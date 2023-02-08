ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

WBEZ

Poll: Chicagoans want more help for newly arrived immigrants — despite controversy over South Side shelter

Tanisha Williams believes newly arrived immigrants — and most everyone for that matter — should be treated as your own brother, sister or mother. It’s one of the reasons why the 50-year-old retail worker thinks City Hall should do more to provide assistance to the hundreds of people — many who are seeking asylum in the U.S. — who have arrived in recent months. Many were unexpectedly bused north by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
CHICAGO, IL
Mark Star

Struggling with rents and utility bills? Apply for Rental and Utility Program for help as a low-income Chicago family

With the increasing prices of food, shelter, clothing, and energy, it has become too difficult for many of us to live comfortably in Los Angeles, New York, and Chicago even if we know that these are economic hubs of the country. A significant number of employment opportunities remain available and the hourly wage is also good at some companies.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man sentenced in online ‘romance,’ ‘mystery shopper’ scams

CHICAGO - A Chicago man who bilked millions of dollars from Internet users in an international online scamming operation has been sentenced to more than seven years in prison. Olaniyi Nasiru Ojikutu, 39, was sentenced to 88 months in prison Wednesday after he was charged in 2019 with wire fraud in a federal sting known as "Operation Gold Phish", the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Cook County school to pilot AP African American studies course

CHICAGO - The College Board's revised AP African American studies course is expanding its pilot program. Oak Park and River Forest High School will adopt the curriculum for the next academic year. The curriculum has been at the forefront of controversy after Florida's governor blocked it in his state. Earlier...
COOK COUNTY, IL
orangeandbluepress.com

$500 Relief Payments Available for Some Chicago Residents

Chicago’s cash support program is returning. Chicago is offering $500 cash payments to eligible city residents, and the deadline to apply for the Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0 is quickly approaching. Earlier this year, the city announced to the public that some residents who may have been left out of...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Ladies of Virtue spreading 'LOV' to young women in Chicago

Ladies of Virtue is a mentoring and leadership program for young Black women in Chicago. The organization has served 2,000 girls over the last 11 years by providing them with a community of support, love and positive role models. In honor of Black History Month and Valentine's Day, the group is celebrating LOV Day where they will deliver 400 care packages to girls across the city.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Volunteers pitch in to keep Chicago's Love Fridges fully stocked

CHICAGO - As thousands of Illinois families are facing hunger, a group of volunteers are pitching in to keep Chicago's Love Fridge fully stocked. The Love Fridge is a community refrigerator, that is available 24-7 to anyone in need of food. The concept was founded on the belief that being...
CHICAGO, IL
MC

Is There A Chicago Strangler?

More than 2 decades ago, there was a prevailing belief that there was something wrong in the Windy City. That belief was not held by everyone. Starting in the year 1999, there were at least 50 women that had gone missing in Chicago. All of those women would later be found murdered. Throughout the entirety of the cases, there has been a disagreement as to whether or not the murders were committed by one person or several. One thing we do know is that Most of the women were black. Still, The murders have yet to be solved, and there is a strong belief that the women being black had something to do with that.
CHICAGO, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Wauconda Police Department hires former Chicago police officer who was suspended, charged for allegedly threatening man with gun magazine in off-duty fight

A former Chicago police officer, who was suspended after he allegedly threatened another man with a firearm magazine while drunk and off-duty at a Milwaukee bar, was hired by the Wauconda Police Department in September. Chicago Police Officer Robert Pet was off-duty and traveled to Milwaukee, Wisconsin, where he had dinner on December 16, 2018, […]
WAUCONDA, IL
MC

Mother Returns Home To Find Children Missing

On one morning in 2001, a mother’s entire world would be turned upside down. It would be on July 6 of that year, 2001, that Tracey Bradley returned home to her apartment on the South side of Chicago. She was working an early morning part-time job and had just finished her shift. When Tracey would return home in the past, she would be happily greeted by her two daughters, Tionda and Diamond. She was expecting to see them and their excited faces this time as well. Sadly though, she would only be met with silence and an empty home. Her daughters were nowhere to be seen.
CHICAGO, IL

