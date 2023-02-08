ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cullman County, AL

‘Spread the Love’ with the United Way

By Amy Leonard
The Cullman Tribune
The Cullman Tribune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TwRD3_0kgOKLbM00

CULLMAN, Ala. – The United Way of Cullman County encourages residents to “Spread the Love” to their neighbors and friends by donating to its communitywide food drive, which started Monday, Feb. 6, and concludes on Saturday, Feb. 11.

Set to benefit food banks across the community including Cullman Caring for Kids, St. Vincent de Paul, Hanceville First United Methodist Church, Free Little Pantry of Cullman and many others, the food drive will help meet the needs of the many in Cullman County who face food insecurity on a daily basis.

Alabama is ranked as the fifth poorest state in the country with 23%, almost one in four, children and 17%, nearly one in five, adults battling food insecurity in the state, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health. Families on limited incomes typically cover rent or mortgage and medication costs first to prevent homelessness. Often, food purchases are secondary, and funds may be limited or not available at all to pay for basic food necessities.

Food insecurity in children in associated with anemia, asthma, depression and cognitive and behavioral issues. These children are also at a higher risk of hospitalization. While the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) helps tremendously for families who qualify, approximately 27% of individuals who face food insecurity do not meet the requirements of the program.

The community has the opportunity to meet the needs of its neighbors who live in need and often suffer in silence. Donations to the communitywide food drive can be dropped off at:

  • Berkeley Bob’s Coffee House
  • Coca-Cola Bottling Company
  • Cullman County Extension Office
  • Cullman First United Methodist Church
  • EvaBank
  • Hagemore Realty
  • Hanceville City Hall
  • Hanceville Water Department
  • JD Isbell-State Farm Agent
  • Payroll Services
  • Peoples Bank
  • Premier Bank of the South
  • Publix
  • Regions Bank
  • Reliance Worldwide Corporation
  • United Way of Cullman County
  • Warehouse Discount Groceries-all locations
  • Wal-Mart-both locations
  • Wal-Mart Distribution Center

The Cullman Tribune

CCSWCD accepting scholarship applications

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman County Soil & Water Conservation District (CCSWCD) is now accepting applications for a $750 scholarship sponsored by the Alabama Conservation District Employees Association.    An applicant must be a U.S. citizen, a high school senior and live in Alabama.   Applications may be picked up at the District office located 501-B Fourth St. SW, Cullman, AL 35055. You can also contact Kathy Holmes at kholmes@cullmanswcd.com or 256-734-1431.   The deadline to receive completed applications in the District office is 4 p.m., March 4, 2023.    
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Pet of the Week: Boxer

CULLMAN, Ala. – This week’s Cullman Tribune Pet of the Week is a lover and not a fighter. It’s Boxer!  This stunning boy with a noble profile is a 2.5-3 year old border collie and Labrador retriever mix. The lovable boy has low to medium energy needs but is sadly struggling with life at the animal shelter.  Boxer comes to you without hesitation when he’s called and is eager to be by your side for adventures. At the same time, Boxer respects and honors your personal space and cherishes the attention you give him.  Boxer’s adoption fee includes DHLPP vaccine, Bordetella vaccines, rabies vaccine, wormer, general exam at the vet and microchip. All animals are spayed or neutered prior to adoption.   Contact the Cullman County Animal Shelter at 256-734-5448 or www.cullmananimalshelter@co.cullman.al.us or visit the shelter at 935 Convent Road NE.    It is with great joy and appreciation for our community that we report that former Pets of the Week, Betty Sue and Uriah, have been adopted into loving homes!  Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved. 
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Books and Brews coming Feb. 15

