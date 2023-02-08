Immaculata to Present Annual Children’s Concert Based on Book by Lemony Snicket

Photo by Immaculata University.

The Immaculata Symphony will hold its annual children’s concert, “The Composer is Dead,” on Sunday, Feb. 26, at 3 PM in Alumnae Hall on the campus of Immaculata University . The Immaculata Symphony is a university-community organization, with a long and outstanding tradition that goes back to the university’s founding in 1920.

Co-conducted by Robert Frazier and Mark Cellini, children will find enjoyment in this exciting and perplexing murder mystery that comes from a book by Lemony Snicket, with music composed by Nathaniel Stookey.

Lemony Snicket is the author of A Series of Unfortunate Events. In “The Composer is Dead,” the audience helps solve the mystery by joining the inspector (played by Joseph Gehring) as he interrogates all the unusual suspects. Since each section of the orchestra seems to have a motive or alibi, “The Composer is Dead” will keep everyone guessing who is responsible until the very end. Also on the program is Gioachino Rossini’s familiar Overture to “The Barber of Seville.”

Joseph Gehring, chair of the Music Department and director of ensembles at Immaculata University, was appointed music director of the Immaculata Symphony in 2011. He actively conducts the West Chester Band and Chesco Pops Orchestra and is a frequent guest conductor of various honor/festival bands and orchestras throughout Pennsylvania and Delaware . He earned a Master of Music Performance degree in orchestral conducting and serves as associate faculty in music at Immaculata.