Pokemon Unite Lapras Release Date
Pokemon Unite continues to bring out new Pokemon to join in the battles on Aeos Island. There has been a noticeable lack of defenders after there were a few in a row. Because of this many fans have been hoping a new one would be coming soon. Luckily for them, Lapras was just leaked along with its moveset. Here is a look at the Pokemon Unite Lapras Release Date.
League of Legends Astronaut Skins Are Blasting Off Again
Just like that, it is nearing the beginning of 2023 and League of Legends is still bringing out skins for a lot of champions that have not had many in the past few years. They are bringing back an older line of skins this time with the Astronaut skins. The five champions getting new skins are Fizz, Ivern, Kennen, Singed and Xerath. Here is a look at the new League of Legends Astronaut Skins.
The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Cost
The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is the long-awaited sequel to Breath of the Wild. It was the first truly open-world game in the Legend of Zelda series and it was met with enough accolades to satisfy most developers for a lifetime. Instead, they are continuing the series and following up on what many already felt was an epic adventure. That being said, the price may have been leaked and people are starting to talk. Here is the potential The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Cost.
Is Hogwarts Legacy Co Op?
Hogwarts Legacy has arrived and many players are jumping in and looking to see what all they will be able to do. There is a lot. They will fight dark wizards and witches. Explore Hogwarts in a depth that was never known before. And they will, to a certain degree, create a brand new character for the Harry Potter Universe. But can it be played with friends? Here is the answer to is Hogwarts Legacy Co Op?
What time is the 2023 Overwatch League Season Community Update?
Overwatch League fans have been quite patient during this quiet offseason. Teams made their roster announcements vey early in 2023, leaving most fans waiting for more updates about the league as a whole. Other fans unfortunately are still waiting to hear just about anything from their favorite team. There is a cloud of uncertainty surrounding the 2023 season of the Overwatch League and fans want to know when they should expect to watch the OWL once again. Hopefully some questions will be answered on Wednesday February 8, when the Overwatch League will debut its Community update for the 2023 season.
Trophy Hunter is Eaten Alive by Brother of Lion he Shot for an Instagram Post
John Lennon once said “ karma is going to get you”. This is the case of a story that took place in South Africa in which a trophy hunter of Lions was reportedly killed by the brother of a lion he had shot.
Hogwarts Legacy Early Access on Steam is Not Working?
A lot of people are already getting their letters to Hogwarts. This is due to Hogwarts Legacy Early Access being three days before the main game comes out. Specifically, the early access is for Tuesday, February 7, 2023 instead of Friday, February 10, 2023. The problem is that it is not working as smoothly as many people were hoping it would. Here is what is going on and being said about Hogwarts Legacy Early Access on Steam Not Working.
Could Nerfs be Headed Towards Zabu and Silver Surfer?
Since the official start of Marvel Snap, two cards have taken a complete stranglehold of the competitive scene. The first on the scene was Silver Surfer when they hopped into the ranked ladder at the start of the Power Cosmic season. After a season filled with buffed-up three drops, the Savage Land season kicked off and unleashed a brand new menace. Zabu warped the meta-game on their release. Thanks to its ability to speed the game up by reducing the cost of four-energy cards, Zabu often locked out opponents thanks to a brutal Spider-Man and Absorbing Man combo.
VALORANT 6.02 Patch Notes: Buffing the Stinger
Like the other big Riot Games franchises, VALORANT is consistently coming out with patches. The reason for this is to keep the game as balanced as it can be along with adding more content to keep the fans engaged. While VALORANT is not on as consistent of a schedule as League of Legends or Teamfight Tactics, it is still patching regularly. Here is the latest patch, the VALORANT 6.02 Patch Notes.
TFT 13.3 Patch Notes
With patches every couple of weeks, TFT players need to make sure that they are keeping up with all of the changes. Some are extremely important and can change the Meta immensely, while others likely won’t. In this case, the TFT 13.3 Patch Notes will be a much bigger patch for the game. It is important for players to stay up to date on what changes are coming and how they could affect them. With that, here are the TFT Patch 13.3 Notes.