CULLMAN, Ala. – Books and Brews, presented by the Friends of the Public Libraries of Cullman County, is slated to return to Goat Island Brewing on Wednesday, Feb. 15, from 5-7 p.m. with great books, singo bingo and all of the brewed offerings that have brought Goat Island fame.  Many, many books will be available for purchase for only 50 cents each, with all proceeds benefiting the Cullman County Public Library System. Food will also be served up by the Chat and Chew food truck crew. Singo bingo will begin at 5:30 p.m.  Branches of the library system include Colony, Cullman, Garden City, Hanceville and Holly Pond. 
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Show your heart some love this month with a heart-healthy diet

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – When it comes to heart health, diet matters. Experts at the University of Alabama at Birmingham Marnix E. Heersink School of Medicine say wholesome nutrition is a major factor in combating plaque buildup in the arteries that can lead to heart disease.  The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests that a poor diet — among diabetes, obesity, physical inactivity and excessive alcohol use — is one of the most influential lifestyle choices that put people at a higher risk for heart disease. By incorporating heart-healthy foods into one’s diet, individuals can be one step closer to maintaining...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Cullman Tribune

‘Remarkable development’ lauded at industry appreciation event

CULLMAN, Ala. – City and county industrial development leaders, local government officials and local industry representatives were celebrated on Thursday, Feb. 9, for their investments in business development and the fiscal growth in Cullman County and the state.  Cullman County Industrial Development Authority and the City of Cullman Industrial Development Board, along with the Cullman Area Chamber of Commerce brought together the directors and CEOs of the city and county’s industry, both big and small, at The Venue at Cotton Creek for an evening to recognize their tenacity in bringing prosperity to Cullman and its residents.  The announcement from Governor Kay Ivey...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

City of Good Hope breaks ground on Love’s Travel Stop

GOOD HOPE, Ala. – A crowd of local elected officials and representatives from all over Cullman County gathered near the 305 exit on County Road 222 to celebrate a new business making its way into the community. The City of Good Hope and its council hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for a new Love’s Travel Stop & Country Store and Mayor Jerry Bartlett is excited to bring this new addition to Good Hope. “Love’s is a great company. If you go anywhere around Alabama and stop at a Love’s store you know it’s going to be clean, the bathrooms are going to...
GOOD HOPE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Mending kids’ hearts: Children’s of Alabama celebrates kids’ heart health

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – February is American Heart Month. It is a month to raise awareness for conditions that affect every heart, from neonatal patients to adults. Children’s of Alabama has one of the largest pediatric cardiovascular programs in the Southeast. Families of children who need specialized cardiovascular care can turn to the experts at the Pediatric and Congenital Heart Center of Alabama at Children’s.  The team at the Pediatric and Congenital Heart Center of Alabama provides pediatric cardiac care for more than 14,000 patients a year. In 2022, the staff performed more than 700 cardiac catheterizations and electrophysiology procedures, and nearly...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Lockcile Elkins

Lockcile Elkins, age 77, of Haleyville, Alabama, passed away Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, at Walker Baptist Medical Center. Lockcile was born on March 15, 1945 in Winston County, Alabama. A visitation will be held on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023 from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. at Union Grove Baptist Church, where the service will be held at 3 p.m. Burial will follow in adjoining Cemetery. Brother Keith Hood will officiate. Lockcile is survived by her husband, Elbert Elkins; daughter, Teresa Elkins; sons, Danny Elkins (Rita) and Bryon Elkins (Lorine); grandchildren, Jamie Smith, Steven Purser (Hope), Kesia Marks (Greg), Tabitha Clark (Caleb), Vicki Steele (Bryan), Kelly Elkins, and Monica Brimer; brother, J.D. Clark (Barbara); 10 great grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son, David Allen Elkins; parents, David and Lora Clark; siblings, Charlene Sibley, Maycene Tackett, and Lawson Clark; and her brother-in-law, Billy Sibley.
HALEYVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Eleanor Falkowski Welsh

Eleanor Falkowski Welsh passed away on Feb. 4, 2023, as a resident of Hanceville Nursing & Rehab, in Hanceville, Alabama. Eleanor was born in Loraine, Ohio, and as a family they moved to Brooklyn, New York, where Eleanor became Class President at Brooklyn High School. Many times, she bragged about how courageously and ambitiously she fought against a new Catholic school recently built wanting to combine the graduating classes. She fought and won their right to retain their all-girl school individuality. In doing so, they graduated with their all-girl class as a family without any new classmates. Eleanor’s dad arrived in...
HANCEVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

11 Eagle Award winners honored for contributions to Alabama State Parks

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. – Winners of the seventh annual Eagle Awards were honored Saturday as part of Eagle Awareness Weekend at Lake Guntersville State Park.  The Eagle Award – sponsored by the Alabama State Parks Division of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources – is presented annually to people and organizations who have made outstanding contributions in support of Alabama State Parks. For 2022, 11 winners were selected from nominations submitted.  This year’s Eagle Award winners are:  Curt Cearley (Community Partner) Toni Bruner (Community Partner)  AmeriCorps NCCC (Park Partner) Fresh Air Family (Park Partner) Chewacla Invasive Plant Working Group (Park Partner) Back Country Horsemen of Alabama (Park...
ALABAMA STATE
The Cullman Tribune

Jacobs proclaims Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month in Cullman

CULLMAN, Ala. – Approximately 100 Cullman High School student athletes joined Cullman City Schools Athletic Director Mark Stephens, Victim Services of Cullman Counselor Lauren Orth, Victim Services of Cullman Child and Family Program Coordinator Stephanie Driver and Cullman Mayor Woody Jacobs on Monday, Feb. 6, at Cullman City Hall, where Jacobs signed a proclamation declaring February as Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month in the city.  On the subject of teen dating abuses, Jacobs said, “A lot of times it may not necessarily be happening to you but to your friends or somebody you know. This is real and it does go...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Attorney asks for continuance on multifamily dwelling request

CULLMAN, Ala. – The conditional use request for multifamily dwellings on John Cooper Drive S.E. off Old Hanceville Highway was withdrawn by attorney Matthew Carter at the Cullman Planning Commission meeting on Monday, Feb. 6.  The proposed project, consisting of 12 apartment buildings housing 400 units, was met with opposition during its public hearing by proprietors of neighboring businesses. Business owners from both Klopfer Painting, located at 1645 John Cooper Drive S.E., and Goat Island Brewing, at 1646 John Cooper Drive S.E., voiced their opinions on the project and how apartments and those residing in them would negatively impact their business.  “We’re...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Behind the curtain with ‘Steel Magnolias’ and Cullman Community Theatre

CULLMAN, Ala. – As opening night and the inevitable curtain calls near, the cast and crew of Cullman Community Theatre’s (CCT) “Steel Magnolias” are busy at work putting the finishing touches on the play, which is sacred among women of the South. Scheduled to run Feb. 16-19 at the Traditions Bank venue, CCT’s first 2023 performance sold out in days, making it the hottest ticket in town.  “We originally opened our ticket sales with 150 seats per show with four performances and we had fully sold out three days later,” shared Noah Carpenter. “Our team met that day and expanded each...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

CCSO arrest roundup

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) has made multiple arrests over the past several days, including:   Thursday, Feb. 2  Deputies located Heath Kerry Johnson, 36, of Cullman, at an abandoned residence in the Berlin community.   Johnson had outstanding warrants. A subsequent search of his person allegedly yielded narcotics and paraphernalia.   Johnson was charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. His failure to appear warrants included three counts of possession of dangerous drugs, four counts of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a concealed weapon without a permit and three traffic violations.    Friday, Feb. 3  Deputies arrested Walter...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: James Warren

James Warren, age 94, of Haleyville, passed away Feb. 11, 2023 at Lakeland Community Hospital. He was born Oct. 26, 1928 in Moreland, Alabama A visitation will be held on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Nichols Funeral Homes in Double Springs, where the service will be held at 1 p.m. A burial will follow at Center Cemetery in Danville, Alabama. Vance Hutton, and Jeff Boyles will officiate. James is survived by his wife, Doris Fay Warren; children, Mark Warren, Stacy Warren, and Neil Warren; daughter-niece, Nicole Hudson (Larry); grandchildren, Amanda Baldwin, Greg Warren (Ashley), Jacob Warren (Samantha),...
HALEYVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Olen Leo Pope

