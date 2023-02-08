ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
informnny.com

SU knocks off Florida State for second straight ACC road win

For the second straight game, Syracuse used a strong second half to win on the road. The Orange trailed Florida State by six at halftime. SU though, took control with a 16-2 run after intermission, sparked by the backcourt of Joe Girard and Judah Mintz. Girard led everyone with 26...
TALLAHASSEE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy