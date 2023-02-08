Read full article on original website
Cleveland Browns Sign Former Michigan DT
Cleveland made a roster move on Tuesday by adding a defensive tackle on a future/reserve contract. Michael Dwumfour was brought in, a former Michigan and Rutgers defender that signed with the New York Jets as an undrafted free agent in 2021. Dwumfour made his NFL debut in 2021 with the...
Browns QB Named Potential Mitch Trubisky Replacement
The Pittsburgh Steelers could be looking at another veteran as their backup quarterback.
How Deshuan Watson’s contract impacts rest of AFC North: Jeff Lloyd, Casey Kinnamon on Tuesday’s Sports 4 CLE
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Be sure to catch today’s edition of cleveland.com’s exclusive online show, “Sports 4 CLE,” brought to you by Tri-C, each weekday at 4 p.m. You also can find previous shows here. On today’s show:. Jeff Lloyd of The Locked on Browns...
Browns sign defensive tackle to futures deal
The Cleveland Browns have announced the signing of defensive tackle Michael Dwumfour to a reserve/futures contract.
Browns DE Myles Garrett won't need surgery on dislocated toe
The Cleveland Browns got a bit of good news Tuesday when the MRI results on Myles Garrett's dislocated toe came back clean, a league source confirmed.
What picks do the Bengals have in 2023 NFL Draft?
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals’ plans for the 2023 NFL Draft are now well underway, and with that in mind, here’s a look at the picks they’ve got to work with. The league has not released a full draft order yet, but the Bengals will be picking 28th overall in the first round on Thursday, April 27. (The Dolphins have forfeited their first-round pick, making it a 31-team first round).
Giants pass on OL Evan Neal in ESPN's 2022 NFL re-draft
Back in January, Bleacher Report conducted a re-draft of the 2022 NFL draft. In it, the Giants passed on offensive lineman Evan Neal with their second pick of the first round. This week, ESPN also conduct a 2022 re-draft and somewhat ironically, they came to the very same conclusion Bleacher Report had previously.
Report: Broncos Host OT Bobby Evans on Free-Agent Visit
Evans made four starts for the Rams in 2022.
Aaron Schatz - Number one priority for Browns is defensive tackles who can run Jim Schwartz system
Aaron Schatz of Football Outsiders joins Andy and Jeff to discuss Super Bowl 57, specifically the Eagles depth against Chiefs stars, why the Browns can’t replicate the Eagles, and what the Browns number one priority should be.
Cleveland Browns: Daily Free Agency Mock 2/9/23 - A Trade For Jeudy!
I have teamed up with the OBR's Jake Burns to add the Free Agency section to his Daily Mock Drafts Monday to Friday! This will give us a more accurate picture of what a full Cleveland Browns offseason could look like. So roughly an hour after this piece drops make sure you come back to the OBR and read his companion mock draft based on my free agency additions. The goal of free agency is to fill the needs on the roster so that when it comes to the draft the team can pick the best players available with each selection.
Singer Kelly Clarkson Takes Shot at Browns During NFL Honors
Kelly Clarkson wasted no time to find a chance to take a shot at the Cleveland Browns on Thursday night at the NFL honors.
New York Giants 2023 UFA Primer: DB Tony Jefferson
Tony Jefferson was among several players with prior experience playing for defensive coordinator Wink Martindale to help boost the new Giants defense. Did he do enough to warrant a second contract?
Ronde Barber, Darrelle Revis, DeMarcus Ware lead defense-centric Pro Football HOF class
A defense-dominated nine-member Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2023 includes Ronde Barber, Darrelle Revis, DeMarcus Ware, Zach Thomas, Joe Thomas and Joe Klecko.
Cleveland Browns DE Myles Garrett provides a peek into a life that's gone to his dog, Gohan
The last time Browns fans saw Myles Garrett’s playful pup, Gohan, the Browns defensive end was taking a tour of area dog parks. Gohan, then 11-weeks old, has grown up since prancing around Kirtland’s Lake Metroparks Canine Meadow in 2019. About 150 fans showed up that April day when temperatures nudged barely above...