Overwatch 2 One-Punch Man Collab Coming in Season 3
As Season 2 of Overwatch 2 comes to a close, it’s time to look forward onto its exciting new future. Overwatch 2 announced its plans for the next season of its free-to-play model. Season 3 of Overwatch is looking to be one of the most exciting seasons yet, thanks to a brand new collaboration with a popular franchise. Overwatch 2 revealed on Monday February 6 that it will be offering a new Doomfist skin in collaboration with the popular show One-Punch Man. Doomfist will don the yellow jumpsuit and white cape to celebrate the occasion,.
How To Claim Free Hogwarts Legacy Rewards
With the launch of Hogwarts Legacy, WB Games treats gamers to free Hogwarts Legacy Rewards. All players have to do is link their Harry Potter Fan Club Account. Create a WB Games account and a Harry Potter Fan Club account. These are two separate websites to go to. Once both...
Herodiana Puzzle Hogwarts Legacy: How to Complete
Hogwarts Legacy is full of fun and interesting puzzles and many of them take place in the castle of Hogwarts. Through the many twists and turns of the many paths and hallways there are ways to test the player’s skill. Whether some people will want to be tested in that way just for loot is up to them but, these challenges and puzzles are there for those who do. Here is how to complete one of the puzzles, the Herodiana Puzzle Hogwarts Legacy.
New Apex Legends Gun Nemesis Coming With Season 16
It looks like Season 16 for Apex Legends may be a major one. There will be a new gun for the first time in quite a while, team deathmatch is finally getting added and there will be no new legend. The first new gun will be a new Assault Rifle with energy ammo. This is a pretty significant addition. Here is what is known about the New Apex Legends Gun, the Nemesis.
How to Get Hogwarts Legacy Imperio Spell
Hogwarts Legacy has arrived and many players are jumping in and looking to see what all they will be able to do. In a magical world, abilities are arguably as important as anything else. For anything surrounding the Harry Potter Universe, this could not be more true. Spells are a major part of the game not just in combat but out of it and to solve puzzles as well. Here is the answer to How to Get Hogwarts Legacy Imperio Spell.
Overwatch League Season 6 Announcement Details: Start Date Revealed
April 27, 2023 will kick off the sixth season of the Overwatch League. This season is bringing a lot of new and exciting changes. This new direction is in the format as well as integrating more competitors into the community of competitive Overwatch. This can be seen in the 3-week pro-am tournament that starts on March 23, 2023. This will be for the West to highlight Overwatch League and Contenders teams. Looking ahead the format of the sixth season looks familiar in many ways, but with a bit of spice to make it seem fresh. Here are the Overwatch League Season 6 Details.
How to Unlock Hogwarts Legacy Flying Broom
Although Quidditch isn’t something included in the title players in Hogwarts Legacy can still learn the art of broom riding. There’s a vast open world and broom travel is the way to go. Here’s how gamers can unlock the flying broom In Hogwarts Legacy. Unlocking The Broom.
Which Hogwarts Legacy House Is Better?
Just like in the movies and books, every new student is sorted into a house when entering Hogwarts for the first time. The same goes for being sorted in a Hogwarts Legacy House. With options of Gryffindor, Slytherin, Ravenclaw, and Hufflepuff which Hogwarts Legacy House is better? Which one offers the best experience?
Gryffindor Exclusive Quest Hogwarts Legacy
Many media outlets and fans are praising Hogwarts Legacy. The game captures the essence of being a wizard in the Harry Potter Universe without really needing anyone from the original books or movies to make that so. Even though the game has just come out, fans are already looking up what to do and different aspects of the game. One of these is the Gryffindor Exclusive Quest in Hogwarts Legacy. Here is what it is and what to do on it.
What Is The Hogwarts Legacy Nintendo Switch Release Date?
Come February 10, the whole world will receive an invitation to embark on a magical journey to Hogwarts. The same however can’t be said for Nintendo Switch Users. So what exactly Is the Hogwarts Legacy Nintendo Switch Release Date?. Delayed Invitation. Hogwarts Legacy will be available for PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4,...
