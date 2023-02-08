Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Young Boy Came Out To His Mom As Gay And Then He DisappearedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedManhattan, NY
The Vanderbilt Legacy: Exploring the Rise and Fall of America's Richest FamilyLord GaneshNew York City, NY
New Yorkers Will Receive Another $95 Snap Payments By FridayAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Monthly direct payments of $400 available to Americans - will you get one?Aneka DuncanPaterson, NJ
Five Cities in New York Make List of Dirtiest in AmericaTravel MavenYonkers, NY
Related
Suspect in quadruple shooting in the Bronx arrested, one dead
New York, NY – An argument outside a Popeyes restaurant in the Bronx escalated to gunfire leaving one person dead and three others injured Friday afternoon. The deceased victim was identified as 24-year-old Jeremiah Smith. Police later arrested Salvatore Rivera on charges of murder, manslaughter, assault and criminal possession of a weapon. Police responded to the area of 621 East Tremont Avenue outside the new Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen at the corner of Hughes Avenue at around 2:30 pm. Multiple 911 calls reporting gunshots and people wounded were made by witnesses in the area. When 48th Precinct officers arrived, they found The post Suspect in quadruple shooting in the Bronx arrested, one dead appeared first on Shore News Network.
One dead in early morning shooting in the Bronx
NEW YORK, NY – One person was shot and killed with a single gunshot wound to the head in the Bronx early Saturday morning. Police from the NYPD’s 43rd Precinct arrived at 1556 White Plains Road shortly after 5 am, responding to a 911 call regarding a shooting victim in front of the building there. Once at the scene, police located a 27-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head. He was transported by EMS to NYC Health & Hospitals/Jacobi, where he was pronounced deceased. At this time, no arrests have been made. The identity of the victim was The post One dead in early morning shooting in the Bronx appeared first on Shore News Network.
Victim in deadly Times Square shooting identified
NEW YORK, NY – Police have identified the victim in Thursday’s deadly shooting in Times Square as 22-year-old Idriss Siby of the Bronx. Police responded to the area of West 44th Street and 8th Avenue after receiving a report of a 22-year-old man shot in the chest by an unknown gunman. Police arrived on scene shortly after 5:30 pm. “Upon arrival, officers observed a 22-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the right side of his chest.” Midtown South Precinct detectives reported. The victim was transported by EMS to Mt Sinai West, where he later succumbed to his injuries. Police The post Victim in deadly Times Square shooting identified appeared first on Shore News Network.
NYPD: Customer shot trying to stop late-night robbery at Brooklyn deli
NEW YORK -- A customer at a Brooklyn deli wound up in the hospital after they were shot trying to stop a late-night robbery. According to detectives, one suspect held up a gun while another took money from the cash register as the deli on Myrtle Avenue in Clinton Hill was about to close Friday. A 48-year-old man intervened and got into an argument with the suspects, investigators said. He was shot and taken to the hospital in stable condition. Police have not made any arrests or released descriptions of the suspects. An officer was keeping watch inside the deli Saturday morning.
15-year-old reported missing in the Bronx
NEW YORK, NY – Detectives with the 52nd Precinct of the New York City Police Department are asking the public to keep an eye out for a missing 15-year-old girl in the Bronx. Police say 15-year-old Alexa Olivera left her Devoe Terrace home Friday afternoon and has not been seen since. “It was reported to police that the missing was last seen on Friday, February 3, 2023, at approximately 2:11 pm, inside her residence,” police said. Devoe is described as 5’0” in height, approximately 100 lbs., has brown eyes, and black hair. She was last seen wearing a black shirt The post 15-year-old reported missing in the Bronx appeared first on Shore News Network.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Police arrest ‘poster boy of bail reform’ in connection to Midtown shooting
Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams. A man with a lengthy rap sheet was arrested in Midtown in connection to a shooting outside of St. Patrick’s Cathedral this past summer. Pedro Hernandez, 22, was arrested and charged...
Police seeking delivery truck in attempted child luring incident in the Bronx
NEW YORK, NY – Detectives with the New York City Police Department’s 45th Precinct are investigating a child luring incident that took place last Wednesday. Today, police released video surveillance footage of the delivery truck wanted in connection with that incident. According to police, on Wednesday, February 1, at approximately 4:45 pm, the 14-year-old female victim was walking in the vicinity of Lawton Avenue and Milton Place when an unknown male individual driving a large white box truck started approaching her. “The individual then exited the vehicle, making gestures and comments toward the victim while attempting to lure the victim The post Police seeking delivery truck in attempted child luring incident in the Bronx appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man, 18, has face fractured when punched by trio during robbery on Brooklyn subway train
The NYPD is searching for a trio of suspects who fractured an 18-year-old punched a rider then robbed him aboard a Brooklyn subway train last week, authorities said.
