FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mother Returns Home To Find Children MissingMCChicago, IL
Homewood officials reveal email from Walmart explaining store closingJM McBrideHomewood, IL
Chicago Finds a New Location to House Migrants in this Abandoned StoreTom HandyChicago, IL
Walmart to Close Multiple Locations Across the US: Leaving Behind Food Deserts and Displaced CustomersTy D.Chicago, IL
Struggling with rents and utility bills? Apply for Rental and Utility Program for help as a low-income Chicago familyMark StarChicago, IL
$500 One-Time Payments Could Be Given To Chicago Eligible Domestic Workers, Undocumented Immigrants
Domestic workers and undocumented immigrant residents could be eligible to receive a one-time $500 payment from Chicago as part of the city’s coronavirus pandemic relief efforts. The Chicago Resiliency Fund. The Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0 is desired to provide cash assistance to households excluded from the federal 2020 and...
Poll: Chicagoans want more help for newly arrived immigrants — despite controversy over South Side shelter
Tanisha Williams believes newly arrived immigrants — and most everyone for that matter — should be treated as your own brother, sister or mother. It’s one of the reasons why the 50-year-old retail worker thinks City Hall should do more to provide assistance to the hundreds of people — many who are seeking asylum in the U.S. — who have arrived in recent months. Many were unexpectedly bused north by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
Struggling with rents and utility bills? Apply for Rental and Utility Program for help as a low-income Chicago family
With the increasing prices of food, shelter, clothing, and energy, it has become too difficult for many of us to live comfortably in Los Angeles, New York, and Chicago even if we know that these are economic hubs of the country. A significant number of employment opportunities remain available and the hourly wage is also good at some companies.
Pilot program to address food insecurity among Chicagoans with disabilities
The City of Chicago is teaming up with the Thierer Family foundation in a new pilot to address food insecurity among Chicago residents with disabilities.
State Planning to Move 658 Migrants to Vacant Kmart on Chicago’s Southwest Side
The Illinois Department of Human Services is preparing to move 658 recent migrant arrivals into a former Kmart in Chicago for temporary shelter, WTTW News has learned. The 100,000-square-foot store has sat vacant at the corner of 71st Street and Pulaski Road on the city’s Southwest Side since 2016.
Political Fund Created by Lightfoot’s Allies Used Cash from City Contractors to Attack Johnson
A political action committee created by close allies of Mayor Lori Lightfoot to boost her bid for reelection — fueled with cash from firms doing business with the city of Chicago — entered the political fray on Tuesday with an advertisement attacking Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson. The...
Chicago man sentenced in online ‘romance,’ ‘mystery shopper’ scams
CHICAGO - A Chicago man who bilked millions of dollars from Internet users in an international online scamming operation has been sentenced to more than seven years in prison. Olaniyi Nasiru Ojikutu, 39, was sentenced to 88 months in prison Wednesday after he was charged in 2019 with wire fraud in a federal sting known as "Operation Gold Phish", the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois said.
Cook County school to pilot AP African American studies course
CHICAGO - The College Board's revised AP African American studies course is expanding its pilot program. Oak Park and River Forest High School will adopt the curriculum for the next academic year. The curriculum has been at the forefront of controversy after Florida's governor blocked it in his state. Earlier...
$500 Relief Payments Available for Some Chicago Residents
Chicago’s cash support program is returning. Chicago is offering $500 cash payments to eligible city residents, and the deadline to apply for the Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0 is quickly approaching. Earlier this year, the city announced to the public that some residents who may have been left out of...
Vallas Faces Questions About Whether He Lives in Chicago as Officials Launch Probe of Tax Breaks
Paul Vallas, one of the leading candidates for mayor of Chicago, has claimed a home in south suburban Palos Heights as his legal permanent residence since 2009, according to documents obtained by WTTW News that raise questions about whether he is qualified to lead Chicago. Vallas, who has been registered...
Ladies of Virtue spreading 'LOV' to young women in Chicago
Ladies of Virtue is a mentoring and leadership program for young Black women in Chicago. The organization has served 2,000 girls over the last 11 years by providing them with a community of support, love and positive role models. In honor of Black History Month and Valentine's Day, the group is celebrating LOV Day where they will deliver 400 care packages to girls across the city.
What is xylazine? Animal tranquilizer becoming more common in Chicago, suburban street drugs
A powerful tranquilizer is the new menace poisoning Chicago area street drugs and the people who use them.
Chicago to provide financial assistance to workers and undocumented immigrants
The territory of Chicago in the United States is preparing a new monetary support of $500.00 USD for immigrants and domestic employees. The mayor of the so-called Windy City, Lori Lightfoot, informed that the aid constitutes a second part of the Chicago Resiliency Fund plan.
Walmart Warned That Upcoming Store Closing Will Cause a U.S. Government-Defined “Food Desert”
The USDA‘s definition of the term is triggering widespread concern among city residents. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:USDA.gov and Fox6Now.com.
Volunteers pitch in to keep Chicago's Love Fridges fully stocked
CHICAGO - As thousands of Illinois families are facing hunger, a group of volunteers are pitching in to keep Chicago's Love Fridge fully stocked. The Love Fridge is a community refrigerator, that is available 24-7 to anyone in need of food. The concept was founded on the belief that being...
Is There A Chicago Strangler?
More than 2 decades ago, there was a prevailing belief that there was something wrong in the Windy City. That belief was not held by everyone. Starting in the year 1999, there were at least 50 women that had gone missing in Chicago. All of those women would later be found murdered. Throughout the entirety of the cases, there has been a disagreement as to whether or not the murders were committed by one person or several. One thing we do know is that Most of the women were black. Still, The murders have yet to be solved, and there is a strong belief that the women being black had something to do with that.
Illinois taxpayers footing $1 million bill for group inspired by antisemitic Nation of Islam
Throughout its nearly 95-year history, the Nation of Islam has been “notorious for its antisemitism, homophobia and anti-white bigotry,” the Southern Poverty Law Center notes. The Chicago-headquartered religious group has “a consistent record of antisemitism and bigotry,” and its leader Louis Farrakhan has said contemporary Jews are “not...
Meet Penny Pritzker: Rich Chicago woman who gives away money to needy families
How much do you think your salary should be to live comfortably in Chicago with your family? A report reveals that the annual income of a Chicago-based person needs to be around $57,000. It means you must be getting $20+ an hour and should have a full-time job.
Wauconda Police Department hires former Chicago police officer who was suspended, charged for allegedly threatening man with gun magazine in off-duty fight
A former Chicago police officer, who was suspended after he allegedly threatened another man with a firearm magazine while drunk and off-duty at a Milwaukee bar, was hired by the Wauconda Police Department in September. Chicago Police Officer Robert Pet was off-duty and traveled to Milwaukee, Wisconsin, where he had dinner on December 16, 2018, […]
Mother Returns Home To Find Children Missing
On one morning in 2001, a mother’s entire world would be turned upside down. It would be on July 6 of that year, 2001, that Tracey Bradley returned home to her apartment on the South side of Chicago. She was working an early morning part-time job and had just finished her shift. When Tracey would return home in the past, she would be happily greeted by her two daughters, Tionda and Diamond. She was expecting to see them and their excited faces this time as well. Sadly though, she would only be met with silence and an empty home. Her daughters were nowhere to be seen.
