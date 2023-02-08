Read full article on original website
Leitchfield couple arrested after task force, LPD, find large amount of meth, 2 small children in apartment
A Leitchfield couple has been arrested after law enforcement found a large amount of methamphetamine and two small children in their apartment. Wednesday afternoon at approximately 2:15, the Greater Hardin County Narcotics Task Force and Leitchfield Police Department Sgt. Keith Harrell executed a search warrant at Cave Mill Apartments on Sunrise Drive in Leitchfield.
High school basketball coach accused of assaulting middle school student
A Louisville high school basketball coach has been arrested after being accused of assaulting a middle school student. Moore High School head basketball coach Richard Gatewood, 38, was arrested by Louisville Metro Police on Wednesday and charged with second-degree assault and second-degree strangulation. Gatewood on Tuesday became involved in a...
For first time in KY, newborn surrendered to fire department Baby Box
For the first time in Kentucky, a baby has been left in a fire department’s Baby Box. A healthy newborn baby was placed in the Baby Box at the Bowling Green Fire Department on Lovers Lane, officials announced on Thursday. The Baby Box worked just as designed, as a...
Multiple restaurants require follow-up inspections after poor food inspection results. Most post much improved scores.
The Grayson County Health Department has released January’s restaurant/food inspection results. The rating score of the establishment is determined by subtracting weighted point values of noted violations from 100, officials said. Unannounced inspections observe the overall operation of the facility, including food source and protection; personnel; food equipment and utensils; maintenance of water and sewage systems; garbage and refuse disposal; insect, rodent and animal control; and storage of toxic items, among others.
Leitchfield Tourist Convention Committee accepting grant requests for local events
The Leitchfield Tourist Convention Commission (TLCC) is accepting grant requests up to $2,500 for local events for the 2023-2024 fiscal year (July 1, 2023 – June 30, 2024). The Leitchfield Tourist and Convention Commission (LTCC), via Kentucky Revised Statute, is charged with promoting tourism and convention business in Leitchfield.
Shirley Ann Weedman, 78
Shirley Ann Weedman, age 78, of Caneyville, KY, passed away Wednesday, (February 8, 2023) at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown, KY. She was born on December 15, 1944 in Edmonson County, KY, the daughter of the late Loyd Carroll and Homa Brooks Carroll. She was a homemaker who enjoyed sewing,...
Ordinances proposing composition of Planning Commission, stipend for Code Enforcement Board, heard by Leitchfield City Council
The Leitchfield City Council on Monday night heard the first readings of two amended ordinances related to the composition of the Leitchfield Planning Commission, and stipends for Leitchfield Code Enforcement Board members. The amended Planning Commission ordinance contains new clauses as well as amended clauses to the existing ordinance, which...