Mam shot and killed at NYCHA Red Hook housing project in Brooklyn
BROOKLYN, NY – A 49-year-old man was found by police unconscious and unresponsive, suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg early Thursday morning. Officers with the city’s 76th Precinct were investigating a shots fired 911 call at 9:30 am inside the Red Hook Houses NYCHA housing project on Lorraine Street. When officers arrived, they found Jason Andrades, a resident of the complex and treated him until he was transported by EMS to New York-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital. Upon arrival at the hospital, Andrades was pronounced dead. Police are continuing their investigation, but no suspects have been identified and no The post Mam shot and killed at NYCHA Red Hook housing project in Brooklyn appeared first on Shore News Network.
back2stonewall.com
19 Year Old Gay Man Fatally Shot and Burned in Brooklyn, NY
The NYPD is currently looking for leads in the case of a 19-year-old gay man who was found shot to death with “significant” burns on February 7 in a homicide case that has prompted his family to believe he may have been the victim of a fatal hate crime.
Man, 65, beaten on Queens MTA bus, woman sought by NYPD
Police on Thursday released of a woman sought in a December assault aboard an MTA bus in Queens, authorities said.
Brooklyn man fatally shot inside public housing building: police
RED HOOK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man was fatally shot inside his building in NYCHA’s Red Hook Houses, police said early Friday. Officers responding to a 911 call around 9:25 a.m. Thursday found Jason Andrades unresponsive with a gunshot wound to his left leg inside the building on Lorraine Street near Henry Street, officials said. […]
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Man cuffed for fatally shooting victim in the head on Harlem street: NYPD
Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams. Police arrested a man who they say fatally shot someone in the head in Harlem last month. Authorities say that at 10:07 p.m. on Sept. 30, the NYPD responded to a 911...
Man suspected in Bronx carjacking arrested in Yonkers
The name of the suspect and charges against him have not been released.
Brooklyn teen reported missing since January
NEW YORK, NY – Police in Brooklyn are asking the public to assist in locating missing 14-year-old Yaddelin Cruz. Cruz was last seen in the area of Sackman Street in Brownsville. Police that Yaddelin Cruz was last seen on Tuesday, January 31, at approximately 10 am, leaving her residence. She was described as 5’2″ tall, 100 pounds, with a medium complexion, thin build, brown eyes and blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a blue jacket, grey leggings, and black and white sneakers. Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline The post Brooklyn teen reported missing since January appeared first on Shore News Network.
Missing Brooklyn college student found dead near train tracks just off campus
NEW YORK, NY – Police have found the body of missing 19-year-old Brooklyn college student Deandre Matthews. Matthews, a criminal justice major, was found near the freight tracks near 2236 Nostrand Avenue. At around 6 pm on Tuesday, police officers with the city’s 70th Precinct investigating a 911 call reporting a victim laying near the tracks found Matthews unresponsive. He had a gunshot wound to the head and severe burns across his body. He also suffered from smoke inhalation, according to the NYPD. Matthews was reported missing after not returning home on Monday. At this time no arrests have been The post Missing Brooklyn college student found dead near train tracks just off campus appeared first on Shore News Network.
Armed men rob man near a food truck in the Bronx, police say
THE BRONX (PIX11) — A group robbed a man at gunpoint while he stood near a food truck in the Bronx last month, police said on Thursday. The victim, 30, was standing by the Cross Bronx Expressway and Webster Avenue in Tremont on Jan. 29 at around 1 a.m. when a blue Honda SUV pulled […]
Brooklyn woman tried to kill doppelganger with poisoned cheesecake to steal her identity
NEW YORK, NY – A Brooklyn woman who tried to kill her doppelganger by serving her poison-laced cheesecake in an attempt to steal her identity has been convicted of attempted murder. Viktoria Nasyrova, 47, was convicted by a jury of attempted murder and other charges for poisoning a Queens woman who resembled her with sedative-laced cheesecake and then stealing her identification and other property in August of 2016. According to court records, on August 28, 2016, Nasyrova visited the Forest Hills home of the then-35-year-old victim who looked a lot like her with a cheesecake. “At that time, the victim The post Brooklyn woman tried to kill doppelganger with poisoned cheesecake to steal her identity appeared first on Shore News Network.
Queens subway rider is headbutted in spat with seed-shell-spitting woman
The NYPD released surveillance images Wednesday of the two suspects they’re searching for in the Jan. 15 assault near the Roosevelt Avenue/74th Street station in Jackson Heights.
Suspect arrested in connection to death of Jersey City kindergarten teacher, second fugitive at large
JERSEY CITY, NJ – Police have announced the arrest of Cesar Santana, 36, in the murder of Jersey City kindergarten teacher Luz Hernandez, 33. Hernandez was reported missing and later found dead in a shallow grave in Kearny. Police also issued an arrest warrant for 26-year-old Miranda Lopez, also wanted in connection to Hernandez’s death. Santana was arrested at a motel in Miami by U.S. Marshals. He is being held in jail at the Miami-Dade Turner Guilford Night Detention Center. He is awaiting extradition to New Jersey. Miranda Lopez has not yet been apprehended and anyone with information regarding his The post Suspect arrested in connection to death of Jersey City kindergarten teacher, second fugitive at large appeared first on Shore News Network.
Shore News Network
127K+
Followers
62K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT
Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com
Comments / 0