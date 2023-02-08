Read full article on original website
WCAX
Family hopes highway billboards finally lead to answers in NH cold case
HAVERHILL, N.H. (WCAX/WGGB/WSHM) - Thursday marked 19 years since a young woman went missing in New Hampshire under mysterious circumstances. Now, her family hopes new highway billboards will finally lead to some answers. Maura Murray, a nursing student in Massachusetts, disappeared after crashing her car in North Haverhill, New Hampshire,...
WMUR.com
Family of Maura Murray hold vigil 19 years after her disappearance in New Hampshire
HAVERHILL, N.H. — Family and friends gathered for a vigil Thursday night to remember Maura Murray 19 years after she disappeared in New Hampshire. Murray was a star athlete who was studying to become a nurse at UMass-Amherst when she crashed her car into a snowbank in Haverhill on Feb. 9, 2004.
Massachusetts man fatally shoots his wife and their son, 12, before turning the gun on himself, DA says
A man fatally shot his wife and their 12-year-old son inside the family's Massachusetts home Thursday morning before turning the gun on himself in an apparent case of domestic violence, authorities said. Officers responded to the residence on Porter Road minutes after getting a 911 call from someone inside the...
WPFO
DHHS cleared of wrongdoing in fentanyl death of Maine 3-year-old, agency reports
(BDN) -- A report from the government agency that oversees all state agencies has cleared the Maine Department of Health and Human Services for its lack of action to protect a 3-year-old Old Town girl who later died from exposure to fentanyl. Hillary Goding, 29, was indicted by a Penobscot...
WMUR.com
Seven iced-in loons rescued from New Hampshire lakes
TUFTONBORO, N.H. — At least seven loons were rescued from New Hampshire lakes because of last weekend's extreme cold, according to the Loon Preservation Committee. One iced-in loon was rescued on Newfound Lake and six loons were rescued on Lake Winnipesaukee on Monday and Tuesday. According to the Loon...
NECN
Vermont State Police Launch Investigation Into Allegations of Racism and Misogyny
Vermont State Police have launched an investigation after several allegations of racism, homophobia and misogyny from off-duty troopers while playing an online party game. According to reports from NBC 5, Public Safety Commissioner Jennifer Morrison ordered a review of a group of troopers based in Windham County. Former state trooper...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire DHHS office in Claremont to remain closed next week after pipes burst
CLAREMONT, N.H. — The state Department of Health and Human Services office in Claremont will remain closed next week because of damage from broken pipes. It happened last weekend after the extreme cold snap and has not been open since. Officials said anyone who has in-person meetings scheduled for...
Vermont State trooper resigns in missing Rolex case
Giancarlo DiGenova, who has been with the state police since 2009, was placed on paid leave December 19.
Maine Man Allegedly Threatened to ‘Shoot Up’ a Former Work Place
A Maine man is facing a felony charge after allegedly threatening to shoot up his former place of employment. Benjamin Scott Therrien, 28, has been charged with felony terrorizing for the incident that happened this week in Pittsfield. After his arrest, Therrien was being held at the Somerset County Jail on $10,000 bail.
ems1.com
Former Maine Med official, head of Maine Task Force One sentenced to 5 years for fraud
PORTLAND, Maine — A former emergency preparedness director for Maine Medical Center was sentenced to five years in federal prison after falsely claiming he was a Homeland Security officer and using that identity to defraud several agencies out of more than $150,000. Joshua Cory Frances, 46, was sentenced to...
dakotanewsnow.com
2 South Dakota men arrested for Montana homicide
HELENA, Mont. (IKOTA) – Montana Division of Criminal Investigation agents arrested two South Dakota men, charging them with homicide and arson following a fire in Fallon, Mont., last month. Sterling Brown was arrested Wednesday in Camp Crook, S.D. He is charged with deliberate homicide for causing the death of...
When protesting at the Massachusetts State House can lead to arrests
More than a dozen climate activists left the Massachusetts State House in handcuffs Thursday evening, intently focused on their mission of civil disobedience and resolved at being arrested in their unsuccessful plea to Gov. Maura Healey to stop new fossil fuel infrastructure projects. The State House is a public building...
Colchester Sun
Gov. Phil Scott comments on false reporting of active school shooter at an Essex school and across the state
EWSD — The Essex Police Department received a call at 9:52 a.m. today, Feb. 8 falsely reporting an active shooter at an Essex school. After searching Essex schools, the police department determined the call to have been a hoax. Multiple law enforcement agencies across Vermont received similar calls reporting false shooting events at other schools, according to the press release.
3 Vermont minors have died from fentanyl-related overdoses since 2021
Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, has been driving opioid deaths in Vermont for close to a decade. Studies have also shown that, nationwide, the number of child deaths linked to fentanyl is growing exponentially. Read the story on VTDigger here: 3 Vermont minors have died from fentanyl-related overdoses since 2021.
vtcynic.com
Hoax shooting reports affect nearly two dozen Vermont schools
Hoax calls reporting shootings at several Vermont schools took place early Feb. 8, according to a Feb. 8 email from Michael Schirling, UVM’s chief safety and compliance officer. “At this moment there is no information to indicate that there is any credible threat,” Schirling stated. “Several Chittenden County schools...
Minn. man found guilty after dismembered victim’s remains found in Lake Superior
GRAND MARAIS, Minn. (TCD) -- A 42-year-old man was recently found guilty in the dismemberment of a St. Paul homicide victim whose remains were found in Lake Superior in 2021. The Minnesota Attorney General’s Office announced the verdict against Robert West on Wednesday, Feb. 8. According to the initial press release from the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, 34-year-old Richard Balsimo was last seen in St. Paul on June 20, 2021. The next month, his remains were reportedly discovered with the help of dive teams in Lake Superior.
An Encounter With a Former Love at a Romantic New Hampshire Italian Restaurant
There’s just something romantic about a good Italian restaurant. I learned this not long ago while I was out on the town in Portsmouth. As it happened, I was with a lady friend, hoping to dazzle and impress. Perhaps set the tone for an evening of passion. That’s when...
NHPR
Something Wild: A rare Siberian eagle is spotted again this year. Is it lost or exploring?
Birders flocked to Mid-Coast Maine in January 2022 to see the rare and magnificent Steller's sea-eagle. It remained in that area for a few weeks, boosting the population and local economy, and re-appeared again this year. We're delighted to be able to revisit this episode about "vagrant" birds, first heard in February 2022.
WCAX
Vermont investigating report of racism by state troopers
WATERBURY, Vt. (AP) — State police officials are investigating reports that off-duty troopers made racist and misogynistic comments while playing an online game, said the commissioner of the Vermont Department of Public Safety. In the statement released Thursday afternoon, Commissioner Jennifer Morrison said that state police received a report...
WMUR.com
Testimony heard on 9 gun-related bills at New Hampshire State House
CONCORD, N.H. — Several gun-related bills are being considering in Concord, including proposals for waiting periods for buying a firearm and instituting a system of protection orders that could be used to prevent someone from buying a gun. Nine bills were discussed Wednesday at the State House, including a...
