of. launching, laying, and storing sea mines via the Containerized Multi-Mission Module system called The CUBE. “The CUBE System from SH Defence is rapidly becoming the standard within...
