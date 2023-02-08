ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland Browns Sign Former Michigan DT

Cleveland made a roster move on Tuesday by adding a defensive tackle on a future/reserve contract. Michael Dwumfour was brought in, a former Michigan and Rutgers defender that signed with the New York Jets as an undrafted free agent in 2021. Dwumfour made his NFL debut in 2021 with the...
What picks do the Bengals have in 2023 NFL Draft?

CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals’ plans for the 2023 NFL Draft are now well underway, and with that in mind, here’s a look at the picks they’ve got to work with. The league has not released a full draft order yet, but the Bengals will be picking 28th overall in the first round on Thursday, April 27. (The Dolphins have forfeited their first-round pick, making it a 31-team first round).
Giants pass on OL Evan Neal in ESPN's 2022 NFL re-draft

Back in January, Bleacher Report conducted a re-draft of the 2022 NFL draft. In it, the Giants passed on offensive lineman Evan Neal with their second pick of the first round. This week, ESPN also conduct a 2022 re-draft and somewhat ironically, they came to the very same conclusion Bleacher Report had previously.
Cleveland Browns: Daily Free Agency Mock 2/9/23 - A Trade For Jeudy!

I have teamed up with the OBR's Jake Burns to add the Free Agency section to his Daily Mock Drafts Monday to Friday! This will give us a more accurate picture of what a full Cleveland Browns offseason could look like. So roughly an hour after this piece drops make sure you come back to the OBR and read his companion mock draft based on my free agency additions. The goal of free agency is to fill the needs on the roster so that when it comes to the draft the team can pick the best players available with each selection.
