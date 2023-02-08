ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Family hopes highway billboards finally lead to answers in NH cold case

HAVERHILL, N.H. (WCAX/WGGB/WSHM) - Thursday marked 19 years since a young woman went missing in New Hampshire under mysterious circumstances. Now, her family hopes new highway billboards will finally lead to some answers. Maura Murray, a nursing student in Massachusetts, disappeared after crashing her car in North Haverhill, New Hampshire,...
Seven iced-in loons rescued from New Hampshire lakes

TUFTONBORO, N.H. — At least seven loons were rescued from New Hampshire lakes because of last weekend's extreme cold, according to the Loon Preservation Committee. One iced-in loon was rescued on Newfound Lake and six loons were rescued on Lake Winnipesaukee on Monday and Tuesday. According to the Loon...
2 South Dakota men arrested for Montana homicide

HELENA, Mont. (IKOTA) – Montana Division of Criminal Investigation agents arrested two South Dakota men, charging them with homicide and arson following a fire in Fallon, Mont., last month. Sterling Brown was arrested Wednesday in Camp Crook, S.D. He is charged with deliberate homicide for causing the death of...
Gov. Phil Scott comments on false reporting of active school shooter at an Essex school and across the state

EWSD — The Essex Police Department received a call at 9:52 a.m. today, Feb. 8 falsely reporting an active shooter at an Essex school. After searching Essex schools, the police department determined the call to have been a hoax. Multiple law enforcement agencies across Vermont received similar calls reporting false shooting events at other schools, according to the press release.
Hoax shooting reports affect nearly two dozen Vermont schools

Hoax calls reporting shootings at several Vermont schools took place early Feb. 8, according to a Feb. 8 email from Michael Schirling, UVM’s chief safety and compliance officer. “At this moment there is no information to indicate that there is any credible threat,” Schirling stated. “Several Chittenden County schools...
Minn. man found guilty after dismembered victim’s remains found in Lake Superior

GRAND MARAIS, Minn. (TCD) -- A 42-year-old man was recently found guilty in the dismemberment of a St. Paul homicide victim whose remains were found in Lake Superior in 2021. The Minnesota Attorney General’s Office announced the verdict against Robert West on Wednesday, Feb. 8. According to the initial press release from the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, 34-year-old Richard Balsimo was last seen in St. Paul on June 20, 2021. The next month, his remains were reportedly discovered with the help of dive teams in Lake Superior.
Vermont investigating report of racism by state troopers

WATERBURY, Vt. (AP) — State police officials are investigating reports that off-duty troopers made racist and misogynistic comments while playing an online game, said the commissioner of the Vermont Department of Public Safety. In the statement released Thursday afternoon, Commissioner Jennifer Morrison said that state police received a report...
Testimony heard on 9 gun-related bills at New Hampshire State House

CONCORD, N.H. — Several gun-related bills are being considering in Concord, including proposals for waiting periods for buying a firearm and instituting a system of protection orders that could be used to prevent someone from buying a gun. Nine bills were discussed Wednesday at the State House, including a...
