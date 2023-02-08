Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Washington residents see Social Security income going upR.A. HeimWashington, DC
Man charged with accidentally shooting a toilet at a Manassas restaurant in Virginia a few days agoAmanda MichelleManassas, VA
Minnesota Congresswoman Angie Craig assaulted in Washington, her office saysMecoTipsWashington, DC
WASHINGTON DC—White House Office of Science & Technology Policy (OSTP) Chief Alondra Nelson, 55, Resigns After 8 MonthsJV BeltranWashington, DC
Related
WJLA
Montgomery Co. Council calls for more MARC Brunswick Line stations, plus seven-day service
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — The Montgomery County Council wants the State of Maryland to secure funding for seven-day-a-week service along the MARC Brunswick Line, plus the construction of two new Brunswick Line train stations. "People want more options," Montgomery County Council President Evan Glass (D-At Large) told 7News...
WJLA
Pedestrian struck & killed in Northeast, DC Councilmember calls for more accountability
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — A pedestrian was struck and killed Wednesday in the 600 Block of Rhode Island Avenue, Northeast, MPD said, and one D.C. Councilmember believes there's no excuse for what happened. "Tonight a pedestrian was struck and killed by a driver on the 600 block of RIA...
Man crossing through construction zone hit by driver, killed; neighbors criticize DC Water for risk to pedestrians
WASHINGTON — Angry neighbors are demanding the city do much more to ensure pedestrian safety after a 66-year-old man was hit and killed walking through a construction site on Rhode Island Avenue, Northeast. Neighbors had been tweeting and reaching out to DC Water, warning the agency that there was...
'Chemical weapons and arsenic' | Officials demand NPS investigate possible contamination throughout Fort Totten Park
WASHINGTON — A D.C. delegate is pushing for an investigation into possible soil and groundwater contamination throughout Fort Totten Park. In a letter to the National Park Service (NPS), Del. Eleanor Homes Norton (D-DC) requested the investigation after she said she was assured one had been conducted shortly after a World War I chemical weapon had been located on the Fort Totten Trail in 2020. She said she later learned NPS only investigated parts of the trail and not throughout the entire park.
WJLA
DC community meets with MPD and Metro police to curb violence at Potomac Ave station
WASHINGTON, D.C. (7News) — Inside the Potomac Avenue Metro Station in Southeast, sobering reminders remain of violence just days earlier that claimed the life of a Metro employee and wounded three others after a man, now in custody, opened gunfire. This disturbing case propelled community and city leaders to...
WUSA
New analysis shows plan to dredge Lake Accotink not feasible
SPRINGFIELD, Va. — The future of Lake Accotink Park is up in the air after new analysis of an effort to dredge the lake has been deemed not feasible, according to county leaders. In 2019, Fairfax County staff developed a dredging plan that was presented to the community and...
fox5dc.com
Police investigating shooting in Southeast DC, buses delayed on Good Hope Rd.
WASHINGTON - Police are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting on Good Hope Rd in Southeast D.C. Friday morning. Buses on Good Hope Rd are experiencing delays in both directions due to police activity, according to WMATA. This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 for updates.
WJLA
Repair work for damaged tower fully complete months after Gaithersburg plane crash: Pepco
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Nearly three months after a small plane crashed into power lines in Gaithersburg, Maryland, crews say they have fully restored the high-voltage Pepco tower. 7News reached out to Pepco and they said the repairs to the power lines are now finished. It took crews...
NBC Washington
Cracks Visible on Frederick Douglass Bridge Arches
D.C.'s newest bridge is beginning to show cracks. The Frederick Douglass Bridge in Southeast D.C., which opened in September 2021, has visible cracks on nearly all of its arches. The District Department of Transportation (DDOT) has classified these as “microcracks," but some residents remain concerned. When on the bridge,...
