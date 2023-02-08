ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luverne, MN

B102.7

Can You Guess The Best South Dakota City For Pizza Lovers?

It's hard to resist the cheesy taste of pizza. Heck, some people tend to eat the entire pizza pie!. When you think of pizza you think of cities like New York and Chicago. Most Sioux Falls residents would not think the city would be a great pizza spot. But think again! A new survey from LawnStarter ranks Sioux Falls as one of the best cities for pizza lovers.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
B102.7

The Safest (And Most Dangerous) Sioux Falls Neighborhoods Ranked

Living in Sioux Falls or moving to the city in the near future? Take a look at this list of the safest neighborhoods in town, and see where your neck of the woods ranks. There are dozens of unique neighborhoods throughout the city and the website neighborhoodscout.com offers a detailed and interactive look at the city's map and determines where the safest areas are. The crime index, violent crime rate, property crime rate, and crimes per mile were all factors in determining the safest districts.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
B102.7

Sioux Falls Cartoonist Chris Browne Dies at 70

Longtime Sioux Falls resident, Chris Browne, the cartoonist behind Hagar The Horrible since 1989, died this week at the age of 70. He had been battling a long illness before passing away February 5, one day after the 50th anniversary of the cartoon strips' first appearance. The news broke via...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
B102.7

South Dakota Is Looking For Powerball Winners, Check Tickets

Winning the lottery feels like it's almost impossible. But it does happen to very lucky people who purchase these life-changing tickets. The Powerball Jackpot drawing occurs every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday evening. Although a South Dakota ticket did not win the $754.6 million prize, two Powerball Jackpot tickets did win a huge amount of money. One of the winning tickets was sold in Sioux Falls.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
B102.7

SDSU-USD South Dakota Showdown Hardwood Game

BROOKINGS, S.D. – South Dakota State and South Dakota square off for the second time this season as part of the SD Showdown Series. The matchup is scheduled for a 6 p.m. tipoff on Saturday in Frost Arena. SDSU took control of the first meeting between the two sides...
BROOKINGS, SD
B102.7

Valentine’s Day Gift Ideas for Sioux Falls Cheapskates

Everyone with a sweetheart would love to lavish that person with every expensive gift they can imagine. The reality, however, calls for a somewhat less extravagant display of love. Unless your mattress is stuffed with hundred-dollar bills, you're driving a Porsche, and Warren Buffett calls you for advice on a...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
B102.7

Sioux Falls Construction Company Faces OSHA Penalties

A Sioux Falls contractor has been cited for ignoring the safety requirements of its employees and gambling with their workers' lives. Not once, but at two separate construction projects. In a statement released by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), inspectors were notified on August...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
B102.7

The Final Winterfest of Wheels – Top Trucks for 2023

It's been a great ride for the Winterfest of Wheels car show in Sioux Falls. For the last 15 years, people from all over the upper midwest displayed their one-of-a-kind, and very expensive, custom cars and trucks for a very good cause. All the proceeds from the show go to Cure Kids Cancer and the event has raised over $400,000.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
B102.7

South Dakota-Based Company’s Balloon Mistaken For Chinese Spy Craft

The Sioux Falls, South Dakota-based company Aerostar got caught up in the spy-balloon tracking over the weekend. A suspected Chinese spy balloon was discovered in the skies over Montana last week. By Saturday the craft had drifted to the east coast of the United States, where it was shot down by a fighter jet, fell into the ocean, and was recovered.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
