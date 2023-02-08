ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma Daily

Norman Fire Department allegedly falsifies records, faces fraud accusations

The Norman Fire Department allegedly falsified records, the City of Norman told KOCO 5 Thursday. The city confirmed that these allegations were sent to the Oklahoma Attorney General’s office. The fire department allegedly falsified records in relation to their annual Insurance Services Office, or ISO, rating. ISO ratings impact...
NORMAN, OK
okcfox.com

Edmond police identify the so-called 'Wet Bandit' suspect

EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — Edmond police say they have caught a suspect they're calling the Wet Bandit. That's after a neighborhood woke up to a scene straight out of Home Alone. According to police, they've had more than 30 reports in the last month of someone turning on outdoor...
EDMOND, OK
KTUL

Oklahoma bill increasing penalties for firearm thefts moves forward

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An Oklahoma lawmaker wants gun thieves to face a tougher punishment. Luckily for Senator Darrell Weaver of District 24 in Moore, his bill aiming to increase the penalties for firearm thefts in Oklahoma was approved by the Senate Public Safety Committee on Thursday. Senate Bill...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTEN.com

Ardmore mom accused of leaving child in dumpster charged

ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — Police say an Ardmore woman accused of leaving her child in a dumpster last month is facing multiple charges. Kieara Lopez, 22, was located February 4 by police in Bethany, an Oklahoma City suburb. Lopez is accused of leaving her child in a dumpster in...
ARDMORE, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

1 Juvenile Injured In Moore Shooting

One juvenile was injured in a shooting in Moore, according to Moore police. Police said the shooting happened near Northwest 12th Street and North Janeway Avenue. A group of juveniles were fighting when one person was shot, according to police. The victim was transported to the hospital, police said. Police...
MOORE, OK
KXII.com

Bethany Police arrest Ardmore woman accused of leaving baby in dumpster

Okla. (KXII) - The Ardmore mother charged with dumping her one-month-old baby in a garage dumpster has been arrested. According to police, Kieara Lopez, 22, was taken into custody in Bethany, Okla., about 10 miles northwest of Oklahoma City. Bethany Police said that Lopez was released to the Ardmore Police...
ARDMORE, OK

