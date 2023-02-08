Read full article on original website
Nancy Jo Wilson
3d ago
Nothing is free. Tax payers and property owners are paying for those lunches.
Jerry Cole
3d ago
Free lunch for the 6th graders that read at 4th grade level? Whitmer is failing school children 😞
southarkansassun.com
$180 Inflation Relief Checks in Michigan, Who are Qualified?
An amount of $180 inflation relief checks might be sent to the qualified residents in Michigan if it will pass the legislation process. The inflation relief checks were sent to qualified residents in some states in the country to combat the effect of the increasing inflation rate. On the other hand, a state like Michigan is still in the stage of proposing to send $180 inflation relief checks.
WILX-TV
MDHHS to provide $2.4M in planning grants to 26 Michigan schools
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan schools will benefit from $2.4 million in funding to plan for new health services, covering 21 counties. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is funding communities to gather partners and identify locations in or near K-12 schools to add primary care, nursing, and behavioral health services for students.
3 West Michigan schools receiving funding to expand health center services
MICHIGAN, USA — As part of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services' (MDHHS) efforts to expand access to health care for children, three schools in West Michigan are receiving funding. The MDHHS is distributing $2.4 million to 26 schools across the state. This is part of the...
southarkansassun.com
Proposed $180 Relief Checks In Michigan: Will It Be Enough To Combat Inflation?
Relief checks worth of $180 were proposed by Governor Whitmer to be issued in the state of Michigan. However, will this amount be enough for the residents to combat the rising inflation?. Governor Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan has revealed a proposal to issue relief checks worth $180 to the residents...
Governor Whitmer proposes free lunch, breakfast for all students in new budget
Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced a record-breaking budget proposal that would make a big difference for Michigan families.
southarkansassun.com
Proposed $180 Relief Checks In Michigan: How and When To Claim Them
$180 in relief checks was proposed by Governor Whitmer of Michigan. In this article, read and find out how and when to claim these checks once the proposal is passed. Because of the rising inflation, several states across the U.S. have decided to provide some form of financial assistance like stimulus payments or relief checks to their residents. Some states have already issued these types of payments, however, there are a few that are still introducing proposals for these payments.
Michigan House OKs Dem tax plan, could block income tax break
(The Center Square) – Michigan House lawmakers voted 56-53 on House Bill 4001, which aims to provide some tax relief, but also block an automatic, permanent tax break for all Michiganders triggered by an influx of money in state coffers. The package would increase the earned income tax credit from 6% to 30%, reduce taxes on public and private pensions, and possibly provide a $180 check to Michigan tax filers. ...
Key points of Whitmer's budget
Good morning, readers! It's Saturday. We hope your weekend's off to a good start!. We’ve talked a lot this week about Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s $79-billion budget that includes plans such as tax cuts, universal preschool and a boosted Department of Transportation fund. The budget also recommends funding for Belle Isle improvements, free books for children, election changes and more.
Michigan School Teacher Plants Bomb Threat Note To Get A Day Off
There has been a rash of bomb threats at Michigan schools in the past week and one of those threats came from a note that was placed by a teacher wanting to get the day off. In the past two weeks, there have been a series of threats made at schools all around Michigan and even some Michigan Walmart stores have received bomb threats.
bridgedetroit.com
Michigan inflation relief checks may be in jeopardy, even as tax cut passes
LANSING — After five hours of wheeling and dealing and a dramatic finale, the Michigan House on Thursday approved a wide-ranging plan to lower taxes for lower-income workers and retirees and funnel more money into business incentives. The Democratic legislation also includes a $180 onetime check for Michigan tax...
Whitmer budget puts billions toward water infrastructure, clean energy
LANSING, MICH. – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s proposed state budget puts billion-dollar priorities on climate action and clean water measures. Whitmer on Wednesday outlined her recommendation for state government spending and included environmental plans that called for $1.65 billion toward climate and clean energy, and $1.1 billion for clean water efforts. The environment-focused goals came as part of the governor’s $79 billion budget proposal.
WILX-TV
MDHHS releases plan for initial opioids settlement funds
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - State and local governments in Michigan received the initial payments of the nearly $800 million the state will receive over 18 years as part of the $26 billion nationwide settlement with the three largest pharmaceutical distributors, as well as opioid manufacturer, Johnson and Johnson. The Michigan...
Michigan child care center accused of locking children inside tents
ROCKFORD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs and the Child Care Licensing Bureau suspended a Rockwood woman's license after she admitted to locking children inside tents.According to the state, Connie Rookus violated the Child Care Organizations Act.Rookus received her license to operate a home child care facility on March 15, 2021.State documents show that on Feb. 1, the Bureau received a complaint stating that Rookus locked children inside tents during naptime, using small padlocks on the outside so the children could not get out.In addition, the complaint said that she was alone with 13...
Catholic group wants changes to LGBTQ+ rights bill, Dems say they’re not on board
A Catholic organization’s attempts to insert language around “civil protections for religious organizations” into a bill that would expand the Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act (ELCRA) are essentially dead on arrival and will not be incorporated into the bill or prevent the legislation from moving forward, said the bill’s sponsor, state Sen. Jeremy Moss (D-Southfield). “This […] The post Catholic group wants changes to LGBTQ+ rights bill, Dems say they’re not on board appeared first on Michigan Advance.
wmuk.org
Why's That: Why is the second letter on this license plate always N?
Listener Anil Arakkal lives in the Kalamazoo area. Last year he noticed a new license plate on the road. “It caught my attention not only because it’s a dark color with a light letter,” he said. Bearing the slogan “WATER-WINTER WONDERLAND” at the bottom. “It’s also...
Look Inside This Abandoned School In Pleasent Lake
It's probably not a place all of us wanted to be while we were growing up. But what about as an adult, and abandoned?. There are tons of old schools and schoolhouses spread all throughout Michigan that sit empty and in wrecks. This school just happens to be one of them.
This Michigan Mansion Is One Of The Most Terrifying Places In America
Call me a chicken if you want, but I hate being scared!. The ONLY THING I like about Halloween is the candy. People who actually enjoy being scared at haunted houses blow my mind. But If you're one of those people that likes to be scared this might be some...
Inflation relief checks: Millions eligible for tax rebates, stimulus payments
Americans continue to feel the pain of soaring levels of inflation — which is why some state governments are offering tax filers some relief in the form of stimulus payments and tax refunds. While inflation has trickled down in recent months following record-high levels not seen since the early 1980s, consumers are still experiencing sticker shock at supermarkets — spurring a few state governments into action. Massachusetts The commonwealth announced that it would be providing eligible taxpayers with a refund that amounts to 14.0312% of their personal income tax liability based on their 2021 returns. According to Massachusetts law, the state must return to...
1051thebounce.com
Michigan is on Target to Be a Climate Haven
For the past few years, various commentary and studies have pointed to Michigan as a “climate haven” of sorts in the coming decades. Specifically, author Parag Khanna’s recently released book, “Move: The Forces Uprooting Us,” says Michigan will be a top destination because of factors surrounding climate change, economies and governments.
US foreclosure filings are up 36%, Michigan is in the top 3
Data from ATTOM's January 2023 U.S. Foreclosure Market Report shows foreclosure filings across the country are up 36% from a year ago.
