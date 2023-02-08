‘Spread the Love’ with the United Way

CULLMAN, Ala. – The United Way of Cullman County encourages residents to “Spread the Love” to their neighbors and friends by donating to its communitywide food drive, which started Monday, Feb. 6, and concludes on Saturday, Feb. 11.

Set to benefit food banks across the community including Cullman Caring for Kids, St. Vincent de Paul, Hanceville First United Methodist Church, Free Little Pantry of Cullman and many others, the food drive will help meet the needs of the many in Cullman County who face food insecurity on a daily basis.

Alabama is ranked as the fifth poorest state in the country with 23%, almost one in four, children and 17%, nearly one in five, adults battling food insecurity in the state, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health. Families on limited incomes typically cover rent or mortgage and medication costs first to prevent homelessness. Often, food purchases are secondary, and funds may be limited or not available at all to pay for basic food necessities.

Food insecurity in children in associated with anemia, asthma, depression and cognitive and behavioral issues. These children are also at a higher risk of hospitalization. While the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) helps tremendously for families who qualify, approximately 27% of individuals who face food insecurity do not meet the requirements of the program.

The community has the opportunity to meet the needs of its neighbors who live in need and often suffer in silence. Donations to the communitywide food drive can be dropped off at:

Berkeley Bob’s Coffee House

Coca-Cola Bottling Company

Cullman County Extension Office

Cullman First United Methodist Church

EvaBank

Hagemore Realty

Hanceville City Hall

Hanceville Water Department

JD Isbell-State Farm Agent

Payroll Services

Peoples Bank

Premier Bank of the South

Publix

Regions Bank

Reliance Worldwide Corporation

United Way of Cullman County