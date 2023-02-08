Read full article on original website
KEYC
Local dairy manufacturers look to win championship cheese contest
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Southern Minnesota dairy manufacturers are gearing up to compete for the coveted title of of U.S. Champion at the 2023 United States Championship Cheese Contest. Four companies and co-ops have submitted entries to be evaluated later this month in Green Bay ahead of the championship. The...
Jackson County Pilot
Wishing everyone a happy Valentine’s Day!
Happy Valentine’s Day! While Tuesday is a day set aside for us guys to show our love for our significant other, everyday should be a day for all of us to show our love for each other. When asked, my advice to married couples, especially during a trying time,...
knuj.net
NEW ULM WOMAN INVOLVED IN MILLE LACS COUNTY CRASH
A New Ulm woman escaped injury after being involved in a collision in Mille Lacs County this (Thursday) morning. The state patrol was called out at 8:34 to Highway 95 at 74th Avenue. A Ford Explorer driven by 34-year-old Jessica Covell of Princeton and a Toyota Venza driven by 53-year-old Jody Kay Lee of New Ulm collided. Lee wasn’t hurt but Covell was taken to Princeton hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Both drivers wore their seatbelts and the road was dry at the time.
Jackson County Pilot
Huskies dominate Saints for BSC title
The Jackson County Central wrestling team won 12 of 14 matches Friday night to beat St. Peter 44-10 to win the Big South Conference championship for the second straight season. St. Peter won at 106 and 195 to avoid a shutout. Kayden Eller started a string of 10 straight wins...
Jackson County Pilot
County expects to dump 1,000 tons of waste into neighboring landfill each year for the next three years
Jackson County expects to dump around 1,000 tons of solid waste into the Nobles County landfill each year for the next three years. That’s according to a letter the Jackson County Board of Commis...
Jackson County Pilot
Basketball team takes pledge to be stigma free
The Jackson County Central boys’ basketball team took a pledge to be stigma free this past Friday ahead of its game against Windom. The Stigma-Free Campaign is a collaborative initiative with Des Moines Valley Health and Human Services to reduce the negative perceptions associated with people affected by mental illness.
Jackson County Pilot
Eagle boys win shutout after two tight losses
After losing a pair of one-goal games last week, the Windom Area boys’ hockey team thumped Redwood Valley 7-0 Monday night. And a trio of Jackson County Central athletes had a big part in the win...
Jackson County Pilot
Eagle girls dominate finale against Worthington
The Windom Area girls’ hockey team wrapped up the regular season in style Monday night, beating the Worthington Trojans 10-0 on the home ice. The win gives the Eagles a 9-13-2 record for the regu...
Jackson County Pilot
Eagle girls open playoffs tonight
The Windom Area girls’ hockey team is the fourth seed in the Section 3A tournament and opens postseason play tonight (Thursday) against fifth-seeded Fairmont. The two teams met twice this year, with both winning a one-goal game. The Cardinals won 4-3 on Dec. 30, 2022, and the Eagles earned...
Jackson County Pilot
Another tournament title comes down to the wire
For the second time this season, a win by Caleb Vancura in the championship match gave the Jackson County Central wrestling team a tournament title. Vancura first did the deed this past December when...
Jackson County Pilot
Rogotzke’s record 48 points lift Huskies past surging Eagles
Jackson County Central senior Travis Rogotzke emerged from the locker room drenched following his team’s 106-91 win over Windom this past Friday. From sweat, maybe, but mostly from being soaked b...
Jackson County Pilot
Cother scores record 53 points in overtime win
Jackson County Central sophomore Rylie Cother watched Travis Rogotzke score a school-record 48 points this past Friday. Then she went out and broke his record three nights later. Cother scored 5...
