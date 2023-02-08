ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

High Plains Food Bank, Advo receive meat donations amid increased food assistance need

By Caden Keenan
By Caden Keenan
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 3 days ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to officials with the High Plains Food Bank, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints is expected to donate 23 pallets of meat products on Wednesday, including two pallets of ground beef to be donated to Advo Companies.

The pallets of meat products will include ground beef, pork roast, and whole turkeys, according to the HPFB. The donation will, said officials, come as more people in the Amarillo community and across the High Plains area continue to experience a need for food assistance.

This increased need comes as emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits in Texas are expected to end, as noted in previous reports, after the final extension in February.

The HPFB accepts both food and monetary donations, according to its website, and offers a range of volunteer opportunities alongside its offered services to the community. More information on the HPFB services and how to support the organization can be found here.

