Norton Shores, MI

Montague takes down Western Michigan Christian in girls basketball action

The host Montague Wildcats surged in the second half and posted a 54-30 victory over Western Michigan Christian. The Wildcats led 25-18 at the half and used a 29-12 run in the second half to win the non-league contest. “We had a focused group tonight,” Montague coach Nick Thaler said....
MONTAGUE, MI
Muskegon Catholic falls to Wellspring Prep in league action

The Muskegon Catholic Crusaders had late-game opportunities to take the lead, but fell just short, 53-49, on Friday night. “We had several chances to take the lead with under 3 minutes left in the game and couldn’t capitalize,” MCC coach Rob Recknagel said. The Crusaders got off to...
MUSKEGON, MI
Mona Shores boys fall to Grand Rapids Union

The Mona Shores Sailors got off to a slow start on Friday evening against Grand Rapids Union in both halves and it cost them dearly in a 67-51 loss. The OK-Green matchup was played at Mona Shores. The Sailors found themselves in a hole they couldn’t dig out of by...
NORTON SHORES, MI
Hart girls clinch a share of the WMC-Rivers title

In a highly anticipated rematch between the top two teams in the West Michigan Conference Rivers Division, Hart topped Mason County Central on Friday, 51-32. With the win, Hart has won 12 straight games and has clinched a share of the league title. “I’m proud of how we played tonight,...
HART, MI
Kent City overcomes cold shooting night, takes down Central Montcalm

On a night when the Kent City Eagles’ shooting was less than stellar, the Eagles were able to survive. Kent City defeated Central Montcalm 59-45. “It was an ugly shooting night for us,” Eagle coach Dave Ingles said. “Luckily, we made enough to win.”. Kent City made...
KENT CITY, MI
Muskegon Big Reds remain perfect in OK-Green play, Briggs hits for 22

The battle of the top two teams in the OK-Green Conference was captured by the Muskegon Big Reds on Friday night. Jordan Briggs scored a game-high 22 points and led the Big Reds to a 60-47 win over Zeeland West in a game played at Potter-Redmond Gymnasium. Briggs carried the...
MUSKEGON, MI
Painter, Toth lead Newaygo girls past Tri-County in league matchup

Grace Painter and Barbara Toth combined for 31 points to lead the Lions. Painter ended up with a game-high 19 points, six rebounds and five steals. Toth had 12 points and three rebounds. Newaygo led 13-1 after the first quarter and increased its lead to 26-11 by halftime. The Lions...
NEWAYGO, MI
Shillinger scores 24 points as Ludington cruises past Oakridge

Oakridge jumped out to a 13-6 lead at the end of the first quarter Thursday night, but Ludington took over from there and finished with an 84-46 boys’ basketball win. It was a West Michigan Conference Lakes Division contest and played at Ludington. The Orioles came back with a...
LUDINGTON, MI
North Muskegon hangs on for road victory at Ravenna, 49-39

North Muskegon grabbed the early lead on Friday night, but then had to withstand several runs that Ravenna made at them the rest of the way. In the end, North Muskegon outlasted Ravenna 49-39 in a West Michigan Conference contest. “We got out to a decent lead and they cut...
NORTH MUSKEGON, MI
Holton hangs on for conference win over Shelby

A strong start pushed the Holton girls’ basketball team to a 44-37 victory Friday night over visiting Shelby in the West Michigan Conference Rivers Division. The victory extended the Red Devils’ winning streak to four straight. The Red Devils powered out of the gates, exploding for an 11-1...
SHELBY, MI
Lundquist, Blackburn lead Oakridge past Whitehall

The Oakridge Eagles girls basketball team won their fifth consecutive game on Friday evening, defeating Whitehall, 46-33, in a West Michigan Conference matchup. Oakridge jumped out to a 19-6 lead after the first quarter and went into the half with a 22-12 lead. Both teams struggled offensively during the second period with Whitehall holding a 6-3 scoring edge.
OAKRIDGE, OR
Hekkema, Tornes lead Reeths-Puffer girls over Wyoming

The Reeths-Puffer girls’ basketball team won its 10th consecutive game on with a 58-41 victory over Wyoming. The OK-Green matchup was played at Reeths-Puffer. Sophia Hekkema and Brooklyn Tornes combined for 40 points as the Rockets stayed atop of the league standings. Hekkema scored a team-high 22 points and...
WYOMING, MI
Muskegon Catholic girls race to big first-half lead, rout Wellspring Prep

MUSKEGON — The Muskegon Catholic Crusaders girls had been struggling of late. That all changed on Friday night when the Crusaders defeated Wellspring Prep, 51-15. Muskegon Catholic took charge early on with a 14-2 lead after one quarter and 28-2 at the half. “We came out with great energy...
MUSKEGON, MI
Pentwater wins third straight game, avenges earlier loss to Bear Lake

Pentwater wasn’t a very obliging guest for Bear Lake’s homecoming game Friday night. Pentwater defeated the Lakers 67-49 in a West Michigan D League boys basketball game. The Falcons lost to the Lakers in their first meeting, but came into the game looking for their third straight win. The Falcons started strong with a 10-2 advantage in the opening quarter.
PENTWATER, MI
Pentwater falls to Manistee Catholic Central in girls hoops action

Kaylyn Johnson and Grace Kidd proved to be too much for the Pentwater girls’ basketball team to handle Thursday night. Kidd knocked down three 3-point baskets in the first quarter, and she and Johnson scored 32 of Manistee Catholic Central’s 45 points en route to a 45-25 victory.
PENTWATER, MI
Ludington girls clinch West Michigan Conference Lakes title

The Oriole girls’ basketball team secured sole possession of the West Michigan Conference Lakes title with a 52-40 victory over Manistee. After sharing the Lakes 8 Activities Conference title with Western Michigan Christian the last 2 years, it felt good to be all alone at the top. “It’s cool,”...
LUDINGTON, MI
Third-quarter rally carries Newaygo over Tri-County

The Newaygo Lions came out flying in the third quarter on Friday night and coasted to a 79-56 victory over the Tri-County Vikings. Newaygo maintained a 34-32 lead at the half, but when play resumed, the Lions went on a scoring binge of 28 points in the third quarter. The...
NEWAYGO, MI
Mason County Eastern falls to Brethren in Wednesday hoops action

Despite facing the West Michigan D League leading Brethren boys basketball team Wednesday night, it seemed like a very winnable game for Mason County Eastern. The Bobcats ruined any chance of that with a 23-5 scoring run in the third quarter and galloped to a 61-37 victory. The Cardinals scored...
MASON, MI

