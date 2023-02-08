ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

WUSA9

'Chemical weapons and arsenic' | Officials demand NPS investigate possible contamination throughout Fort Totten Park

WASHINGTON — A D.C. delegate is pushing for an investigation into possible soil and groundwater contamination throughout Fort Totten Park. In a letter to the National Park Service (NPS), Del. Eleanor Homes Norton (D-DC) requested the investigation after she said she was assured one had been conducted shortly after a World War I chemical weapon had been located on the Fort Totten Trail in 2020. She said she later learned NPS only investigated parts of the trail and not throughout the entire park.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

Cracks Visible on Frederick Douglass Bridge Arches

D.C.'s newest bridge is beginning to show cracks. The Frederick Douglass Bridge in Southeast D.C., which opened in September 2021, has visible cracks on nearly all of its arches. The District Department of Transportation (DDOT) has classified these as “microcracks," but some residents remain concerned. When on the bridge,...
WASHINGTON, DC
POLITICO

The councilmember making D.C. buses free

Charles Allen’s big public transit dreams for the nation’s capital are starting to turn into reality. Allen, a member of the D.C. Council since 2015, saw his bill that will create free bus rides across the city become law late last month. The Metro for D.C. Amendment Act of 2022 makes Washington the largest city in the country to go fare-free as the movement picks up steam nationwide.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA

February is typically the snowiest month of the year for DC residents

WASHINGTON — D.C. area winter weather enthusiasts have historically had a lot to cheer for during the month of February. However, Washingtonians haven’t had a snowier than average February since 2015. Making matters worse for those longing for snowfall is that NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center expects this month...
WASHINGTON, DC
dcnewsnow.com

More police coming to metro

Mayor Bowser and Metro announce a new partnership Metro Transit Police Department and the Metropolitan Police Department to enhance public safety on Metro. Mayor Bowser and Metro announce a new partnership Metro Transit Police Department and the Metropolitan Police Department to enhance public safety on Metro. Patriot boys’ basketball defeats...
WASHINGTON, DC
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Silver Spring, MD

Silver Spring is one of the unincorporated communities surrounding Washington D.C. on the side of Maryland. Many may not know this small community as a top travel destination in the nation, but it has a lot to offer. Silver Spring, part of Montgomery County, is home to over 81,000 inhabitants,...
SILVER SPRING, MD
dcnewsnow.com

Family identifies couple that died in Lanham house fire

The family of the couple that died in a Prince George's County house fire early Friday morning is still processing what happened. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/maryland/prince-georges-county/family-identifies-couple-that-died-in-lanham-house-fire/. Family identifies couple that died in Lanham house …. The family of the couple that died in a Prince George's County house fire early...
LANHAM, MD
mymcmedia.org

Slain Metro Mechanic from Silver Spring Hailed as a Hero

The Metro employee killed trying to protect a female passenger Feb. 1 during a shooting at the Potomac Avenue Metrorail in Washington, D.C. was born in Takoma Park and lived in Silver Spring. Robert Cunningham, 64, has been declared a hero for his efforts to subdue the shooter. He leaves...
SILVER SPRING, MD
tourcounsel.com

Ellsworth Place | Mall in Silver Spring, Maryland

Ellsworth Place is a 350,000-square-foot (33,000 m2), six-story, enclosed vertical power center in downtown Silver Spring, Maryland. It opened as City Place Mall on April 2, 1992, and is located at the intersection of Fenton Street and Colesville Road (U.S. Route 29). Dave and Buster's opened in November 2016. The...
SILVER SPRING, MD
mocoshow.com

Twinbrook Quarter, the Future Site of Wegmans in Rockville, Has Topped Out

Clark Construction has topped out Twinbrook Quarter, a 12-story mixed-use tower in Rockville, Maryland (rendering of completed project seen in our featured photo). The upcoming development located on the southwest corner of the property at Rockville Pike and Halpine Road. Since February 2022, the Clark team has placed 70,000 cubic yards of concrete to bring this project to full height (topped out). Once complete, the transit-oriented project will feature 452 residential units, approximately 30,000 square feet of retail space, and an 80,000-square-foot Wegmans Grocery Store. More on what to expect when the project is completed in 2024-2025, per Twinbrook Quarter:
ROCKVILLE, MD

