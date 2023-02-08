GRAND MARAIS, Minn. (TCD) -- A 42-year-old man was recently found guilty in the dismemberment of a St. Paul homicide victim whose remains were found in Lake Superior in 2021. The Minnesota Attorney General’s Office announced the verdict against Robert West on Wednesday, Feb. 8. According to the initial press release from the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, 34-year-old Richard Balsimo was last seen in St. Paul on June 20, 2021. The next month, his remains were reportedly discovered with the help of dive teams in Lake Superior.

SAINT PAUL, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO