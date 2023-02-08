Read full article on original website
Oklahoma Daily
Norman Fire Department allegedly falsifies records, faces fraud accusations
The Norman Fire Department allegedly falsified records, the City of Norman told KOCO 5 Thursday. The city confirmed that these allegations were sent to the Oklahoma Attorney General’s office. The fire department allegedly falsified records in relation to their annual Insurance Services Office, or ISO, rating. ISO ratings impact...
Police investigating violent assault at Oklahoma City business
Authorities in Oklahoma City are seeking information on a violent assault that sent one woman to the hospital.
Police identify shooting victim at SW Oklahoma City motel
Police have now identified the victim of a shooting in southwest Oklahoma City early Wednesday. No arrests have been made. The post Police identify shooting victim at SW Oklahoma City motel appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
okcfox.com
Edmond police identify the so-called 'Wet Bandit' suspect
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — Edmond police say they have caught a suspect they're calling the Wet Bandit. That's after a neighborhood woke up to a scene straight out of Home Alone. According to police, they've had more than 30 reports in the last month of someone turning on outdoor...
News On 6
OKC Police Working To Identify Suspects In Connection To Assault At NW OKC Business
Oklahoma City police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects in connection to an assault at a northwest Oklahoma City business. Police said the incident happened on Feb. 1 at a business near West Hefner Road and North Western Avenue. The two suspects allegedly got into...
okcfox.com
OKCPD arrests third person in connection to 2022 murder at Plaza Inn
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Police have arrested a third individual in connection to a murder that happened at Plaza Inn in Oct. 2022. On Oct. 10, 2022, Anthony Dewayne Taylor, 42, allegedly shot 41-year-old Kentrell Kindred to death at the Plaza Inn in Oklahoma City. Oklahoma City police say...
guthrienewspage.com
Logan County Commissioner target of OSBI investigation; AG Office’s now reviewing case
A Logan County Commissioner is being investigated for possible embezzlement. The case reportedly has now been turned over to the Attorney General’s Office after the Logan County District Attorney’s Office recused from the case. “Very recently a criminal investigation conducted by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI)...
Police seek answers after possible shooting in Moore
McIntyre Law Chopper 4 was over the town of Moore as a heavy police presence gathered in the area of NW 12th and Janeway.
KTUL
Oklahoma bill increasing penalties for firearm thefts moves forward
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An Oklahoma lawmaker wants gun thieves to face a tougher punishment. Luckily for Senator Darrell Weaver of District 24 in Moore, his bill aiming to increase the penalties for firearm thefts in Oklahoma was approved by the Senate Public Safety Committee on Thursday. Senate Bill...
KTEN.com
Ardmore mom accused of leaving child in dumpster charged
ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — Police say an Ardmore woman accused of leaving her child in a dumpster last month is facing multiple charges. Kieara Lopez, 22, was located February 4 by police in Bethany, an Oklahoma City suburb. Lopez is accused of leaving her child in a dumpster in...
1 Juvenile Injured In Moore Shooting
One juvenile was injured in a shooting in Moore, according to Moore police. Police said the shooting happened near Northwest 12th Street and North Janeway Avenue. A group of juveniles were fighting when one person was shot, according to police. The victim was transported to the hospital, police said. Police...
Police identify man shot and killed after fight at Oklahoma City motel
The Oklahoma City Police Department has now identified the victim in Wednesday's fatal shooting at a motel on the city's southwest side.
KOCO
Cleveland County jail inmates found with narcotics transferred to medical facility
NORMAN, Okla. — The Cleveland County Sheriff's Office said jail inmates were transported to a medical facility after narcotics were found in a holding cell, according to a news release. See the video player above to watch this morning's top headlines. Staff at the Cleveland County Detention Center found...
KOCO
Anti-Semitic hate flyers circulate in Oklahoma City neighborhood, organization says
OKLAHOMA CITY — Anti-Semitic hate flyers are circulating in Oklahoma City neighborhoods, a local Jewish organization said. It occurred on the northwest side of OKC. Some members of the Jewish community have walked out on their front porches and seen the fliers. The Jewish Federation said it’s been happening...
KXII.com
Bethany Police arrest Ardmore woman accused of leaving baby in dumpster
Okla. (KXII) - The Ardmore mother charged with dumping her one-month-old baby in a garage dumpster has been arrested. According to police, Kieara Lopez, 22, was taken into custody in Bethany, Okla., about 10 miles northwest of Oklahoma City. Bethany Police said that Lopez was released to the Ardmore Police...
Oklahoma County Jail inmate pleads guilty in cellmate’s 2021 murder
An Oklahoma County Detention Center inmate recently pleaded guilty in Oklahoma County District Court to the 2021 murder of his cellmate.
kttn.com
Four Oklahoma men indicted in Missouri after officers seize $1 million worth of cocaine in I-70 traffic stop
Four Oklahoma men were indicted by a federal grand jury after law enforcement officers seized more than $1 million worth of cocaine from a rental truck that was stopped on Interstate 70 in Lafayette County, Mo. Wilmer Antony Mendoza-Perez, 23, a citizen of Honduras, Luis Gerardo Nieto-Acosta, 35, a citizen...
‘He’d rather kill her’: Friend speaks out about Edmond murder victim
Dimithy McMillan said his friend, Demetria Jordan, was a person who cared deeply for others.
State Narcotics Bureau Seizes Thousands Of Marijuana Plants From Illegal Farm
Agents seized more than 25,000 cannabis plants at an illegal marijuana farm in Payne County, according to the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics. The seizure happened on Thursday near the town of Yale, about 20 miles east of Stillwater. Agents said they expect more arrests to follow soon.
news9.com
Oklahoma County Deputies Find 2 Girls Living In Squalor With Parents, 8 Dogs
No food in the home, no working toilet, and dog feces were everywhere: Oklahoma County investigators said they found two children living in squalor with their parents and eight dogs. Deputies went to a home on South Youngs Boulevard Wednesday morning for a lockout, said Aaron Brilbeck, public information officer...
