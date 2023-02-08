Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
Does playing with parents at home make it easier for young children to adapt to preschool?
Researchers measured the oxytocin levels in children to find if it could be associated with behavior problems in preschool. The results showed that children with higher levels of oxytocin adapt better to their preschool environment and that playing with their parents increases those levels. Known as one of the hormones...
MedicalXpress
Calorie restriction slows pace of aging in healthy adults
In a first of its kind randomized controlled trial an international team of researchers led by the Butler Columbia Aging Center at the Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health shows that caloric restriction can slow the pace of aging in healthy adults. The CALERIE intervention slowed pace of aging measured from participants' blood DNA methylation using the algorithm DunedinPACE (Pace of Aging, Computed from the Epigenome). The intervention effect on DunedinPACE represented a 2-3 percent slowing in the pace of aging, which in other studies translates to a 10-15 percent reduction in mortality risk, an effect similar to a smoking cessation intervention. The results are published online in the journal Nature Aging.
MedicalXpress
Self-fulfilling prophecy: When physicians associate race and culture with poor health outcomes
A novel study in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine is the first to show a direct relationship between belief in race as a cultural phenomenon driving health disparities and the use of race in care. It found that family physicians at academic medical organizations who believe genetics and cultural attitudes are at the root of poor health outcomes of ethnic minority patients are likely to consider race when providing care.
MedicalXpress
Q&A: The impact of compassion on mental health and wellness
Love isn't easy. Sometimes it's hard. Taylor Crouch, a licensed clinical psychologist and assistant professor in the Department of Psychiatry at Virginia Commonwealth University School of Medicine, is an expert on how physical pain affects emotional pain. Oftentimes when these issues manifest, Crouch's work shows it can lead to someone feeling full of criticism toward themselves, disconnected or lonely in their relationships. Crouch focuses on boosting patients' connections to facilitate healing from feelings of detachment and isolation. That includes having more positive connections to themselves.
MedicalXpress
A big heart could help keep women healthy
Baker Heart and Diabetes researchers have found that middle-aged women with a small heart have low cardiorespiratory function (CRF). Lower cardiorespiratory function is associated with disability, heart failure and premature death. The paper, led by Associate Professor Andre La Gerche and titled Too Little of a Good Thing—Strong Associations Between...
