Gilge Nelda
3d ago

they are proof that you cantry your best to do all you canand moreKate proves every day theiris nothing she can't doshe is great and a greatqueen one day soon

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Announced Their Pregnancy News at Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s Wedding

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced that they were expecting their first child together (who would later be named Archie) on October 15, 2018, the public couldn’t contain their excitement. But before the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared the news with the world, they revealed the information to the royal family. In his new memoir, Spare, Harry opens up about the first time the couple broached the subject with their relatives. Harry writes in his novel that he and Meghan had planned on starting a family after they tied the knot in May of 2018. They learned they were expecting a few months later, so they decided to tell members of the royal family at Princess Eugenie’s wedding on October 12, 2018.
Prince William Adorably Reacted to Being Told He and Princess Kate Were Matching During a Recent Engagement

Say what you will about the royals, they sure know how to put up a united front. Or a "coordinated" front, as it were. When Prince William and Princess Kate visited the Royal Liverpool University Hospital last week, their first engagement of 2023, a hospital worker pointed out to the Prince of Wales that he and his wife were "matching"—and he responded super sweetly.
‘Woman is class!’ Pregnant Kate Middleton Had Netizens’ Jaws Dropped When She Played Hockey In Heels in 2012

Princess of Wales has class and is sporty to join the fun without any fuss. Before she became the wife of Prince William and the Princess of Wales, the Duchess of Cambridge, Catherine ‘Kate’ Middleton was (and still is) an accomplished and elegant sportsperson. And guess what? she knows the way with the heels. Those high-inch painful footwears are perhaps the last thing to come between the princess and her love for sports and outings. And this was a fact proven when she visited her alma mater and re-lived her school days back in the year 2012.
Prince Harry calls for cost-of-living support for children in first charity video since Spare

Prince Harry has called for more support for children across the UK in his first charity video since the release of his autobiography, Spare.Speaking on behalf of WellChild, a UK-based children’s charity of which the prince has been a patron since 2007, Harry called for help in easing the “tremendous pressure” families face to support their children.The Duke of Sussex asked people to consider nominating “someone you know” for a WellChild award, in an attempt to “grow the WellChild family”.“I look forward to meeting the award winners and spreading awareness about this incredible charity, he added.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More 'Older woman' who took Prince Harry's virginity details 'passionate wham-bam' behind pubHarry and Meghan may attend King Charles' coronation for one personNew King Charles III stamp unveiled at London postal museum
King Charles Has a Relatable Reaction When 4-Year-Old Boy Interrupts His Conversation with Flowers

King Charles, a grandfather of five, seemed amused by the unexpected gesture during a busy day of engagements King Charles III smelled the roses during his latest outing in London. The King, 74, stopped by the University of East London on Wednesday for the college's 125th anniversary and to open a new primary care training hub. As the monarch made his way through the building, his chat with a local student was interrupted by a young boy who just couldn't wait to give him a large bouquet. As seen...
Body Language Expert Unimpressed by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle PDA, Calls Her a “Performer”

Meghan Markle is no newcomer to the glare of cameras. The fact that her engagement with Prince Harry made an impact as huge as it did goes hand in hand with the fact that she was a popular actress. Therefore, she did not appear in front of the cameras when she became a royal through Prince Harry. She was comfortable enough in front of the cameras to openly express her love to Prince Harry in public, which is a rare occurrence in the Royal family if not prompted.
