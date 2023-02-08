Read full article on original website
Police identify 22-year-old man killed in Times Square shooting
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Police identified the victim of a shooting in Times Square as 22-year-old Idrissa Siby of the Bronx. On Thursday afternoon, at approximately 2:35 p.m, police responded to a call of a male shot on West 44th Street and 8th Avenue.
One dead in early morning shooting in the Bronx
NEW YORK, NY – One person was shot and killed with a single gunshot wound to the head in the Bronx early Saturday morning. Police from the NYPD’s 43rd Precinct arrived at 1556 White Plains Road shortly after 5 am, responding to a 911 call regarding a shooting victim in front of the building there. Once at the scene, police located a 27-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head. He was transported by EMS to NYC Health & Hospitals/Jacobi, where he was pronounced deceased. At this time, no arrests have been made. The identity of the victim was The post One dead in early morning shooting in the Bronx appeared first on Shore News Network.
Suspect in quadruple shooting in the Bronx arrested, one dead
New York, NY – An argument outside a Popeyes restaurant in the Bronx escalated to gunfire leaving one person dead and three others injured Friday afternoon. The deceased victim was identified as 24-year-old Jeremiah Smith. Police later arrested Salvatore Rivera on charges of murder, manslaughter, assault and criminal possession of a weapon. Police responded to the area of 621 East Tremont Avenue outside the new Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen at the corner of Hughes Avenue at around 2:30 pm. Multiple 911 calls reporting gunshots and people wounded were made by witnesses in the area. When 48th Precinct officers arrived, they found The post Suspect in quadruple shooting in the Bronx arrested, one dead appeared first on Shore News Network.
fox5ny.com
Man attempted to lure 14-year-old girl into truck in the Bronx
NEW YORK - The NYPD is searching for a man they said attempted to lure a 14-year-old girl into his truck in the Bronx. The alleged incident happened last Wednesday around 5:45 p.m. in the area of Lawton Avenue and Milton Place in Throgs Neck. According to police, the girl...
Victim in deadly Times Square shooting identified
NEW YORK, NY – Police have identified the victim in Thursday’s deadly shooting in Times Square as 22-year-old Idriss Siby of the Bronx. Police responded to the area of West 44th Street and 8th Avenue after receiving a report of a 22-year-old man shot in the chest by an unknown gunman. Police arrived on scene shortly after 5:30 pm. “Upon arrival, officers observed a 22-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the right side of his chest.” Midtown South Precinct detectives reported. The victim was transported by EMS to Mt Sinai West, where he later succumbed to his injuries. Police The post Victim in deadly Times Square shooting identified appeared first on Shore News Network.
NYPD: New video shows suspect in deadly Bronx shooting
NEW YORK -- New video shows the man police are looking for in a deadly shooting in the Bronx. Police said the suspect was seen getting out of a car on Pratt Avenue just before 21-year-old Nicholas Lewis was shot and killed on Jan. 18. Police also released a photo of the car the suspected gunman was in.Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
norwoodnews.org
Fordham Manor: Search for 15-Year-Old Girl Reported Missing
The NYPD is asking for the public’s help locating a 15-year-old girl who was reported missing on Friday, Feb. 10. It was reported to police that Alexa Olivera of 2444 Devoe Terrace in the Fordham Manor section of The Bronx was last seen on Friday, Feb. 3, at around 2.11 p.m., inside her home. She is described as being 5 feet tall, weighs around 100 pounds, has brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a black shirt and gray, Jordan sneakers.
NYPD: Customer shot trying to stop late-night robbery at Brooklyn deli
NEW YORK -- A customer at a Brooklyn deli wound up in the hospital after they were shot trying to stop a late-night robbery. According to detectives, one suspect held up a gun while another took money from the cash register as the deli on Myrtle Avenue in Clinton Hill was about to close Friday. A 48-year-old man intervened and got into an argument with the suspects, investigators said. He was shot and taken to the hospital in stable condition. Police have not made any arrests or released descriptions of the suspects. An officer was keeping watch inside the deli Saturday morning.
Brooklyn teen reported missing since January
NEW YORK, NY – Police in Brooklyn are asking the public to assist in locating missing 14-year-old Yaddelin Cruz. Cruz was last seen in the area of Sackman Street in Brownsville. Police that Yaddelin Cruz was last seen on Tuesday, January 31, at approximately 10 am, leaving her residence. She was described as 5’2″ tall, 100 pounds, with a medium complexion, thin build, brown eyes and blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a blue jacket, grey leggings, and black and white sneakers. Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline The post Brooklyn teen reported missing since January appeared first on Shore News Network.
Cops search for large box truck after man tried to lure Bronx girl inside
The 14-year-old girl was walking in the area of Lawton Avenue and E. Tremont Avenue in Throgs Neck at 5:45 p.m. Wednesday when the man drove up in a large, white box truck.
NYC dad of four was fatally shot in front of 2-year-old son, cops say
A Bronx dad murdered in broad daylight on a Bronx street was shot in front of his 2-year-old son by a man known to the child’s mom, police said. Marquis Lane, 31, was with his toddler son as he argued with the woman at the corner of Park Avenue and East 167th Street in Morrisania minutes before 9 a.m. Tuesday, cops said. The gunman suddenly approached and opened fire — sending him scrambling under a car and striking him in the chest, according to cops and his grandmother. “I understand he was outside and they were arguing and the guy came around shooting...
1 dead, 3 injured in broad-daylight shooting in the Bronx
A man died and another three were injured in a broad-daylight quadruple shooting in the Bronx on Friday, cops said. The shooting broke out around 2:30 p.m. at 641 E. Tremont Ave. in front of a Popeyes, according to cops. A 24-year-old man who was shot in the stomach was rushed to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he died, police said. Another man was shot in the torso and is fighting for his life at the same hospital, according to cops. Two more men were shot, one in the ankle and the other in the buttocks, police said. Both were expected to survive. An unidentified suspect was taken into custody Friday night, cops said. No charges have been filed, and it is unknown if there are additional suspects. Just over two hours later in Brooklyn, four others were shot on Coney Island. Police said a minivan pulled up to the group 3222 Mermaid Ave. and opened fire. Two men, ages and 25 and 26, were shot in the leg, cops said. A 17-year-old was shot in the torso and another unknown man was hit in the leg, cops said. All were taken NYU Langone Hospital and were in stable condition. Additional reporting by Valentina Jaramillo
Arrest in quadruple shooting in Tremont Friday that left one dead
Police arrested 51-year-old Rivera Salvatore in connection with the quadruple shooting that happened in Tremont Friday that left one man dead
back2stonewall.com
19 Year Old Gay Man Fatally Shot and Burned in Brooklyn, NY
The NYPD is currently looking for leads in the case of a 19-year-old gay man who was found shot to death with “significant” burns on February 7 in a homicide case that has prompted his family to believe he may have been the victim of a fatal hate crime.
Mam shot and killed at NYCHA Red Hook housing project in Brooklyn
BROOKLYN, NY – A 49-year-old man was found by police unconscious and unresponsive, suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg early Thursday morning. Officers with the city’s 76th Precinct were investigating a shots fired 911 call at 9:30 am inside the Red Hook Houses NYCHA housing project on Lorraine Street. When officers arrived, they found Jason Andrades, a resident of the complex and treated him until he was transported by EMS to New York-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital. Upon arrival at the hospital, Andrades was pronounced dead. Police are continuing their investigation, but no suspects have been identified and no The post Mam shot and killed at NYCHA Red Hook housing project in Brooklyn appeared first on Shore News Network.
Missing Brooklyn college student found dead near train tracks just off campus
NEW YORK, NY – Police have found the body of missing 19-year-old Brooklyn college student Deandre Matthews. Matthews, a criminal justice major, was found near the freight tracks near 2236 Nostrand Avenue. At around 6 pm on Tuesday, police officers with the city’s 70th Precinct investigating a 911 call reporting a victim laying near the tracks found Matthews unresponsive. He had a gunshot wound to the head and severe burns across his body. He also suffered from smoke inhalation, according to the NYPD. Matthews was reported missing after not returning home on Monday. At this time no arrests have been The post Missing Brooklyn college student found dead near train tracks just off campus appeared first on Shore News Network.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Woman cuffed for fatally shooting man and injuring another in Harlem last winter
Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams. A woman was arrested for her alleged role in a shooting that left one man dead and another injured in Harlem this past February. Police say that at 8:19 a.m. on Feb....
Brooklyn man fatally shot inside public housing building: police
RED HOOK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man was fatally shot inside his building in NYCHA’s Red Hook Houses, police said early Friday. Officers responding to a 911 call around 9:25 a.m. Thursday found Jason Andrades unresponsive with a gunshot wound to his left leg inside the building on Lorraine Street near Henry Street, officials said. […]
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Police arrest ‘poster boy of bail reform’ in connection to Midtown shooting
Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams. A man with a lengthy rap sheet was arrested in Midtown in connection to a shooting outside of St. Patrick’s Cathedral this past summer. Pedro Hernandez, 22, was arrested and charged...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Man dies of critical injuries days after Harlem shooting: NYPD
Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams. A man died of his injuries after he was shot in the head in Harlem last weekend. Police say that at 10:07 p.m. Sept. 30, officers from the 32nd Precinct responded to...