Olen Leo Pope, 75, of Cullman, Alabama, passed away on Feb. 7, 2023. Mr. Pope was born on Feb. 17, 1947, to Arthur and Alice Garman Pope. Mr. Pope served his nation honorably in the United States Army. Olen enjoyed fishing. He loved animals and he enjoyed traveling. Mr. Pope loved his family and enjoyed any time spent with those he loved. He will be missed greatly. Mr. Pope is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Gloria Pope; and several brothers and sisters. Those surviving Mr. Pope include his wife, Glenda “Gale” Pope; sons, Kevin Pope (Candace), Brad Pope (Christy), Randy...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Rocking with the Eagles: Concert, spaghetti dinner to benefit band

BREMEN, Ala. – Rocking with the Eagles, a concert and spaghetti dinner fundraiser for Cold Springs schools’ band programs, is set to take place on Thursday, Feb. 9 from 6-9 p.m. in the school’s downstairs gym.   With the change in the economy and soaring inflation, school band programs are struggling financially and are looking for creative ways to raise money for their programs. That’s where Nortricia Starnes, the event sponsor and a low brass mom, came in.  Starnes said, “We hope this becomes a fundraiser that continues to grow and showcase local artists and our band members for years to come.”  Doors open...
BREMEN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Wallace State hosts ACCS Military and Veterans College and Career Workshop

HANCEVILLE, Ala. — Wallace State Community College welcomed a number of active military, veterans and their family members Thursday, Feb. 2, to an ACCS Military and Veterans College and Career Workshop. Sponsored by the Alabama Association of Resource Conservation and Development Councils (RC & D), the workshops offered active military, veterans and their dependents the opportunity to see what the college has to offer in the way of programs, career training, apprenticeships and more.     “We welcome the opportunity to serve our veterans, who have sacrificed in service to our country to defend the freedoms we enjoy as Americans,” said Dr. Vicki...
HANCEVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Ida Louisa Kugler

Funeral Service for Ida Louisa Kugler, age 82, of Cullman, will be at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home with Kerry Cleghorn officiating; interment in Missionary Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home. Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.Mrs. Kugler passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at Hanceville Nursing Home. She was born Dec. 3, 1940, in Texas to William Henry Heideman and Avey Heideman. She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth M. Kugler, and parents. Survivors include her sons, Kenneth (Bobbie) Kugler and Christopher (Lisa) Kugler; grandchildren, April (Justin) Morgan, Dale Kugler, and Crystal (Joey) Schutt; and a host of nieces, nephews, great-grandchildren, family, and friends.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Mary Alice Willingham

Funeral service for Mary Alice Willingham, 90, of Cullman, will be at 11 a.m., Monday, Feb. 13, 2023 at Cullman Funeral Home Chapel with interment in Cullman City Cemetery, Rev. Steve Rodgers officiating. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. prior to the service. Cullman Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Mrs. Willingham passed away Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023 at Summerford Nursing Home. She was born Oct. 2, 1932 to John Mack & Georgia M. Hinkle Livingston. She was married to Roy ‘Red’ Willingham for many years. She was a well-known dog groomer in Cullman and owned Mary’s Poodle Parlor. She also raised English Bulldogs. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Roy ‘Red’ Willingham; grandson, J.R. McDearmond and her brothers and sisters. Survivors include her daughters, Phebe McDearmond, Mitzi (Buford) Wood; grandchildren, Rebecca Bailey (Jason Bladow), Orie McDearmond; several great-grandchildren; family and friends.  Friends may sign the online guestbook at www.cullmanfuneralhome.com.
CULLMAN, AL
