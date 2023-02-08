Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”
Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
What are realistic expectations for Mac Jones under Bill O’Brien? (Patriots mailbag)
We’re running a mailbag on Thursdays during the offseason. If you have questions on the Patriots, NFL, or want gripe about past answers, email cmason@masslive.com or tweet @bychrismason. Now let’s get to this week’s questions!. What are realistic expectations for Mac Jones under Bill O’Brien in his...
Malcolm Butler saw Matt Patricia frustrated by Patriots WRs not showing ‘grind and grit’
The Patriots coaches were overseeing conditioning drills last offseason when Matt Patricia grew frustrated. As players were sprinting on the Gillette Stadium practice field, it was noticeable that defensive players were leading the group. Although there were a handful of offensive players in the mix up front, several wide receivers brought up the rear. Considering how fast some of these receivers can run, the Patriots coach grew agitated and lit up the position group.
Robert Kraft: Bill O’Brien ‘an excellent choice’ as Patriots offensive coordinator
Bill O’Brien has ownership’s seal of approval. Meeting with reporters including NBC’s Phil Perry ahead of Super Bowl LVII in Arizona, Robert Kraft spoke very highly of the new Patriots offensive coordinator. “I think he was an excellent choice,” Kraft said. “And he has learning-curve experience of...
Malcolm Butler will discuss Patriots’ Super Bowl benching in book and documentary
Malcolm Butler still won’t reveal why he was benched in the Patriots Super Bowl LII loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. However, the former Patriots cornerback said we all might learn something new in an upcoming documentary and book he has coming out. On Thursday, Butler was a guest on...
Former Patriot Ty Law gave Darrelle Revis his Hall of Fame news
Former Patriots cornerbacks Ty Law and Darrelle Revis always shared a special bond, coming from the same hometown. On Thursday, Law took part in giving Revis life-changing news that the Aliquippa, Pa., native will never forget. Law, who was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2019, was...
Robert Kraft offers strong endorsement of Mac Jones as Patriots QB
Despite taking a step back in 2022, Mac Jones still has Robert Kraft’s full support. Appearing on FOX Business Friday afternoon, Kraft offered a wholehearted endorsement of his 24-year-old signal caller. “We’re blessed to have a great young quarterback in Mac Jones,” Kraft said. “I’m a strong believer in...
Philadelphia Eagles fans find home at Boston’s The White Bull Tavern
MassLive Sports Columnist Matt Vautour contributed to this report. It was the winter of 2009 and Josh Uzarski needed a place to watch the Philadelphia Eagles’ upcoming playoff game. Uzarski, a Michigan native but a die-hard Eagles fan, had recently moved to Rhode Island from out of state and...
5 Devin McCourty replacements Patriots could target in free agency
We’re accustomed to the Patriots having ample safety depth. The last few years, this position has been rock solid and one of the deepest in New England. That certainly could be the case in 2023. However, if Devin McCourty retires, the position instantly becomes a major need. The Patriots...
Holyoke’s Hazen Paper continues adding deeper dimension to Super Bowl program
HOLYOKE — Tilt the official Super Bowl LVII program in the sun and the mountains of Arizona, the cacti and distinctive desert-dwelling birds and Native peoples of the state pop up from the paper and sparkle. That’s the work of Holyoke’s Hazen Paper Co., a 98-year-old family-owned company that...