POLITICO
The councilmember making D.C. buses free
Charles Allen’s big public transit dreams for the nation’s capital are starting to turn into reality. Allen, a member of the D.C. Council since 2015, saw his bill that will create free bus rides across the city become law late last month. The Metro for D.C. Amendment Act of 2022 makes Washington the largest city in the country to go fare-free as the movement picks up steam nationwide.
WUSA
February is typically the snowiest month of the year for DC residents
WASHINGTON — D.C. area winter weather enthusiasts have historically had a lot to cheer for during the month of February. However, Washingtonians haven’t had a snowier than average February since 2015. Making matters worse for those longing for snowfall is that NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center expects this month...
dcnewsnow.com
More police coming to metro
Mayor Bowser and Metro announce a new partnership Metro Transit Police Department and the Metropolitan Police Department to enhance public safety on Metro. Mayor Bowser and Metro announce a new partnership Metro Transit Police Department and the Metropolitan Police Department to enhance public safety on Metro. Patriot boys’ basketball defeats...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Silver Spring, MD
Silver Spring is one of the unincorporated communities surrounding Washington D.C. on the side of Maryland. Many may not know this small community as a top travel destination in the nation, but it has a lot to offer. Silver Spring, part of Montgomery County, is home to over 81,000 inhabitants,...
WJLA
Capitol Hill homeowner claims neighbor's renovation project is destroying her house
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — Capitol Hill homeowner Cindy Price has videoed the workers next door from her bedroom window. She's kept city regulators busy issuing stop worker orders, and Thursday when the workers showed up anyway, she called the police, who made them leave. "They'll be off the site,...
dcnewsnow.com
Family identifies couple that died in Lanham house fire
The family of the couple that died in a Prince George's County house fire early Friday morning is still processing what happened. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/maryland/prince-georges-county/family-identifies-couple-that-died-in-lanham-house-fire/. Family identifies couple that died in Lanham house …. The family of the couple that died in a Prince George's County house fire early...
‘They Don’t Know Our Worth’: As Police Officers Dwindle In D.C. Schools, A Fight Is On To Bring Them Back
At least twice a day, D.C. Police Officer Tracy Taylor knows exactly where he’ll be: standing sentry at Eastern High School, greeting the more than 700 students as they come and go from the 100-year-old building on East Capitol Street NE. As one of the city’s designated school resource...
mymcmedia.org
Slain Metro Mechanic from Silver Spring Hailed as a Hero
The Metro employee killed trying to protect a female passenger Feb. 1 during a shooting at the Potomac Avenue Metrorail in Washington, D.C. was born in Takoma Park and lived in Silver Spring. Robert Cunningham, 64, has been declared a hero for his efforts to subdue the shooter. He leaves...
fox5dc.com
New speed cameras placed in Fairfax County aim to reduce car accidents
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - A new series of speed cameras are going live in Fairfax County on Friday in eight school zones across the county. The cameras are part of a new pilot program and will be placed outside four elementary schools, three middle schools and one high school.
tourcounsel.com
Ellsworth Place | Mall in Silver Spring, Maryland
Ellsworth Place is a 350,000-square-foot (33,000 m2), six-story, enclosed vertical power center in downtown Silver Spring, Maryland. It opened as City Place Mall on April 2, 1992, and is located at the intersection of Fenton Street and Colesville Road (U.S. Route 29). Dave and Buster's opened in November 2016. The...
mocoshow.com
Twinbrook Quarter, the Future Site of Wegmans in Rockville, Has Topped Out
Clark Construction has topped out Twinbrook Quarter, a 12-story mixed-use tower in Rockville, Maryland (rendering of completed project seen in our featured photo). The upcoming development located on the southwest corner of the property at Rockville Pike and Halpine Road. Since February 2022, the Clark team has placed 70,000 cubic yards of concrete to bring this project to full height (topped out). Once complete, the transit-oriented project will feature 452 residential units, approximately 30,000 square feet of retail space, and an 80,000-square-foot Wegmans Grocery Store. More on what to expect when the project is completed in 2024-2025, per Twinbrook Quarter:
Comments / 0