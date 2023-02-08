ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Alligator Drags Away Monster Python In The Florida Everglades

By Brady Cox
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 3 days ago

As somebody who is absolutely mortified of snakes, even this video gives me cold chills.

However, where I come from, the worst snakes we have to worry about are typically copperheads, but black snakes and king snakes are the most common in my area. And thankfully, they’re pretty harmless…

So needless to say, it’s hard for me to imagine living in a swampy area, and possibly running into a massive python.

Apparently these sightings are not uncommon in South Florida, as Everglades City resident Carl Nicholson caught some WILD footage of an alligator dragging away a huge python.

According to Outdoor Life, Nicholson says the incident happened at the 29 Canal in South Florida, where alligator and python sightings are all too familiar.

You can hear him say in the footage:

“That’s a big gator and he can’t even take it down. He’s trying.”

We’re talking about two fierce predators, and these types of gator/python encounters have been pretty common in the South Florida area.

Part 1:

Although alligators have long ruled the murky waters of Florida, Burmese pythons have recently found themselves right up there with the gators as top predators in the Sunshine State.

The outlet notes that there is an estimated population of 30,000, to 300,000 of pythons in the state of Florida, and they feed off a number of rabbits, deer, turtles, raccoons, possums, birds, and just about anything else they can take in.

Burmese pythons range from 10-16 feet in length, and are some of the strongest snakes imaginable.

Needless to say, the alligator had his work cut out for him in this one.

Part 2:

Snake Turns The Tables On Attacking Red-Tailed Hawk

Red-tailed hawks will eat just about any smaller animal that they can get their talons into. They are a fierce predator that uses their bird’s eye view and speed to its advantage, attacking prey by surprise from above.

They usually perch up or fly high above and open area, using their hawk eyes to zero in on prey. They have vision up to 10-times better than humans and are known to be one of the smartest birds in North America.

Snakes are one of their favorite meals, and if you’ve spent anytime in farm country with high hawk populations, odds are that you have seen one flying away with a snake.

This hawk was just doing what hawks do, hunting for another meal… but the prey he had in mind had much different plans.

After launching an attack on the snake, the snake manages to wrap up the hawk and suddenly, the hunter becomes the hunted.

A couple of men came across the incident and tried to help the hawk out. They got a video of them unraveling the snake from the hawk and trying to pull it off as the hawk is now fighting for its life.

One mans pulls on the snake, which is huge, as it bites on the hawk’s leg not letting go.

The hawk flaps around trying to get free but the snake wants its revenge.

Finally, the snake lets go and the hawk is immediately out of there.

Both the hawk and the snake will live to fight another day.

Rooster Fights Off An Hawk In Missouri Backyard

A rooster is the king of the coop, and there’s a reason why there’s only one in a crowd.

They like having all of those hens around them to themselves.

Naturally, that can cause them to have some aggression toward anything that tries to take his girls away from him.

That is showcased perfectly in this video. Usually, it’s a rooster fighting another rooster, or maybe an angry one taking a run at a person. This one though, he decided he would fight a hawk to protect his crew.

The coopers hawk swoops into a backyard in Kansas City, Missouri, to get ahold of some hens. The rooster immediately goes to work and makes himself as large as possible charging the hawk. The hawk dodges it and gets chased up off the ground.

It thinks for a second then goes after a hen again. You can see feathers start to fly but in comes this rooster again. He chases the hawk down and gets him pinned down as he sends a flurry of kicks at it.

I guess it was enough to scare the predator off as it didn’t end up with any of the hens in hand. Hopefully it was a good enough scare to keep the bird out of the yard for good.

I bet that rooster got some lovin’ that night.

