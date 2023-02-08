Read full article on original website
Gilge Nelda
3d ago
they are proof that you cantry your best to do all you canand moreKate proves every day theiris nothing she can't doshe is great and a greatqueen one day soon
ETOnline.com
Prince Harry Shares it 'Hurts' Knowing One of William and Kate's Children Will Be the Spare Like Him
Prince Harry is thinking of the future "spares" in his family. In a new interview with The Telegraph, the Duke of Sussex shared the one worry he has for his brother, Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton’s, kids. "As I know full well, within my family, if it’s...
brides.com
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Announced Their Pregnancy News at Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s Wedding
When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced that they were expecting their first child together (who would later be named Archie) on October 15, 2018, the public couldn’t contain their excitement. But before the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared the news with the world, they revealed the information to the royal family. In his new memoir, Spare, Harry opens up about the first time the couple broached the subject with their relatives. Harry writes in his novel that he and Meghan had planned on starting a family after they tied the knot in May of 2018. They learned they were expecting a few months later, so they decided to tell members of the royal family at Princess Eugenie’s wedding on October 12, 2018.
Prince William's 'Gesture' To Meghan Markle After Queen's Death Goes Viral
A clip of William's interaction with Meghan in the days after Queen Elizabeth's death has been commented on by fans after going viral on TikTok.
Kate Middleton Wears New Dress by Designer of Meghan's Iconic Rain Look
To launch her children's project in England on Tuesday, Kate debuted a dress by Victoria Beckham, the same designer who made one of Meghan's most-loved outfits.
8 Things Prince Harry Lost When He Turned His Back on the Royal Family
The Queen gave him the stark choice of all or nothing. Prince Harry announced his wish to step back from royal duties in January 2020. He hoped to “carve out a progressive new role” within the British royal family, spending some of his time in North America and some in the United Kingdom.
Prince Harry reveals disturbing reason behind absence of Meghan's 'traumatized' rescue dog
Meghan Markle had to leave her beloved rescue dog, Bogart, in Canada when she first moved to the UK to marry Prince Harry
Marie Claire
Prince William Adorably Reacted to Being Told He and Princess Kate Were Matching During a Recent Engagement
Say what you will about the royals, they sure know how to put up a united front. Or a "coordinated" front, as it were. When Prince William and Princess Kate visited the Royal Liverpool University Hospital last week, their first engagement of 2023, a hospital worker pointed out to the Prince of Wales that he and his wife were "matching"—and he responded super sweetly.
Prince William Is ‘Especially Close’ to 1 Royal Family Member He Shares a ‘Strong’ Bond With, Body Language Expert Says
Among the royal family members, Prince William seems to have the closest relationship with Mike Tindall, a body language expert says. William always appears to enjoy being around the fun and playful Mike and the two have a “strong” bond, according to the expert. Prince William needs a...
Body Language Expert Says Prince Harry ‘Has an Unconscious Need to Hold Meghan Markle Back’ With 1 Gesture
A body language expert says Prince Harry 'unconsciously holds Meghan Markle back,' with one gesture. The couple's hand holding is analyzed by expert Louise Mahler.
What Happened to Princess Diana Jewels as Kim Kardashian Linked to Necklace
With Kim Kardashian purchasing one of Diana's dazzling pendants, Newsweek looks at where key pieces in the princess' collection have ended up.
netflixjunkie.com
‘Woman is class!’ Pregnant Kate Middleton Had Netizens’ Jaws Dropped When She Played Hockey In Heels in 2012
Princess of Wales has class and is sporty to join the fun without any fuss. Before she became the wife of Prince William and the Princess of Wales, the Duchess of Cambridge, Catherine ‘Kate’ Middleton was (and still is) an accomplished and elegant sportsperson. And guess what? she knows the way with the heels. Those high-inch painful footwears are perhaps the last thing to come between the princess and her love for sports and outings. And this was a fact proven when she visited her alma mater and re-lived her school days back in the year 2012.
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis’ roles at King Charles’ coronation revealed
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will be playing more prominent roles at King Charles' coronation later this year
Prince Harry calls for cost-of-living support for children in first charity video since Spare
Prince Harry has called for more support for children across the UK in his first charity video since the release of his autobiography, Spare.Speaking on behalf of WellChild, a UK-based children’s charity of which the prince has been a patron since 2007, Harry called for help in easing the “tremendous pressure” families face to support their children.The Duke of Sussex asked people to consider nominating “someone you know” for a WellChild award, in an attempt to “grow the WellChild family”.“I look forward to meeting the award winners and spreading awareness about this incredible charity, he added.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More 'Older woman' who took Prince Harry's virginity details 'passionate wham-bam' behind pubHarry and Meghan may attend King Charles' coronation for one personNew King Charles III stamp unveiled at London postal museum
King Charles Has a Relatable Reaction When 4-Year-Old Boy Interrupts His Conversation with Flowers
King Charles, a grandfather of five, seemed amused by the unexpected gesture during a busy day of engagements King Charles III smelled the roses during his latest outing in London. The King, 74, stopped by the University of East London on Wednesday for the college's 125th anniversary and to open a new primary care training hub. As the monarch made his way through the building, his chat with a local student was interrupted by a young boy who just couldn't wait to give him a large bouquet. As seen...
suggest.com
Why Kate Middleton Made The Rare Choice To Remove Her Engagement Ring During Official Duty
Kate Middleton recently returned to her public duties after a short break to celebrate her 41st birthday. While the visit to a new hospital was business as usual for the royal, eagle-eyed fans noticed something was missing: her engagement ring!. Where Was Middleton’s Engagement Ring On Recent Hospital Visit?
King Charles Could Be Forced to Step Down as by Parliament if He Is Unable to Perform His Royal Duties
King Charles pictured when he was Prince Charles in 2019 at the opening of Parliament, the governing body that could remove him from office if he is not performing his royal duties.
Princess Diana’s Personal Bodyguard Confesses Prince Harry Doesn’t Strike Him as Happy, Says ‘Something Is Not Quite Right’
Princess Diana's personal bodyguard Ken Warfe confesses that Prince Harry doesn't strike him as happy nowadays, says 'something is not quite right.'
netflixjunkie.com
Body Language Expert Unimpressed by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle PDA, Calls Her a “Performer”
Meghan Markle is no newcomer to the glare of cameras. The fact that her engagement with Prince Harry made an impact as huge as it did goes hand in hand with the fact that she was a popular actress. Therefore, she did not appear in front of the cameras when she became a royal through Prince Harry. She was comfortable enough in front of the cameras to openly express her love to Prince Harry in public, which is a rare occurrence in the Royal family if not prompted.
William and Kate Just Replied to a 6-Year-Old’s Sweet Note on Behalf of Princess Charlotte
William and Kate thanked a little girl for her 'kind words' to their daughter, Princess Charlotte, which featured a drawing of Queen Elizabeth walking her corgis and a message.
Miss Thailand wore a dress made out of soda tabs at the Miss Universe pageant
Miss Thailand Anna Sueangam-iam's soda-tab gown paid tribute to her parents, who were garbage collectors.
